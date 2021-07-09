 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Now here's some stimulus I can get behind - Engineering firm giving $20K to each employee for down payment on first home   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
5
    More: Spiffy, Real estate, housing prices, housing market, company's offices, first home, C.F. Crozier, per cent, launch of their First-Time Home Buyers  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 09 Jul 2021 at 12:17 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The national average home price is forecast to rise by 19 per cent on an annual basis to just over $677,775 in 2021, the CREA said in its most recent quarterly forecast.

In the Simcoe County region of Ontario, which includes the town of Collingwood where the Crozier headquarters is located, housing prices increased by 40 per cent year over year in May 2021.

"I tried pretty hard to get pre-approved for a house in a subdivision just outside of Collingwood and the bank wouldn't give us pre-approval unless we could prove we had 20 per cent down...

Let's assume that this fast-growing county's housing prices are at the national average <Narrator voice: they really aren't>.  20% of $677,775 is $135,555.  $20K doesn't even begin to touch what you need to get into a house there, I'm certain.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
DNRTA, my guesses would be:
1) really cool boss (I've known a few, and worked with one). I say "boss" because corporations usually have too many layers and too many people to be able to pull of such things.
2) developer is left with a lot of houses needed to unload onto the market, calculates end of year bonus, loss on house especially when taking time to sell, actual cost, and decides to create a win-win.
 
tennyson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is there a reason not to just hand them a $20k signing bonus and let them spend it on whatever? Are they especially interested in employees old enough to want a house but young enough not to have one? Do they get a discount on down payments, somehow? Or is it just a gimmick that makes it sound like more than it actually is, and get free advertising?
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In spirit, it's a commendable incentive, but:

Benevolent Misanthrope: $20K doesn't even begin to touch what you need to get into a house there


....came to say this
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.