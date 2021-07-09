 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Want to visit a national park this summer? Here are the odds you'll die while there   (nypost.com) divider line
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, I am totally going to click on a story from NY Post about which national parks are dangerous

Let me guess, California is just marked 'Here there be dragons'
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it's from the New York Post, I now doubt the existence of national parks.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy who died in shadeless White Sands should have worn a hat. When you wear a hat you are always in the shade and so you can hike around there in the summer without worries.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me when you have a list and/or statistics, New York Don't. In the meantime, I'll be safely visiting this nations treasures.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA says 8 deaths per 10 million visits, so 1:1.25 million... which even assuming all of those visits were single day, means you'd have to spend 3 millennia there. So, in other words, even the overwhelming majority of that 1:1.25 mil chance deaths are due to the things the person was going to die of anyway, and happening to be in a national park when it happened.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: TFA says 8 deaths per 10 million visits, so 1:1.25 million... which even assuming all of those visits were single day, means you'd have to spend 3 millennia there. So, in other words, even the overwhelming majority of that 1:1.25 mil chance deaths are due to the things the person was going to die of anyway, and happening to be in a national park when it happened.


So,...one is more likely to die from a paper cut they get while using the NY Post to wipe their ass?
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blodyholy: Call me when you have a list and/or statistics, New York Don't. In the meantime, I'll be safely visiting this nations treasures.


The article actually links to a proper breakdown of the data. I know, was shocked was linked.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The most common causes of death were falls, medical or natural deaths or "undetermined" or "unexplained" deaths, according to the Oslo-based news outlet.

Unexplained?  Sounds like they couldn't be explained unless it was ALIENS!
 
blodyholy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: blodyholy: Call me when you have a list and/or statistics, New York Don't. In the meantime, I'll be safely visiting this nations treasures.

The article actually links to a proper breakdown of the data. I know, was shocked was linked.


Missed that - thank you!
 
zez
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: trerro: TFA says 8 deaths per 10 million visits, so 1:1.25 million... which even assuming all of those visits were single day, means you'd have to spend 3 millennia there. So, in other words, even the overwhelming majority of that 1:1.25 mil chance deaths are due to the things the person was going to die of anyway, and happening to be in a national park when it happened.

So,...one is more likely to die from a paper cut they get while using the NY Post to wipe their ass?


Pretty much.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hopefully the Yellowstone super volcano erupts and cleanses the earth of the insurrectionists.  Or at least a good portion of them.  And hopefully epsilon variant takes out the rest.  Plus, some global cooling from the super volcano eruption will help heal the earth.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

anfrind: Since it's from the New York Post, I now doubt the existence of national parks.


Given that the photo titled "Sunset at Yosemite National Park" is so very much not, in fact, taken in Yosemite, I think you have a valid point.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Oh sure, I am totally going to click on a story from NY Post about which national parks are dangerous

Let me guess, California is just marked 'Here there be dragons'


/it's not necessarily inaccurate...

* That's actually just a 2020 relief map with all the fire locations over the year dropped on it, the blobs of fire are pretty much to scale for the size of the damage
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: TorpedoOrca: Oh sure, I am totally going to click on a story from NY Post about which national parks are dangerous

Let me guess, California is just marked 'Here there be dragons'

/it's not necessarily inaccurate...

* That's actually just a 2020 relief map with all the fire locations over the year dropped on it, the blobs of fire are pretty much to scale for the size of the damage


For the first time in their lives, millions of people were glad they lived in the San Joaquin Valley.
 
bisi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

trerro: TFA says 8 deaths per 10 million visits, so 1:1.25 million... which even assuming all of those visits were single day, means you'd have to spend 3 millennia there.


I'm too lazy to do the math, but I'd wager your chances of dying would increase dramatically sometime within the first 1000 years.
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Has anyone boiled themselves in Yellowstone this year? I kinda like those. FallIng off a mountain or drowning is too easy.
 
