(Guardian)   Lost in all the hysteria about last week's heat wave in Canada, was any mention of all the good things that it caused, like an abundance to Ready to Eat seafood   (theguardian.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It is a sad problem that climate change is killing off delicious food instead of man's natural enemy, like mosquitoes or mice.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
🔥 kills germs
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bucket of garlic butter and very long fork.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Obviously a big cause for alarm, but mussels are about the most resilient thing in the ocean. Anyone who owns a dock in saltwater can attest, you can't kill off the damn things if you actively try to.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is fine
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lsherm: It is a sad problem that climate change is killing off delicious food instead of man's natural enemy, like mosquitoes or mice.


The first person to successfully market fried mice the same way as fried chicken wings will be richer than Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos combined.
 
