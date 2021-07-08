 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS New York)   Surf's up ... in the NYC subway system and surrounding roads   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, New York City, New York Weather, New Jersey, SRX Racing Takes, new state of emergency, COVID EmergencySpectators, Thursday Evening UpdateJohn Elliott, Teaneck FireA New Jersey community  
•       •       •

374 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2021 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Massive flooding the caption read.
While people on by on dry soles tread.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why would you voluntarily go into deep dirty subway water like this?
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/SenGianaris/statu​s​/1413252782329581568
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/Breaking_4_News/s​t​atus/1413307641741316098
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flooding in OCMD where I'm currently working and a tornado warning back at my house in Reading, PA.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cowabunga, dudes!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, um, ya know, aging electrical infrastructure and flooding like that really doesn't mix well...
 
styckx [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Probably the cleanest those floors have been since Hurricane Sandy
 
bluewave69
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
non stressed people staying underground while their is flooding lol.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ya know, New York might just want to redesign its subway entrances to prevent water intrusion. Having a bunch of uncovered holes in the sidewalk is a bit problematic.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Petey4335: So, um, ya know, aging electrical infrastructure and flooding like that really doesn't mix well...


How bad could it be?  The third rail is your sparkly pal, everyone knows that
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
hey relax, joe biden made a deal on some kind of infrastructure bill couple weeks back
i hear the whole "federal government" thing's going real well

also nyc just elected a cop so obviously problems like "preparing for another superstorm sandy" are a priority to citizens
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: Why would you voluntarily go into deep dirty subway water like this?
[Fark user image 458x1260]

https://twitter.com/SenGianaris/status​/1413252782329581568


Nah, I'd just have my valet secure a room at the the nearest socially upstanding suite available.

/Duh!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
NYC, now with more  floating  C.H.U.D.
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Why would you voluntarily go into deep dirty subway water like this?
[Fark user image image 458x1260]

https://twitter.com/SenGianaris/status​/1413252782329581568


To fight a rat king. I think you get supernatural powers if you win.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: Why would you voluntarily go into deep dirty subway water like this?
[Fark user image 458x1260]

https://twitter.com/SenGianaris/status​/1413252782329581568


Do they think the water slopes downhill as well?
Do they think the trains are still running?
Do they think? [No they do not. Ed.]
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Why would you voluntarily go into deep dirty subway water like this?
[Fark user image image 458x1260]

https://twitter.com/SenGianaris/status​/1413252782329581568


The subway can't possibly be running in that. That individual has waded into that cesspit for the sheer enjoyment of wading into that cesspit.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.