(PennLive)   Sure a piece of the hotel fell onto the boardwalk but we took a look and eveything's cool. Mayor takes a look at Florida and says not so quick slick   (pennlive.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah good ol' Rehoboth Beach, just like Ocean City, Maryland but smaller.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hotel's structural engineer verified that the damage at the eight-story building built in the 1970s was "purely cosmetic," hotel Manager Justin Mogavero wrote in a statement.

So, the handyman said it's cool?  Yeah - get a real engineer in there to make sure, you cheap bastard.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Historic Hotel"
Built in the 70's.
nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as though DeSantis cutting regulations like 'building inspectors' in 2019 has consequences.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jaws mayor seen taking notes
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this reverse-Jaws situation, we would all be safer in the water.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the gays.
 
styckx [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rehoboth requires annual building inspections, she said, but city code doesn't require that reports be submitted to the city.

What's the farking point of the inspections then? They really think the honor system is going to work?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I bet the people cleaning up the mess expect a tip from the guest staying at the hotel.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The hotel's structural engineer verified that the damage at the eight-story building built in the 1970s was "purely cosmetic," hotel Manager Justin Mogavero wrote in a statement.

So, the handyman said it's cool?  Yeah - get a real engineer in there to make sure, you cheap bastard.


A structural engineer is much different than a handyman. That being said, I don't think hotels retain their own structural engineers. I'd definitely get a second opinion on that.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I blame the gays.


I blame those damn parking meters they have there..

/ could be the gays though..
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Benevolent Misanthrope: The hotel's structural engineer verified that the damage at the eight-story building built in the 1970s was "purely cosmetic," hotel Manager Justin Mogavero wrote in a statement.

So, the handyman said it's cool?  Yeah - get a real engineer in there to make sure, you cheap bastard.

A structural engineer is much different than a handyman. That being said, I don't think hotels retain their own structural engineers. I'd definitely get a second opinion on that.


Yeah, that's what I was getting at.  My guess is, they call the handyman the "maintenance engineer", unless he's looking at the piece that fell off the goddamn hotel, in which case he's the "structural engineer".
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: Jaws mayor seen taking notes


To be fair, the odds of a shark or sharks falling and hitting anybody on the boardwalk are very small indeed.
 
Mr. Lepage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the front fell off?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: UltimaCS: Benevolent Misanthrope: The hotel's structural engineer verified that the damage at the eight-story building built in the 1970s was "purely cosmetic," hotel Manager Justin Mogavero wrote in a statement.

So, the handyman said it's cool?  Yeah - get a real engineer in there to make sure, you cheap bastard.

A structural engineer is much different than a handyman. That being said, I don't think hotels retain their own structural engineers. I'd definitely get a second opinion on that.

Yeah, that's what I was getting at.  My guess is, they call the handyman the "maintenance engineer", unless he's looking at the piece that fell off the goddamn hotel, in which case he's the "structural engineer".


Regardless, it was a 45 foot chunk of façade that fell down. Them saying it's "purely cosmetic" is stupid. A 45 foot section of façade falling off the building on to someone is still going to kill them no matter how integral to the structure's stability it is or isn't.
 
eagles95
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mr. Lepage: So, the front fell off?


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


Pic from another article.  And yea...there aren't too many structural engineers down there. I assume we just borrow ones from Ocean City, MD.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Xai: It's almost as though DeSantis cutting regulations like 'building inspectors' in 2019 has consequences.


Its almost like DeSantis should be charged with murder.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Xai: It's almost as though DeSantis cutting regulations like 'building inspectors' in 2019 has consequences.


Asked to comment on whether the condo collapse could have been prevented, DeSantis said "Hey, you know? Sometimes shiat just happens."
 
duke3522
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: "Historic Hotel"
Built in the 70's.
[nydailynews.com image 850x658]


Good to know! Next time someone calls me an old bastard I can say no, I'm a Historic bastard.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: dr_iacovone: Jaws mayor seen taking notes

To be fair, the odds of a shark or sharks falling and hitting anybody on the boardwalk are very small indeed.


Oh yeah?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

duke3522: Walker: "Historic Hotel"
Built in the 70's.
[nydailynews.com image 850x658]

Good to know! Next time someone calls me an old bastard I can say no, I'm a Historic bastard.


I was born in the 60's.
I must be pre-historic.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrparks: In this reverse-Jaws situation, we would all be safer in the water.


Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your condo...
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Lepage: So, the front fell off?


Use of cardboard and cardboard derivatives.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: dr_iacovone: Jaws mayor seen taking notes

To be fair, the odds of a shark or sharks falling and hitting anybody on the boardwalk are very small indeed.


Clearly you have seen the Sharknado documentary series.
 
