(The Hill)   Hill Headline to frighten you: At least seven states report mosquitoes carrying disease that can paralyze humans. Article: Yeah, it's West Nile Virus, which has been in the US since 1999 and isn't that big a deal   (thehill.com) divider line
    West Nile virus, Mosquito, Dengue fever, Zika virus, DEET, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention  
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, subby.  West Nile is no big deal until we get the delta variant, and then the crows start pecking out your eyes.

/fearmongering 101
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinkin' and Dreamin'
Youtube Rse-eSFFz9s


I hate to say it  but it kinda fit
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I was afraid that we were going to enjoy another Paralyzer...

The Paralyzer
Youtube geg0-SBI7wY
 
trerro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/West_Ni​l​e_virus
1% chance of neurological symptoms, 0.1% chance of death, so yeah... there's definitely worse things you can catch. It still seems like something a vaccine should be made for though. given that there's no cure other than recovering naturally, it's not exactly easy to go a whole summer without a mosquito bite, and you never know when something like this will mutate into something more deadly.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby I had it. You don't want it.

First, I thought I had a bad flu, and a headache. Then the headache kept getting worse until it was positively excruciating, I was running a really high fever, and it was all awful. I was completely delirious for around two days at the worst part of it. Not sure exactly how long, it was one of those days blends in to nights things.
 
theflatline
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have had Dengue Fever, caught it in the Amazon.  Call it Ebola lite.  I sweated blood plasma out of my pores and it looked like Joe Pesci beat me with a baseball bat.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: I have had Dengue Fever, caught it in the Amazon.


You could probably sue them if one of their packages was infected.
 
alienated
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
West Nile killed a really great actress, so fark you with "no big deal" , subby.


I make no apologies for the size of this picture. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Sure, subby.  West Nile is no big deal until we get the delta variant, and then the crows start pecking out your eyes.

/fearmongering 101


There are plenty of worse diseases out there sure, but fatal cases do happen.

https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/clar​k​-middleton-dead-the-blacklist-twin-pea​ks-kill-bill-2-1234793399/amp/

The Blacklist centered an episode around the actor after he passed.

I watched it before I knew what happened and just assumed the actor had left the series.

Then I saw the in memory of bit at the end and googled it.

Kinda felt like an ass after that, though that may have been a bit of an overreaction.
 
theflatline
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: Jeebus Saves: Sure, subby.  West Nile is no big deal until we get the delta variant, and then the crows start pecking out your eyes.

/fearmongering 101

There are plenty of worse diseases out there sure, but fatal cases do happen.

https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/clark​-middleton-dead-the-blacklist-twin-pea​ks-kill-bill-2-1234793399/amp/

The Blacklist centered an episode around the actor after he passed.

I watched it before I knew what happened and just assumed the actor had left the series.

Then I saw the in memory of bit at the end and googled it.

Kinda felt like an ass after that, though that may have been a bit of an overreaction.


I knew he died but not of West Nile.  He was farking awesome.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't let the bed bugs paralyse!
Youtube YnQqnLvjmxc
 
kbronsito
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Sure, subby.  West Nile is no big deal until we get the delta variant, and then the crows start pecking out your eyes.

/fearmongering 101


media2.giphy.comView Full Size

The crowening
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: Jeebus Saves: Sure, subby.  West Nile is no big deal until we get the delta variant, and then the crows start pecking out your eyes.

/fearmongering 101

There are plenty of worse diseases out there sure, but fatal cases do happen.

https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/clark​-middleton-dead-the-blacklist-twin-pea​ks-kill-bill-2-1234793399/amp/

The Blacklist centered an episode around the actor after he passed.

I watched it before I knew what happened and just assumed the actor had left the series.

Then I saw the in memory of bit at the end and googled it.

Kinda felt like an ass after that, though that may have been a bit of an overreaction.


Fatal or not, you don't want it. It can suck, big time. Anybody being cavalier about it is a certified dumbass.

A disease doesn't have to be fatal to 45% of people who contract it or something to be something you'll want to try and avoid. Whatever doesn't kill you can still hurt you. Maybe for a long time, or maybe it's just one seriously awful farking week that you won't be feeling too farking smug anymore, all of a sudden. You know, when you're not delirious with pain, fever, and cranial inflammation.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lots of douchey headlines getting greenlit lately.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: Jeebus Saves: Sure, subby.  West Nile is no big deal until we get the delta variant, and then the crows start pecking out your eyes.

/fearmongering 101

There are plenty of worse diseases out there sure, but fatal cases do happen.

https://variety.com/2020/tv/news/clark​-middleton-dead-the-blacklist-twin-pea​ks-kill-bill-2-1234793399/amp/

The Blacklist centered an episode around the actor after he passed.

I watched it before I knew what happened and just assumed the actor had left the series.

Then I saw the in memory of bit at the end and googled it.

Kinda felt like an ass after that, though that may have been a bit of an overreaction.


""Clark transitioned on October 4th as a result of West Nile Virus, for which there is no known cure."

I'm sorry, but that's...a really weird way to put it.
 
