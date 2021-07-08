 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Literary Hub)   Two months out from the 700th anniversary of Dante Alighieri's death, a nun has discovered previously unknown handwritten Dante manuscripts   (lithub.com) divider line
27
    More: Cool, Divine Comedy, 700th anniversary of Dante Alighieri, sheaf of handwritten Dante manuscripts, Dante Alighieri, Julia Bolton Holloway, set of potential Dante manuscripts, early manuscripts, manuscripts date  
•       •       •

826 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 08 Jul 2021 at 2:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It starts off with "Non siamo estranei all'amore. Tu conosci la verità e anche io."
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's got to be awkward being Dante's Satan in modern times.  He's damned to be half-frozen in ice forever, chewing on three of the worst sinners of all time: Judas, which makes sense, and two dudes who murdered Caesar.  Maybe people ask him every now and then, why those guys?  Like, maybe you could have kept one of your gaping maws free just in case someone worse came along?  Maybe Hitler, or something?

And Satan can't even be like, "dude, I get it.  I didn't pick 'em."

Because his mouth is full.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: It's got to be awkward being Dante's Satan in modern times.  He's damned to be half-frozen in ice forever, chewing on three of the worst sinners of all time: Judas, which makes sense, and two dudes who murdered Caesar.  Maybe people ask him every now and then, why those guys?  Like, maybe you could have kept one of your gaping maws free just in case someone worse came along?  Maybe Hitler, or something?

And Satan can't even be like, "dude, I get it.  I didn't pick 'em."

Because his mouth is full.


Yeah .Pop culture references have no shelf life ...
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the Hell?
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: Nuuu: It's got to be awkward being Dante's Satan in modern times.  He's damned to be half-frozen in ice forever, chewing on three of the worst sinners of all time: Judas, which makes sense, and two dudes who murdered Caesar.  Maybe people ask him every now and then, why those guys?  Like, maybe you could have kept one of your gaping maws free just in case someone worse came along?  Maybe Hitler, or something?

And Satan can't even be like, "dude, I get it.  I didn't pick 'em."

Because his mouth is full.

Yeah .Pop culture references have no shelf life ...


I dunno, if he hadn't out those two popes in hell I never would have heard of them.

Also, new manuscript just in time for 700 years? That's a full salt mine of doubt there
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't even supposed to be here today.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this in STEM instead of Entertainment or Fandom where the art stuff should go?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kegovitch: It starts off with "Non siamo estranei all'amore. Tu conosci la verità e anche io."


Gee, Ovaltine is older than I thought.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, did he sign it Son of Sparta?
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Civilized Barbarian: HawgWild: Nuuu: It's got to be awkward being Dante's Satan in modern times.  He's damned to be half-frozen in ice forever, chewing on three of the worst sinners of all time: Judas, which makes sense, and two dudes who murdered Caesar.  Maybe people ask him every now and then, why those guys?  Like, maybe you could have kept one of your gaping maws free just in case someone worse came along?  Maybe Hitler, or something?

And Satan can't even be like, "dude, I get it.  I didn't pick 'em."

Because his mouth is full.

Yeah .Pop culture references have no shelf life ...

I dunno, if he hadn't out those two popes in hell I never would have heard of them.

Also, new manuscript just in time for 700 years? That's a full salt mine of doubt there


Especially the part where he wrote "Cavolo, questi samoani sono un gruppo scontroso."
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kegovitch: It starts off with "Non siamo estranei all'amore. Tu conosci la verità e anche io."


People called Romanes, they go, the house?
 
goodbeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thinking this might be a fake
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: It's got to be awkward being Dante's Satan in modern times.  He's damned to be half-frozen in ice forever, chewing on three of the worst sinners of all time: Judas, which makes sense, and two dudes who murdered Caesar.  Maybe people ask him every now and then, why those guys?  Like, maybe you could have kept one of your gaping maws free just in case someone worse came along?  Maybe Hitler, or something?

And Satan can't even be like, "dude, I get it.  I didn't pick 'em."

Because his mouth is full.


Hitler is already taken care of.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, she found them while digging on Oak Island.

I mean, everything else is buried there so what's one more thing, right?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Amen, amen dico vobis. Nos apertis.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: Civilized Barbarian: HawgWild: Nuuu: It's got to be awkward being Dante's Satan in modern times.  He's damned to be half-frozen in ice forever, chewing on three of the worst sinners of all time: Judas, which makes sense, and two dudes who murdered Caesar.  Maybe people ask him every now and then, why those guys?  Like, maybe you could have kept one of your gaping maws free just in case someone worse came along?  Maybe Hitler, or something?

And Satan can't even be like, "dude, I get it.  I didn't pick 'em."

Because his mouth is full.

Yeah .Pop culture references have no shelf life ...

I dunno, if he hadn't out those two popes in hell I never would have heard of them.

Also, new manuscript just in time for 700 years? That's a full salt mine of doubt there

Especially the part where he wrote "Cavolo, questi samoani sono un gruppo scontroso."


che ti importa, pallida faccia?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a thinly disguised upcoming-book announcement.  The discovery and accompanying scholarship will be, surprisingly worked into a fine book. available for sale to the public -- a public that doesn't read scholarly books.

The most ingenious part of  "Serendipitously, just two months away from the 700th anniversary of Dante Alighieri's death" is the quaint notion Brits have of schedules, competition, and racing to finish just in time.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: three of the worst sinners of all time: Judas, which makes sense


Judas is the hero of the Christian faith.  If he hadn't betrayed Jesus, Jesus wouldn't have been crucified to absolve the sins of the world, and might have just died of old age.  Nobody would get "saved" and everyone would go to Hell forever with no other option.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They smelled like shoe polish...
 
SMB2811
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Nuuu: three of the worst sinners of all time: Judas, which makes sense

Judas is the hero of the Christian faith.  If he hadn't betrayed Jesus, Jesus wouldn't have been crucified to absolve the sins of the world, and might have just died of old age.  Nobody would get "saved" and everyone would go to Hell forever with no other option.


Most Christianity teaches that people have free will, yet the bible keeps giving examples where we don't, Judas being one of those. There was no chance that Judas wouldn't betray, he was chosen and it was preordained that it would occur. Judas did exactly what god decided he would do, and is condemned to eternal punishment for it.

Also, Jesus didn't die for anyone sins, he took a 3 day nap for your sins. With such a low bar to clear to save everyone, if god wanted to, he would just wipe away your sins.

The Divine Comedy is a far better written work of fiction than the bible is.
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Nuuu: three of the worst sinners of all time: Judas, which makes sense

Judas is the hero of the Christian faith.  If he hadn't betrayed Jesus, Jesus wouldn't have been crucified to absolve the sins of the world, and might have just died of old age.  Nobody would get "saved" and everyone would go to Hell forever with no other option.


Jack Chill is the hero of the Batman series. If he hadn't murdered Thomas and Martha Wayne, Batman wouldn't have come to be, and Bruce Wayne might have just died under a pile of hookers and coke. Nobody in Gotham would get "saved" and everyone would live in hell under the constant threat of murder by an outlandish villain.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Two months out from the 700th anniversary of Dante Alighieri's death, a nun has discovered previously unknown handwritten Dante manuscripts

Ah, yes.  The scholarly discoveries of Sister Jan of the Five Wounds...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dante may have placed Brunetto Latino in Hall w/ the sodomites, but there's no evidence that he was. I can't remember the exact lines but when Dante and Brunetto finish speaking, Bruetto has to run off like someone in a race and Dante compares his running to one who has won rather than lost.

You now know as much about Dante as I do. That's all that remains after 50 years.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a question I keep forgetting I have, and is probably as good a place to ask as any. Years ago I had a small paperback copy of the inferno that I've since lost. I remember that the translator mentioned that he focused more on making the translations accurate rather than forcing all triplets rhyme. Each part would have his translation, and then what the poem was actually talking about. Any idea what version I had? Or something similar that I should pick up instead?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Dante may have placed Brunetto Latino in Hall w/ the sodomites, but there's no evidence that he was. I can't remember the exact lines but when Dante and Brunetto finish speaking, Bruetto has to run off like someone in a race and Dante compares his running to one who has won rather than lost.

You now know as much about Dante as I do. That's all that remains after 50 years.


Latin, brunet sodomites.. hmm.. what was i saying?
what people don't know about authors in general is how competitive they are.  it doesn't take a personal slight, or even living in the same time: one writer might scorn another based on his work alone though they are separated by generations.  if you read any biography of J.R.R. Tolkien, you'll see that he hated Alighieris.
 
1funguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nuuu: It's got to be awkward being Dante's Satan in modern times.  He's damned to be half-frozen in ice forever, chewing on three of the worst sinners of all time: Judas, which makes sense, and two dudes who murdered Caesar.  Maybe people ask him every now and then, why those guys?  Like, maybe you could have kept one of your gaping maws free just in case someone worse came along?  Maybe Hitler, or something?

And Satan can't even be like, "dude, I get it.  I didn't pick 'em."

Because his mouth is full.


I like that. And, the editors privilege is suspect.
I think Ol' Nick would still have enough pull to get an apprentice assigned to that work.
IMHO, he seems like he's going to be upper level management more than anything. Not that he's incapable, but this is probably the 'frinstance example most motivational speakers are going to use to illustrate "work smarter, not harder!".

I guess he could punch down on some stuff like that, occasionally, but day in and day out... time for a time management course.
 
1funguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farkn Yaj Yenrac: syrynxx: Nuuu: three of the worst sinners of all time: Judas, which makes sense

Judas is the hero of the Christian faith.  If he hadn't betrayed Jesus, Jesus wouldn't have been crucified to absolve the sins of the world, and might have just died of old age.  Nobody would get "saved" and everyone would go to Hell forever with no other option.

Jack Chill is the hero of the Batman series. If he hadn't murdered Thomas and Martha Wayne, Batman wouldn't have come to be, and Bruce Wayne might have just died under a pile of hookers and coke. Nobody in Gotham would get "saved" and everyone would live in hell under the constant threat of murder by an outlandish villain.


Fun to imagine Don jr in the Batman role...
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.