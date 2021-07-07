 Skip to content
(la jolla light.com)   "He sat up and put his paws up to pick him up and hold him. At that moment, we knew this was the cat for us. I felt this intense love with him." Welcome to Caturday   (lajollalight.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yay for Dale! Adopt, don't shop. :)
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy CATURDAY!  Let the games begin!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 375x483]


Have you survived the storm?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It is said that over time, people start to resemble their pets.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 699x532]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Marvel says, "Do Not Disturb"
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nova requests that you flush when done. Thank you.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

drewbob: [Fark user image image 850x850]

It is said that over time, people start to resemble their pets.


That's...disturbing.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

drewbob: [Fark user image 850x850]

It is said that over time, people start to resemble their pets.


Hahaha!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: valnt9: [Fark user image 375x483]

Have you survived the storm?


only got a few thunder boomers. we lucked out.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Andrew and put a tat checking out Mrs. FTP's baby blanket she crocheted for my niece
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Andrew and put a tat checking out Mrs. FTP's baby blanket she crocheted for my niece

Puddytat
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good evening, everbuddy!  Happy Caturday!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Plenty of soup for all that have need of some...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Good evening, everbuddy!  Happy Caturday!
[Fark user image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
@ valnt9
Fark user imageView Full Size

Right back at ya!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My smartassPhone crapped the bed again.  So I got to factory reset it.  Again.  So I have to hunt the interwebs to get all my LOLs back.

Survived the storm last night, but several innocent trees lost some branches.  A few were even killed!  Thoughts and prayers to Treebeard that they may have a fertilized glen near a babbling brook near Bifrost as their reward.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey guise, just popping in to say hello and ask for the power of Caturday ... y'all know my BIL has pancreatic cancer and was having surgery today.

The Drs. told my sister a few hours ago that the surgery was more difficult than predicted, and he is still on the operating table right now. No prognosis at this time. We are rapidly approaching 12 hours in surgery and I am freaking out and worried for my family.

Please to cross your paws, fingers, toes, eyes or what have you, say prayers, send good vibes, throw tots and pears, whatever.

Please and thank you
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 800x600 ...so hot the cat melted]


It's California's turn to have a heat wave again. Hopefully it won't be as bad as last month's heat wave, or the one that hit the PNW. But I'm not looking forward to the next four days.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Hey guise, just popping in to say hello and ask for the power of Caturday ... y'all know my BIL has pancreatic cancer and was having surgery today.

The Drs. told my sister a few hours ago that the surgery was more difficult than predicted, and he is still on the operating table right now. No prognosis at this time. We are rapidly approaching 12 hours in surgery and I am freaking out and worried for my family.

Please to cross your paws, fingers, toes, eyes or what have you, say prayers, send good vibes, throw tots and pears, whatever.

Please and thank you


Will do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: lajimi: [Fark user image 800x600 ...so hot the cat melted]

It's California's turn to have a heat wave again. Hopefully it won't be as bad as last month's heat wave, or the one that hit the PNW. But I'm not looking forward to the next four days.


We've got a tropical storm heading right for us. Could get dicey later tonight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meanwhile, I also have the remnants of Elsa pounding down on me, it is pouring down and I'm under a severe thunderstorm warning, a flash flood warning, and a tornado warning. Blargh :o(

I wanna go home.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Hey guise, just popping in to say hello and ask for the power of Caturday ... y'all know my BIL has pancreatic cancer and was having surgery today.

The Drs. told my sister a few hours ago that the surgery was more difficult than predicted, and he is still on the operating table right now. No prognosis at this time. We are rapidly approaching 12 hours in surgery and I am freaking out and worried for my family.

Please to cross your paws, fingers, toes, eyes or what have you, say prayers, send good vibes, throw tots and pears, whatever.

Please and thank you


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image image 325x578]


His whole bummy is wagging!
So cute!!
 
