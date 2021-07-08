 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   New Delta Variant data confirms that it presents with symptoms that more closely mimic a common cold, unless you're not vaccinated, and then it may cause you to contract common death   (wfaa.com) divider line
69
    More: News, Infectious disease, Dr. David Priest, Vaccination, delta present, contagious delta variant, Immune system, Smallpox, Vaccine  
•       •       •

1306 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2021 at 2:50 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until it mutates again, and starts wiping vaccinated people too. 

And it will get the chance to mutate, because of the anti-vax community.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it time to crack my neighbor's head open and feast upon the goo inside?
 
ifky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is it time to crack my neighbor's head open and feast upon the goo inside?


I was under the impression that we should have done this in March of 2020. Should I have not feasted on goo then?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Red states hospitals are gonna be overwhelmed again because of the plague rats.

Nurses and doctors should go on strike to force vaccinations before that happens because they'll be stuck with all of these dirtbags for the next few months yet again.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Stupid people generally die sooner than smart people.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Typically, and in a sweeping overgeneralization, when viruses mutate, they mutate into less-lethal variants, as they make the transition from epidemic to endemic diseases.

We short-circuit that process by creating vaccines; but idiot people who won't avail themselves of those miraculous time-saving devices have to evolve along with the virus. So sad.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: Stupid people generally die sooner than smart people.


But they fail at birf control. So they are still outnumbering thinking folk.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Unvaxxed Dumbshiats are going to kill a bunch more people.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is it time to crack my neighbor's head open and feast upon the goo inside?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Other side effects: May cause one to break out a rhyme in time.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: Until it mutates again, and starts wiping vaccinated people too.

And it will get the chance to mutate, because of the anti-vax community.


The number of unvaccinated people in this country is vastly smaller than the number of people in the world at large who don't even have access to the vaccine, so any new variants are far more likely to come out of India (like Delta) or any other place than they are from our own local idiots.

That said, refusing to accept the vaccine if you have the choice is the height of idiocy and selfishness, but that's hardly new for us here in the US.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: Until it mutates again, and starts wiping vaccinated people too. 

And it will get the chance to mutate, because of the anti-vax community.


Not if it burns through hosts first.

Good luck, plague rats!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kbronsito: dothemath: Stupid people generally die sooner than smart people.

But they fail at birf control. So they are still outnumbering thinking folk.


The church and the republican party have done a pretty good job making sure theres a large class of uneducated, superstitious serfs to serve the rich.

The last thing they want is a majority of educated, single people.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: Until it mutates again, and starts wiping vaccinated people too. 

And it will get the chance to mutate, because of the anti-vax community.


You don't have to be so formal, you know. "Anti-vax community". Call them what they are, amigo. They're dumbasses.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did Data get stuck in a transporter accident? Again?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This virus would do our country a huge favor if it could just immediately infect everyone who refused vaccination by choice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: Until it mutates again, and starts wiping vaccinated people too. 

And it will get the chance to mutate, because of the anti-vax community.


I think it's more the 7+ billion people on this planet that haven't been vaccinated rather than the 100-some million in the US. But, you are correct, not getting the vaccine is the pinnacle of stupidity in a first-world country, much less a third world locale where the population subsists on $1/day or less.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

toraque: That said, refusing to accept the vaccine if you have the choice is the height of idiocy and selfishness


Yeah and they should be told to go die at home when they show up at the hospital.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: Stupid people generally die sooner than smart people.


But stupid people breed more, thus outlasting the smarty smarts.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Typically, and in a sweeping overgeneralization, when viruses mutate, they mutate into less-lethal variants, as they make the transition from epidemic to endemic diseases.

We short-circuit that process by creating vaccines; but idiot people who won't avail themselves of those miraculous time-saving devices have to evolve along with the virus. So sad.


And when it does mutate into another less lethal "common flu" then the dumbasses are gonna say "See, we told you it was harmless, that proves it's a conspiracy!"

Forgetting that influenza was once even more deadly, and that the word "influenza" was once as scary as "coronavirus" was last year.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Common Death is the name of my Edie Brickell and the New Bohemians cover band.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As delta continues to spread across the country, some health experts say it could be a threat to reopening plans.

Southern states have already re-opened, and 99% of the morons are not wearing masks.
 
freakay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is like watching a train wreck in slow motion.
 
eagles95
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Red states hospitals are gonna be overwhelmed again because of the plague rats.

Nurses and doctors should go on strike to force vaccinations before that happens because they'll be stuck with all of these dirtbags for the next few months yet again.



Problem is there are a bunch of nurses and doctors who aren't getting vaccinated because if the libs are fer it then ahm against it

I know an orthopedic surgeon that isn't getting the shots because stiggin it. He said that it may cost him his life but he refuses to do anything Biden wants. Oh and you best believe no one in his family is vaxxed either. You see Sleepy Joe and the Democrats plotted Covid with the Chinese. The same Sleepy Joe that is a puppet for his wife and Kamala's communist/socialist/marxist regulations.

/it was a weird 4th of July party this year
//he's looney
///but a REALLY good orthopedic surgeon
 
kbronsito
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: kbronsito: dothemath: Stupid people generally die sooner than smart people.

But they fail at birf control. So they are still outnumbering thinking folk.

The church and the republican party have done a pretty good job making sure theres a large class of uneducated, superstitious serfs to serve the rich.

The last thing they want is a majority of educated, single people.


In fairness, the religious right did warn us that birf control would doom society. They just didn't mention that it would happen because thinking folk would become outnumbered by quiverfull morons.
 
Headso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: As delta continues to spread across the country, some health experts say it could be a threat to reopening plans.

Southern states have already re-opened, and 99% of the morons are not wearing masks.


Besides young kids I never see people wearing masks in NY or MA but there's a lot more vaccinated people here.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

freakay: This is like watching a train wreck in slow motion.


Its been like that since late january 2020 when anyone with a brain knew what was coming and nothing was being done about it, not in europe, not in the us, not in canada, not in asia.

The only ones who figured it out early and did something was Taiwan. They knew that China is not to be trusted on anything, EVER and shut down everything in late january... meanwhile the rest of the world : yeah yeah WHO said it was no big deal because China said it was no big deal, we must trust them!

FARKING FOOLS RUN THE WORLD.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: jars.traptone: Until it mutates again, and starts wiping vaccinated people too. 

And it will get the chance to mutate, because of the anti-vax community.

I think it's more the 7+ billion people on this planet that haven't been vaccinated rather than the 100-some million in the US. But, you are correct, not getting the vaccine is the pinnacle of stupidity in a first-world country, much less a third world locale where the population subsists on $1/day or less.


According to the WHO, two billion people have already received at least one dose of vaccine (approximately 25% of the population) and just under a billion have received two doses (11%). While it's nowhere close to herd immunity, it's a breathtaking achievement, and somewhat more than your asinine statement that the entire population of the world remains unvaccinated.

Please go elsewhere with your rumormongering.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have a runny nose. I guess I've got it.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whatever. Keep hiding in your basements.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: 137 Is An Excellent Time: jars.traptone: Until it mutates again, and starts wiping vaccinated people too. 

And it will get the chance to mutate, because of the anti-vax community.

I think it's more the 7+ billion people on this planet that haven't been vaccinated rather than the 100-some million in the US. But, you are correct, not getting the vaccine is the pinnacle of stupidity in a first-world country, much less a third world locale where the population subsists on $1/day or less.

According to the WHO, two billion people have already received at least one dose of vaccine (approximately 25% of the population) and just under a billion have received two doses (11%). While it's nowhere close to herd immunity, it's a breathtaking achievement, and somewhat more than your asinine statement that the entire population of the world remains unvaccinated.

Please go elsewhere with your rumormongering.


So, in what world does 6 billion < 100 million? Because that sounds like crazyworld to me ...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i had covid in the end of january 2020,
a mild fever and little energy,
i stayed in bed for 3 days...
no big deal.
wow, it was like having a cold.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is it time to crack my neighbor's head open and feast upon the goo inside?


If they are an anti-vaxer, can you be sure there's anything inside at all?
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Nurses and doctors should go on strike to force vaccinations before that happens because they'll be stuck with all of these dirtbags for the next few months yet again.


Except a larger number of those idiots actually work in the medical field than should be allowed... I've know almost as many people in healthcare with Anti-vax ideologies as I have nazis and terrorists.... And those are just the ones open about it... Who knows how many deep cover shiatbags are actively sabotaging shiat from inside.
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Whatever. Keep hiding in your basements.


Your copypasta is supposed to say "cowering" instead of hiding
 
LL316
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is it time to crack my neighbor's head open and feast upon the goo inside?


If your neighbor is an antivaxxer, yes.
 
xtalman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eagles95: lolmao500: Red states hospitals are gonna be overwhelmed again because of the plague rats.

Nurses and doctors should go on strike to force vaccinations before that happens because they'll be stuck with all of these dirtbags for the next few months yet again.


Problem is there are a bunch of nurses and doctors who aren't getting vaccinated because if the libs are fer it then ahm against it

I know an orthopedic surgeon that isn't getting the shots because stiggin it. He said that it may cost him his life but he refuses to do anything Biden wants. Oh and you best believe no one in his family is vaxxed either. You see Sleepy Joe and the Democrats plotted Covid with the Chinese. The same Sleepy Joe that is a puppet for his wife and Kamala's communist/socialist/marxist regulations.

/it was a weird 4th of July party this year
//he's looney
///but a REALLY good orthopedic surgeon


This proves once again that a fair number medical doctors are generally morons on anything other then their specialty.

/Are rates are going up, sarcastic surprise look, and I have been going back to my old Covid habits or masking when in stores or elsewhere even though I have vaccinated since April.
//Taught a lot of premeds and there are very few who I would be comfortable with as my doctor.
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: jars.traptone: Until it mutates again, and starts wiping vaccinated people too.

And it will get the chance to mutate, because of the anti-vax community.

Not if it burns through hosts first.

Good luck, plague rats!

[Fark user image 594x334]


virii generally evolve to less deadly strains, for this exact point.  If the host dies before passing along to as many people as possible, it's not a very good virus and won't win in the gene pool.  That bodes well for us.  I'll take another cold, but not one that could kill me if I can avoid it.
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ifky: NewportBarGuy: Is it time to crack my neighbor's head open and feast upon the goo inside?

I was under the impression that we should have done this in March of 2020. Should I have not feasted on goo then?


If that was wrong, I don't wanna be right.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: Stupid people generally die sooner than smart people.


I've been saying this for decades, not just since COVID.
 
Bauer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i wish you all...the best of luck.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: Until it mutates again, and starts wiping vaccinated people too. 

And it will get the chance to mutate, because of the anti-vax community.


Nah, it'll be because there's over 7 billion people worldwide who haven't been able to get vaccinated at all. There are entire nations that have less than 1% vaccinated, due to unavailability of the vaccines.

The relatively tiny 35 million of anti-vaxx Trumpers won't have much effect one way or another, no matter what your politics-boner is telling you.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ifky: NewportBarGuy: Is it time to crack my neighbor's head open and feast upon the goo inside?

I was under the impression that we should have done this in March of 2020. Should I have not feasted on goo then?


Were you out of toilet paper? If so, you're ok.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I have a runny nose. I guess I've got it.


Better go catch it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 747x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Focus on your own personal health if you are vaccinated. If you show up at an ER with chest pains they will likely be too busy with plague rats to help you. Heaven forbid you should be involved in a car accident in a red state in the next 6 months.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Frankly, this is what I've been fantasizing about for years....a disease that only kills Trumpers.

Maybe there is a god after all.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Gyrfalcon: 137 Is An Excellent Time: jars.traptone: Until it mutates again, and starts wiping vaccinated people too. 

And it will get the chance to mutate, because of the anti-vax community.

I think it's more the 7+ billion people on this planet that haven't been vaccinated rather than the 100-some million in the US. But, you are correct, not getting the vaccine is the pinnacle of stupidity in a first-world country, much less a third world locale where the population subsists on $1/day or less.

According to the WHO, two billion people have already received at least one dose of vaccine (approximately 25% of the population) and just under a billion have received two doses (11%). While it's nowhere close to herd immunity, it's a breathtaking achievement, and somewhat more than your asinine statement that the entire population of the world remains unvaccinated.

Please go elsewhere with your rumormongering.

So, in what world does 6 billion < 100 million? Because that sounds like crazyworld to me ...


How many people do you think are in the world?

There's 7.79 billion so far today. 7.8 billion - 2 billion = 5.8 billion as far as I can tell; and that's still less than the 7+billion you were claiming were unvaccinated right at the top of this conversation. Don't be jumping all over me because you think that 6 billion is more than 7+ billion and I showed you that you were wrong.
 
rga184
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh good, so the asshole lady sitting next to my wife on the plane with a stuffy nose and a cough probably had it.  Fantastic.

It wouldn't have been so bad if she didn't keep lowering her mask.

That wouldn't have been so bad if the flight crew had done something to police her wearing her mask.

That wouldn't have been so bad if the flight crew hadn't "offered" to put me in another flight when I asked them to do something about it.  The first two times I just signaled quietly, the third time I actually talked to her and before I could finish my first sentence, she said she wasn't a babysitter and that she had made an announcement overhead.  She then walked away and sent her boss to "offer to out me in another flight" if I had any more problems.

Asshole lady proceeded to cough, sniffle her way through the whole flight, and she and her party didn't wear a mask for half of it.  Flight crew did nothing.

Emailed Hawaiian air about this incident two weeks ago and they never replied.  Was hoping they would address it internally.

So now, i guess I have to let the FAA know that the airline isn't enforcing an FAA regulation.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.