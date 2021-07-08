 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. Our theme is Show & Tell vol. 9: Let The Sun Shine. SHOW us artwork you've made (or create art for this) where either the Sun or Sunshine is the star of the show, and Tell us the story behind it
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. Our theme this week is Show & Tell vol. 9: Let The Sun Shine. SHOW us an art creation you've made where either the Sun or Sunshine is the star of the show, or create one especially for this, and TELL us about it. Any medium allowed. A photo you've shot, a painting you've painted, jewelry you've bejeweled, a poem you've poeted, etc.

Difficulty: Art you haven't entered into our contest before. Be sure to tell us about its inspiration, materials or backstory, etc.

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements. Posts that don't follow the theme will remain but have Voting disabled. Be sure to check the theme!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to our most recent F'Artiste winner, do the math for Spingtime Haiku'ing - and check out all the creative F'Artistes we have.

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? To have fun showing off our skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, just report it and ask. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting NOT be enabled.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from my sample below) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
sxacho
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I made this in high school. There's no interesting story to it but I like it and I've had it on the wall in every place I've lived since.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I need to get out more. Too much time on my hands and not enough sleep.

Fark user imageView Full Size


My phone's camera seems to miss some of the red & blue spectrum, it looks better in person. Watercolor on 140# with a hint of gouache.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My favorite since I restarted painting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In the 50's in Vegas you could watch atmospheric nuclear tests conducted 65 miles north of town at the Nevada Test Range. They used to have the Ms. Mushroom Cloud Pageant.
"Ms. Mushroom Cloud" 2020, Pens on Paper
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have been very busy not being busy this week, but I did manage to score a job interview for next week. Didn't like the shading on this one, I will try it again in the future; from an original source pic I took in Texass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

*a screenshot I took whilst playing a game - so is it eligible?
The game (TLD) had an Xmas event, and this was their moose
decked out with lights at dawn on Christmas morning, so I had
to take a screenshot since I knew I'd never see it again.
 
