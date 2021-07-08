 Skip to content
 
(WISTV)   Put that under your pillow and see what happens   (wistv.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Kelly Buck, South Carolina, NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, five-year-old boy, treasure, Buck, cool picture  
the_peddler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It belongs in a museum.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jtown: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 299x168]


KID: "Shove your $5..... I'm keeping this for life"
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I didn't realize shark teeth were serrated. Neat
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

the_peddler: It belongs in a museum.


They're pretty common, and museums have plenty. Finders, keepers.

https://www.visitsarasota.com/article​/​venice-florida-shark-tooth-capital-wor​ld
https://www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/blog​/​post/best-tips-for-finding-shark-teeth​-in-myrtle-beach/
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

corq: the_peddler: It belongs in a museum.

They're pretty common, and museums have plenty. Finders, keepers.

https://www.visitsarasota.com/article/​venice-florida-shark-tooth-capital-wor​ld
https://www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/blog/​post/best-tips-for-finding-shark-teeth​-in-myrtle-beach/


He meant a kid named "Xander" belongs in a museum.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

corq: the_peddler: It belongs in a museum.

They're pretty common, and museums have plenty. Finders, keepers.

https://www.visitsarasota.com/article/​venice-florida-shark-tooth-capital-wor​ld
https://www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/blog/​post/best-tips-for-finding-shark-teeth​-in-myrtle-beach/


Yep. I got one on eBay for less than you might expect. Those things are plentiful.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: He meant a kid named "Xander" belongs in a museum.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

/close enough
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Headline is one of my favourite pick up lines.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Put some sun screen on those kids, especially that little super white girl in the back!

rexall.caView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So that'swhat happened to it.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just wait until that shark comes after the kid for stealing his tooth.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: I didn't realize shark teeth were serrated. Neat


Serrated for your pleasure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Put that under your pillow and see what happens

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
