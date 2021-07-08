 Skip to content
 
(The Sun)   Homeowner decides to explore the intricacies of English unjust enrichment law (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These stories never end well, because she's effectively stealing money from the people who DID pay for a new deck. Or stealing money from the contractor.

From personal experience, they always find you. I took money out 20 years ago from an ATM that had a glitch in it that would double your money but only debit your account for the original request. So if you took out $100, you got $200 but your bank account was only debited for $100. It took them all of three weeks to retroactively take that money out of my account.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not the wrong house. She's.....

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Nothing on the internet is true
//That's especially true for Tik-Tok
///You decide if the second slashie contradicts the first
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to do with English law. That looks more like America. British builders would have demanded tea.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No business is just going to show up and start working on a house without a signature from a human on site.

End of story.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've seen this video. She pays back the contractors, one way or another.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lsherm: These stories never end well, because she's effectively stealing money from the people who DID pay for a new deck. Or stealing money from the contractor.

From personal experience, they always find you. I took money out 20 years ago from an ATM that had a glitch in it that would double your money but only debit your account for the original request. So if you took out $100, you got $200 but your bank account was only debited for $100. It took them all of three weeks to retroactively take that money out of my account.


If anything, the contractor will be the one in trouble for work without a permit. And, she's perfectly within her rights not to allow them access to tear down her new deck. The contractor really should have double checked the address.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: No business is just going to show up and start working on a house without a signature from a human on site.

End of story.


pfft.   There is a very wide range of professionalism from contractors and their paperwork.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
thesun.co.uk + TikTok = Yeah, I'm calling bullshiat on this.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: thesun.co.uk + TikTok = Yeah, I'm calling bullshiat on this.


but this is like a double negative.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 422x750]
I've seen this video. She pays back the contractors, one way or another.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Totally legit. Much like my penis,
Morgan Fairchild.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: thesun.co.uk + TikTok = Yeah, I'm calling bullshiat on this.


It seems likely, yet we're adding two mega-sources of divide by zero-level bullshiat here - who the hell knows what the product of such an unholy marriage is likely to be?  Accidental truth is in the possible set of solutions.  Along with the collapse of the entire universe's atomic structure, but that's not relevant to the article.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do contractors in England not take progress payments?  In america they'd make it to their first progress payment, go to her for it, and when she doesn't cough up the dough, they'd just stop work, leave her shiat torn to shreds, pack their shiat up and leave til she starts paying.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd need to see some more pics of said homeowner to determine if she's unjustly enriched. Considering that she's British hot, I'd hazard a "yes."
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: No business is just going to show up and start working on a house without a signature from a human on site.

End of story.


CSB:  A co-worker's boyfriend arrived home from work one day just as a painting crew was cleaning up after scraping and pressure washing the paint off his house.  Except they were supposed to have worked on a house the next block over.  Never underestimate stupidity.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Apparently an instagram 'model?'
https://www.instagram.com/chloefounta​i​nn/?hl=en
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh sod it all!

She has great.... TRACTS of land!
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's lies, damn lies, and tiktok.
 
