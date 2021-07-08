 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   New York to close 3 Mass Vaccination Sites. In response, Mass says they beat New York in 2004 and they'll ride that wave for decades   (gothamist.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Vaccination, Vaccine, Smallpox, Inoculation, Edward Jenner, large-scale sites, Suffolk County Community College, state-run hub  
156 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2021 at 7:30 PM (48 minutes ago)



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Giants 2
Pats 0
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Also would have accepted some sort of "separation of church and state" pun
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
NJ is closing all 6 of its sites. The last one closes 7/21-ish.
 
Insain2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Still didn't get your shot/shots this will be your last ride......it's a Hospital bed/
Coffin get real people & just roll up your sleeve!!!!!  Get er Done!!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


I like Darwin but I won't become part of one of his statistics......!!!!!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Giants 2
Pats 0


giants are in jersey anyway
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
surprised javits was still used anyway

car show is coming up - free vax with every ???

i go to the car show on easter, can't come up with rhymes in summer
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

