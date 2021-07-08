 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Neptune surprises onlookers by making an appearance, no sign of Uranus   (bbc.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Paredoilia is a powerful thing to us shaved apes.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That can't be real.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I see a homeless guy sleeping off a heroin binge.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm just going to ruin everything by noting that the stressed syllable in "Uranus" is the first, not the second.

Now, in "Urectum", it's the second.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: That can't be real.


You are correct.
But in all fairness I once saw a cloud that looked like a pile of mashed potatoes.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is see Neptune everyday on my drive to work.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neptu​n​e_Township,_New_Jersey
 
Advernaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No, that's just a wave.
 
jman144
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'Looks more like a heartbroken Santa Clause to me, but hey to each their own.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bullshiat, I saw him post in a thread just recently
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aagrajag: I'm just going to ruin everything by noting that the stressed syllable in "Uranus" is the first, not the second.

Now, in "Urectum", it's the second.


Damn near killed 'em.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Uranus is blocked
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"It's a straight shot and I haven't manipulated the image at all," Mr Overs said.

Then someone did it for him?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Uranus is blocked


Poor Sherlock.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It proves elves and wizards exist. As told by the prophecy.

tolkiengateway.netView Full Size
 
