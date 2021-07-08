 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Dear America, party at the border, BYOB - love, Canada   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bring Your Own Blow?
 
kindms
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A Quebec man is facing charges after 112.5 kg of cocaine was found in a commercial truck

Billboards are bad enough, but now they have commercial trucks?  You'd think those things would be filled with diabetes pills and old people dancing to smooth jazz, not cocaine.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seems like a metric tonne of cop math

On dirait une tonne métrique de maths de flic
 
EatsCrayons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The cocaine, worth an estimated $14 million, was discovered in five duffle bags..."

So... like only 4 duffle bags appear in the photo.

Fast forward to arraignment: ".. was discovered in three duffle bags..."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Worth an estimated 14 million by the border guards.

So about 2 million in realistic terms then.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Pardeep Singh of LaSalle, Que., was transferred to the custody of RCMP officers

At least he's young enough to have some life left over after jail.

Larger moral implications aside, you have to feel a bit sorry for the mules.  Modern day cannon fodder.
 
