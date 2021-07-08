 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Moderna co-founder says COVID-19 booster shots will 'almost certainly' be needed.
38
38 Comments     (+0 »)
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meh, lots of people get a flu shot every year. NBD
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Any consideration to whether Pfizer/Moderna, et al are funding the anti-vaxx movement?

/not sure if serious
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're going to need updated shots for new variants. Covid vaccine is going to be like a flu shot for the next decade at least.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course, how long do you think the microchip batteries can last.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well OK. If I don't have to stand in another line for three hours to get it.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This was expected
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will it be free, too?

Or is this where the medical industry starts extorting us, just to stay alive?
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
the body's immune system is "primed by vaccination or primary infection," however that immunity wanes over time if those systems are not challenged.

I think our systems are going to remain well challenged, thanks to the anti-mask anti-vaccine plague rats that surround us.
 
ur14me
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My position in MRNA thanks you.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As soon as the very first variant was announced, this was a no-brainer.

bloobeary: Will it be free, too?

Or is this where the medical industry starts extorting us, just to stay alive?


This is the much more important question.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Will it be free, too?

Or is this where the medical industry starts extorting us, just to stay alive?


Oh, you got your vaccine booster out of network. That will be $5,000. Oh, and by the way, the vaccination monitor was also out of network that made sure you did not have any adverse reactions while they played Candy Crush on their phone while you waited for 15 minutes, also playing Candy Crush, was also out of network soooo that is another $5,000. Oh, you got Moderna shot originally? No no, we only cover that shiatty J&J or Generic Booster so, another $5,000 please.

WHY DO YOU WANT M4A OR SINGLE PAYER!???!?
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like I am getting a Pfizer booster in April most likely.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't think there's a "Well, duh!" pic big enough for this.
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Meh, lots of people get a flu shot every year. NBD


Yeah, but how many more don't? We couldn't even get everyone on board with a single two-dose vaccine, "variant-specific" boosters are going to be an even harder sell. A lot of (conservative) people are going to die, and they're going to take a lot of people with poor access to healthcare with them
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No choice, really; we didn't get everyone vaccinated in time, so it has mutated. It's the young children who are at fault, refusing to be eligible and playing with hula hoops and also the rock and roll.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah they're not the same, but who the fark doesn't get fries at McDonald's?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ubisoft is ISIS: feckingmorons: Meh, lots of people get a flu shot every year. NBD

Yeah, but how many more don't? We couldn't even get everyone on board with a single two-dose vaccine, "variant-specific" boosters are going to be an even harder sell. A lot of (conservative) people are going to die, and they're going to take a lot of people with poor access to healthcare with them


To be fair, a lot of people felt really shiatty after their 1st, 2nd, or both doses. A lot of people are not going to want to suffer through that, especially if they have not gotten COVID previously so they will chance it (despite what actually getting COVID does). It was a much easier sell the 1st go around, but it won't just be conservatives not getting the booster. Now people are back to work also, they are not wanting to risk 1-3 days of Sick Days or missing work.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Yeah they're not the same, but who the fark doesn't get fries at McDonald's?


Fry Guys, unless they are cannibals.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can we start by mandating COVID vaccines to have a job, take a plane, go to school or get out of the country please?
 
Elzar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Ubisoft is ISIS: feckingmorons: Meh, lots of people get a flu shot every year. NBD

Yeah, but how many more don't? We couldn't even get everyone on board with a single two-dose vaccine, "variant-specific" boosters are going to be an even harder sell. A lot of (conservative) people are going to die, and they're going to take a lot of people with poor access to healthcare with them

To be fair, a lot of people felt really shiatty after their 1st, 2nd, or both doses. A lot of people are not going to want to suffer through that, especially if they have not gotten COVID previously so they will chance it (despite what actually getting COVID does). It was a much easier sell the 1st go around, but it won't just be conservatives not getting the booster. Now people are back to work also, they are not wanting to risk 1-3 days of Sick Days or missing work.


So we were zonked for 24hrs. I've ran marathons/ultras where I've felt much worse...

/ sign me up for the yearly booster along with my yearly flu shot
// a lot of crying wankers
 
Juc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
just because they'll make crazy amounts of money from it doesn't mean they're wrong.
I've personally been expecting there to be boosters needed for years still.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Will it be free, too?

Or is this where the medical industry starts extorting us, just to stay alive?


It wasn't free this time my insurance was billed $20 per shot, if you had no insurance the government paid. Nothing is free.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Ubisoft is ISIS: feckingmorons: Meh, lots of people get a flu shot every year. NBD

Yeah, but how many more don't? We couldn't even get everyone on board with a single two-dose vaccine, "variant-specific" boosters are going to be an even harder sell. A lot of (conservative) people are going to die, and they're going to take a lot of people with poor access to healthcare with them

To be fair, a lot of people felt really shiatty after their 1st, 2nd, or both doses. A lot of people are not going to want to suffer through that, especially if they have not gotten COVID previously so they will chance it (despite what actually getting COVID does). It was a much easier sell the 1st go around, but it won't just be conservatives not getting the booster. Now people are back to work also, they are not wanting to risk 1-3 days of Sick Days or missing work.


I mean, that's your immune response, not the vaccine. And yeah, it's annoying, but do you know what it isn't? A global pandemic that leaves millions having to self-isolate for a week or two at a time, or with symptoms that persist for months thereafter, never mind those who outright die. If businesses were smart, they'd pay employees to take a day off to get a booster shot, but even if they aren't it's crazy to decide that it isn't worth burning a sick day in order to forestall COVID from becoming a disease that continues to circulate through the population.

If health experts conclude that the best option to make COVID not be a thing again is to turn me into a hypodermic pin cushion, where my bloodstream is 50% COVID antibody, I'm down.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mofa: No choice, really; we didn't get everyone vaccinated in time, so it has mutated. It's the young children who are at fault, refusing to be eligible and playing with hula hoops and also the rock and roll.


Covid-19's hospitalization and mortality was highest among old people and people with health problems.
So, the vaccine was developed with them in mind first, then as more data and availability rolled in, it began being given to younger and younger people.

Kids under 12 have the lowest hospitalization and mortality rate by far, so developing a vaccine dose appropriate for small children was last priority.

Now, research is being done to calculate a safe dose for children. They're not short adults. You can't just say "give them half a shot." The facts that their organ systems are still developing has to be considered.

It's the same reason you don't give a 4-year old adult strength cold and flu medicine. It's not one size fits all.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Ubisoft is ISIS: feckingmorons: Meh, lots of people get a flu shot every year. NBD

Yeah, but how many more don't? We couldn't even get everyone on board with a single two-dose vaccine, "variant-specific" boosters are going to be an even harder sell. A lot of (conservative) people are going to die, and they're going to take a lot of people with poor access to healthcare with them

To be fair, a lot of people felt really shiatty after their 1st, 2nd, or both doses. A lot of people are not going to want to suffer through that, especially if they have not gotten COVID previously so they will chance it (despite what actually getting COVID does). It was a much easier sell the 1st go around, but it won't just be conservatives not getting the booster. Now people are back to work also, they are not wanting to risk 1-3 days of Sick Days or missing work.


I think the vaccines we got were the ASAP kind and that later versions will be more fully developed to reduce side effects.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Elzar: the money is in the banana stand: Ubisoft is ISIS: feckingmorons: Meh, lots of people get a flu shot every year. NBD

Yeah, but how many more don't? We couldn't even get everyone on board with a single two-dose vaccine, "variant-specific" boosters are going to be an even harder sell. A lot of (conservative) people are going to die, and they're going to take a lot of people with poor access to healthcare with them

To be fair, a lot of people felt really shiatty after their 1st, 2nd, or both doses. A lot of people are not going to want to suffer through that, especially if they have not gotten COVID previously so they will chance it (despite what actually getting COVID does). It was a much easier sell the 1st go around, but it won't just be conservatives not getting the booster. Now people are back to work also, they are not wanting to risk 1-3 days of Sick Days or missing work.

So we were zonked for 24hrs. I've ran marathons/ultras where I've felt much worse...

/ sign me up for the yearly booster along with my yearly flu shot
// a lot of crying wankers


Oh, I totally agree. I also placed 1st in a track and field event when I had the flu back in high school. Extremely high temperature and felt like death but we would have forfeited had I not competed. I plan on getting the booster as needed.

The reality is however people will view it as voluntarily be a little sick for a short time or potentially risk being a lot sick (or die) over a short time. People are going to weigh how sick they might become from a strain and chance they get it when contemplating the booster. Considering current evidence shows the mRNA vaccines are highly effective even against Delta, nobody is going to be in a rush for a booster unless that changes dramatically. The bad thing is, it will be too late if that happens. It should be preemptive but our nation does not prioritize preemptive Healthcare but reactionary.
 
styckx [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was in the first group and got mine in Dec/Jan. Guessing my immunity has probably been knocked down a bit already. But I've been around so many farking COVID pts since this shiat started I've probably been exposed numerous times and my immunity could be sold at lumber prices
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No shiat Sherlock .
 
Discordulator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: bloobeary: Will it be free, too?

Or is this where the medical industry starts extorting us, just to stay alive?

Oh, you got your vaccine booster out of network. That will be $5,000. Oh, and by the way, the vaccination monitor was also out of network that made sure you did not have any adverse reactions while they played Candy Crush on their phone while you waited for 15 minutes, also playing Candy Crush, was also out of network soooo that is another $5,000. Oh, you got Moderna shot originally? No no, we only cover that shiatty J&J or Generic Booster so, another $5,000 please.

WHY DO YOU WANT M4A OR SINGLE PAYER!???!?


Luckily, civilized countries can close their borders and require state sanctioned vaccination records.
 
Autarky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
hard pass.2 jabs was enough for me, and, I'm saving up germs for my very own Autarky-varient
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Yeah they're not the same, but who the fark doesn't get fries at McDonald's?


Me. As cheap as they are, they're overpriced. Once you cut the fries/drinks off the menu, it's easier to find the actual values on a fast food menu. Hell, when Burger King was running a double cheeseburger promotion, I'm pretty sure I was losing that particular store money.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: We're going to need updated shots for new variants. Covid vaccine is going to be like a flu shot for the next decade at least.


The big difference: the mRNA vaccines can be manufactured quickly to address specific variants, unlike flu vaccines where companies have to guess six months in advance about which strains will be common the next season.
 
styckx [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I still mask up everywhere. Even though NJ is one of the top states in getting vaccinated there are still too many plague rats for me to let my guard down.

It's funny how "masks don't work"  yet we literally have no flu season and once all the mask mandates went into place COVID numbers dropped dramatically

Yet these plague rats just moved the goalposts again.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: This was expected


Not this soon, however.  This is happening now because the politicians put their fever dream of reopening before common sense public health protocols.  Any successful SARS-CoV-2 strategy will be predicated on host denial.  In host denial strategies, your vaccinated population is the last line of defense rather than the tip of the spear.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxers will keep the virus spreading and mutating, at least until it kills enough of the idiots, which could take some time
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Will it be free, too?

Or is this where the medical industry starts extorting us, just to stay alive?


No, that's what happens when you catch it.  You'll need antivirals to suppress the variant factories in your ileum.  Also, no butt stuff.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Elzar: the money is in the banana stand: Ubisoft is ISIS: feckingmorons: Meh, lots of people get a flu shot every year. NBD

Yeah, but how many more don't? We couldn't even get everyone on board with a single two-dose vaccine, "variant-specific" boosters are going to be an even harder sell. A lot of (conservative) people are going to die, and they're going to take a lot of people with poor access to healthcare with them

To be fair, a lot of people felt really shiatty after their 1st, 2nd, or both doses. A lot of people are not going to want to suffer through that, especially if they have not gotten COVID previously so they will chance it (despite what actually getting COVID does). It was a much easier sell the 1st go around, but it won't just be conservatives not getting the booster. Now people are back to work also, they are not wanting to risk 1-3 days of Sick Days or missing work.

So we were zonked for 24hrs. I've ran marathons/ultras where I've felt much worse...

/ sign me up for the yearly booster along with my yearly flu shot
// a lot of crying wankers


a marathon or ultra marathon is a good idea actually.  Have the military force everybody to run a marathon before the vaccine.  No, you cannot choose to not get the vaccine.  Then, all those that survive, have to get the vaccine.  Those that don't, don't.

So many problems solved.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hahahahaha, no subby.

The #1 comes with fries. The cashier never even has to ask me.
 
