Fark NotNewsletter: Baby, it's hot outside
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-07-08 1:38:53 PM, edited 2021-07-08 1:40:14 PM (8 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week's been going well. And your holiday weekend, for that matter. I'm currently stuck in that four-day work week time warp that makes four-day weeks seem somehow longer than five-day weeks.
The Fark News Livestream returns today at 5:30 p.m. It's been a weird week with surprisingly few weird fireworks-related stories. By that I mean there were a ton of stories, but none of them had interesting sidebar angles. However, if you know of one, send it over. This week's theme appears to be Weird Crime. For example, who knew meth isn't a good Narcan replacement?
Also - this is your semi-regular reminder to sign up for TotalFark. Want to know how many signups it takes to make my day brighter? Three. Yup, that's it - just three new signups per day. Wanna be one of those three? Now's your chance.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Boo_Guy reacted to news that Bill Cosby's rape conviction was overturned
bostonguy made plans to send text messages without ending them with "aggressive" periods
We Ate the Necco Wafers reviewed the local Hooters restaurant
wademh explained posting the same Virginia vanity license plate twice
Sexy Jesus mows the lawn with spite
AsparagusFTW showed how Drew helps out when Fark has server problems
kudayta defended the way an author used a word
Joe USer knew what it's like for parents who named their kids Alexa
fragMasterFlash passionately argued against Cosby's release
ArcadianRefugee came up with a way to avoid having to mow the lawn
Smart:
freddyV questioned some strangers about their windmill
Redh8t had a theory on why surveys show people have fewer friends in 2021 than they did in 1990
Chthonic Echoes suggested one phenomenon affects the number of friends we have
Three Crooked Squirrels looked at Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer's attempt to compare her situation to Bill Cosby's
cr7pilot had a personal connection to a story about a cargo plane that made an emergency landing in the water near Honolulu
Flappyhead analyzed what made "Big Trouble in Little China" such a great movie
weddingsinger showed us a personal example of why we should get vaccinated and wear masks
CSB Sunday Morning: That one 4th of July you'll never forget
Smart: wademh ate some cinnamon rolls, played some pinball, had a baby
Funny: unchellmatt learned to listen to the freelance pharmacist
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
EvilEgg was shocked by the kind of smut found on GETTR, the new Trumper social media platform
BizarreMan explained why even Trump's biggest fans are getting bored at his rallies
victrin wrote an epitaph for Donald Rumsfeld
Farking Clown Shoes let us know which cartoon character Donald Trump Jr. is
Pinnacle Point figured out how Trump could increase the size of his rallies
Politics Smart:
anjin-san argued that charges against the Trump Organization and their CFO aren't so far-fetched
bloobeary had a theory on why Republicans like to "insult" Democrats by saying they're like Jimmy Carter
TheOmni examined Caitlyn Jenner's views on homelessness
wademh gave credit to a group of Republicans
grokca looked at the horror that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis helped his state to avoid
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba found a kid getting help to stay up all night
zeon showed us why this man still dresses in schoolboy uniforms
clovercat finally found out what that tiny desk was for
bugdozer witnessed a crash on The Far Side
Yammering_Splat_Vector got impatient for the sun to set
bugdozer showed what must be a class for aspiring firehouse dogs
Kick The Chair got stuck in the middle
Wrongo caught up with a former president
RedZoneTuba turned baseball into more of a contact sport
bugdozer added some familiar tiles to this building
Fartist Friday took a week off. This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Show & Tell vol. 9: Let The Sun Shine. SHOW us an art creation you've made where either the Sun or Sunshine is the star of the show, or create one especially for this, and TELL us about it. Any medium allowed. Difficulty: Art you haven't entered into our contest before. Be sure to tell us about its inspiration, materials or backstory, etc.
Farktography: Botany
beerrun snapped a pink and purple beauty
Fark Parties
This Friday, July 9, 2021: Buffalo, NY Fark Party (with all public health guidance carefully followed)
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, although I still can't figure out how to stop being bombarded with shoe ads. Apparently it was a bit on the difficult side this week, since no one came close to the 1000 club. Sliding Carp came out on top with 823, followed by flowerpower in second with 786 and dracos31 in third with 743. Booklet made fourth with 742, and OtherLittleGuy made fifth with 736.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which sports figure would be again gracing the Wheaties Box to kick off its 100th Anniversary Century Collector Series. Only 21% of quiztakers knew the Wheaties people had chosen Muhammad Ali for the honor. The first person to grace a Wheaties box was Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, and the person who has been featured the most is Michael Jordan - a whopping 18 different boxes, and he's a shoo-in for another one in this new series.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which company lost $4 billion in market share on the same day that Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo removed their product from view during a press conference. 82% of quiztakers knew that it was two bottles of Coca-Cola that he didn't want to have to peek around to see the people asking him questions. I mean, did they expect an athlete in top physical condition just before one of the most important games of his career to pop open a bottle of pure sugar and take a swig? What's next, razor companies leaving their products on the podiums in case a quarterback decides to shave mid-press conference?
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about what souvenir from Disney's "Cruella" was stolen from the Tom Davies store in Sloane Square, London. Only 45% of quiztakers recognized Tom Davies as one of the world's top manufacturers of designer eyeglasses, and the ones stolen from the store were actually worn in the movie and intended for a charity auction. And as anyone who wears corrective lenses can tell you, losing one's eyeglasses is never fun because you can't see to look for them.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about singer George O'Dowd, who is currently looking for someone to play a younger version of himself in an upcoming biopic. 82% of quiztakers recognized the birth name of Culture Club's Boy George, and that "Karma Chameleon" was the inevitable name of the movie in the same way that "Bohemian Rhapsody" was pretty much the only thing they could have called the Freddie Mercury biopic.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you should catch up now that you know a few of the answers. Once you're done there, be sure to check out this week's Fark Weird News Quiz.
