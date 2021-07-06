 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click2Houston)   Not news: Teen gets into argument with Mom, wants to leave. Fark: While at highway speed   (click2houston.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, American films, English-language films, Sheriff, Automobile, Harris County Sheriff deputies, Constable, Harris County, Texas, United States  
•       •       •

135 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2021 at 3:30 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seriously, though. If someone in your car starts opening the door while you're flying down the highway, try to stop your car as quickly as you can. Don't just assume they won't jump out.
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You're never too old for the child lock.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At the right time of day, highway speed is quite safe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She sure showed her, didn't she?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Deputies said the teen, who is possibly 15-years-old"


Well, not anymore.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sometimes you just have to bounce...............into the other lane
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Deputies said the teen, who is possibly 15-years-old"


Well, not anymore.


Well, she may not get any older but she damn sure won't get any younger, so...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.