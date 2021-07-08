 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   When traveling to Edinburgh make sure to stay at the Poop Emoji Hotel   (msn.com) divider line
16
    More: Fail, Scotland, Edinburgh, hiv tae tak look, Edinburgh's bronze, Scots language, part of the upscale W chain, Jeff J Mitchell, Ribbon Hotel  
•       •       •

746 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2021 at 8:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that's a shiatty design.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if you've been wiped out by traveling
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop spotting.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unintentional as it may be, this is going to be a big tourist crap.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean trap. It's gonna be a tourist trap.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🍆🍑 hotel?
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Hotel Poop Emoji...
Such a smelly place (such a smelly place)
It's a Scottish disgrace...
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's Scottish, it's crap!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: [Fark user image 425x235]


I missed Conan's last week on the air, did Triumph give him a glorious send off?
/to poop on
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
 "pit googly eyes oan the jobby."
I love how Scottish speak.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As an architecture lover...I really wanted to defend the architect...but the more I looked at it the harder it was to do.
Seriously, dude(tte), what were you thinking? Inspired by ribbon(s) I'd have wavy lines.
The coiling then the last pull to a point at the top?
Why would a ribbon b come pointy?
The most gracious thing I could come up with is soft serve ice cream.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, there is a petition, and people are signing up a little faster than 1/second.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Actually, it does a bunch of updates, then pauses; perhaps they're cycling through different servers to add the people who've signed.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: As an architecture lover...I really wanted to defend the architect...but the more I looked at it the harder it was to do.
Seriously, dude(tte), what were you thinking? Inspired by ribbon(s) I'd have wavy lines.
The coiling then the last pull to a point at the top?
Why would a ribbon b come pointy?
The most gracious thing I could come up with is soft serve ice cream.


Why not both?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.