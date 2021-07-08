 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Police officer still receiving regular paychecks from Huntsville, AL, even after his murder conviction 2 months ago. Bonus: City asked for other cops to donate sick leave for him until sentencing   (al.com) divider line
16
    More: Asinine, Police, Constable, city of Huntsville, Officer William Ben Darby, sick leave, Police department employees, Huntsville police, Police officer  
•       •       •

352 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2021 at 9:16 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing they put this little nugget towards the bottom:

Body camera video showed Darby grab a shotgun from his patrol car and sprint to the house. Less than a minute later, he shot Parker in the face. Darby testified that he had to take over the situation from a senior officer because he believed she was putting herself in danger by talking to Parker.

The article was so light on details up until that point I couldn't tell if he had a case or not.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How is this legal?  I'm pretty sure police officers aren't supposed to have criminal records, so why wasn't he fired?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: How is this legal?  I'm pretty sure police officers aren't supposed to have criminal records, so why wasn't he fired?


When they are hired. Everything after is just fine.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to fix the glitch.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: so why wasn't he fired?


FMLA prohibits an employer from firing you for using leave time due to a serious health condition. This clown evidently got some doctor to certify a serious health condition, so as long as he has leave time he gets to use it. The city is probably afraid to fire him for the shooting conviction, because he'll claim the firing was for the medical condition since the department already cleared him in their internal investigation. As long as other city employees keep donating sick time to him, he'll keep getting paid. He'll eventually run out of leave time though.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing. A white person openly and blatantly committing fraud and everybody is cool with it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strip the license of the doctor who signed off on this and charge him with a felony as well. Abusing federal law? Should be a federal crime. Two of them? Maybe MORE? Conspiracy.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The 'Dumb Blue Line' strikes again.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Of course, they're not actually "law enforcement" they are more of a state sanctioned street gang.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: labman: so why wasn't he fired?

FMLA prohibits an employer from firing you for using leave time due to a serious health condition. This clown evidently got some doctor to certify a serious health condition, so as long as he has leave time he gets to use it. The city is probably afraid to fire him for the shooting conviction, because he'll claim the firing was for the medical condition since the department already cleared him in their internal investigation. As long as other city employees keep donating sick time to him, he'll keep getting paid. He'll eventually run out of leave time though.


Time to bust some unions
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: labman: so why wasn't he fired?

FMLA prohibits an employer from firing you for using leave time due to a serious health condition. This clown evidently got some doctor to certify a serious health condition, so as long as he has leave time he gets to use it. The city is probably afraid to fire him for the shooting conviction, because he'll claim the firing was for the medical condition since the department already cleared him in their internal investigation. As long as other city employees keep donating sick time to him, he'll keep getting paid. He'll eventually run out of leave time though.


That sounds just about right. Game the system till it breaks.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait, back up...  A murder conviction for a cop???
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Good thing they put this little nugget towards the bottom:

Body camera video showed Darby grab a shotgun from his patrol car and sprint to the house. Less than a minute later, he shot Parker in the face. Darby testified that he had to take over the situation from a senior officer because he believed she was putting herself in danger by talking to Parker.

The article was so light on details up until that point I couldn't tell if he had a case or not.


Talking can be very dangerous.  Never talk to the police.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Good thing they put this little nugget towards the bottom:

Body camera video showed Darby grab a shotgun from his patrol car and sprint to the house. Less than a minute later, he shot Parker in the face. Darby testified that he had to take over the situation from a senior officer because he believed she was putting herself in danger by talking to Parker.

The article was so light on details up until that point I couldn't tell if he had a case or not.


Illegally assuming command is also known as mutiny.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That is way beyond farked up.
 
wejash [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Good thing they put this little nugget towards the bottom:

Body camera video showed Darby grab a shotgun from his patrol car and sprint to the house. Less than a minute later, he shot Parker in the face. Darby testified that he had to take over the situation from a senior officer because he believed she was putting herself in danger by talking to Parker.

The article was so light on details up until that point I couldn't tell if he had a case or not.


An Alabama jury found him - a cop - guilty of murder.

Exactly how good do you think his case might have been?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.