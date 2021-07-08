 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Protip: If you're President of a country that Russia enjoys harassing, you probably shouldn't hold a press conference in front of your interceptor aircraft   (thedrive.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why not? That's great propaganda stuff right there.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How exactly does a jet "scramble" to do anything? It either rolls or flies. I'm picturing some jet,Ike, stumbling and tripping over itself to get out of the hangar. Which is hilarious, but also ... not a thing.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lithuania got Eurofighters? Cool.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

austerity101: How exactly does a jet "scramble" to do anything? It either rolls or flies. I'm picturing some jet,Ike, stumbling and tripping over itself to get out of the hangar. Which is hilarious, but also ... not a thing.


I picture it something like this:
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why do they call it ovaltine? It should be called roundtine.
 
jimjays
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It makes for good TV. Did they actually see the jet scramble? That can prove it's not just a mockup as some countries--I'm looking at you N. Korea--use in their parades.
 
Bob's Your Uncle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

austerity101: How exactly does a jet "scramble" to do anything? It either rolls or flies. I'm picturing some jet,Ike, stumbling and tripping over itself to get out of the hangar. Which is hilarious, but also ... not a thing.


It's an old term of art, going all the way back to the Blitz... "scramble the fighters" is a command to put everything that can fly at the moment into the air.  Presumably some aircraft don't have full loads of fuel or ammo but it's better for them to be in the air instead of easy targets on the ground.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scrambl​i​ng_(military)
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tony Stark Achievement : Locked
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

austerity101: How exactly does a jet "scramble" to do anything? It either rolls or flies. I'm picturing some jet,Ike, stumbling and tripping over itself to get out of the hangar. Which is hilarious, but also ... not a thing.


maybe if it was like going forwards but on a treadmill going backwards
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Lithuania got Eurofighters? Cool.


Well, Spain - but they're working out of Lithuania as part of NATO.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Then there's the helo pilots....


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I could be wrong but it looks like their jets are actually armed? Unlike here in the US where they scramble unarmed fighters. What do they expect them to do, wag their fingers?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wonder how this sort of thing happens.  Does some Russian general just pull one of his colonels aside and say "hey, send two MIGs to harass NATO for the afternoon."

And what would happen if NATO didn't send up interceptors?  Is this literally just "here's my dick, what ya gonna do about it" kinda bravado?

To what end?

Not as versed in brinkmanship as I wish I were.
 
