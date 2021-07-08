 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   This furry shiat is getting out of hand   (npr.org) divider line
51
    More: Strange, Hunting, Wildlife, wild red fox meet, Feral cat, Cat, Catherine Raven, Invasive animal species, Genetic pollution  
•       •       •

1668 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2021 at 2:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In an isolated mountain valley in Montana, Catherine Raven and a wild red fox meet, take each other's measure, and gradually become friends.

"Later, however, this friendship was sorely tested by the red foxes' constant inane get rich quick schemes, and the fact that he called her a big dummy."
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But on the other paw...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule 34 here we go
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want Kitsune?

Because that's how you get Kitsune.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fox then bit her, giving her rabies. She died alone and cold.

"Good. She cheated on me with a dog"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The fox then bit her, giving her rabies. She died alone and cold.

"Good. She cheated on me with a dog"
[Fark user image image 300x168]


So, that is what the fox said.

And now you know...the...REST, of the story.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This furry shiat is getting out of hand

You should probably see a doctor.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She fu*ked that fox, didnt she?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard this story before...

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size

Oblig
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: She fu*ked that fox, didnt she?


Apparently, peanut butter still works.
I mean ... I assume.  Not from intimate knowledge.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Translation: I'm a loner who in other circumstances would die of starvation in a bus in Alaska. But since I still have a few brains left, I just make taming a wild animal into a transformational experience and you idiots are dumb enough to buy into it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your shiat is furry, maybe you should stop eating shag carpet samples.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's getting out of hand and we'll be lucky to survive it.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The author of that article made me hate everything.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This furry business is getting out of hand.

Then again, I'd like more furries.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You shouldn't anthropomorphize animals; they hate it.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Matty to the thread....Matty to the furry thread please.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: She fu*ked that fox, didnt she?


How many people would fark animals if it wasnt taboo/illegal? I bet a lot.

People are degenerates.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lolmao500: dothemath: She fu*ked that fox, didnt she?

How many people would fark animals if it wasnt taboo/illegal? I bet a lot.

People are degenerates.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: She fu*ked that fox, didnt she?


Reminds me of an award-winning Canadian bestseller.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: dothemath: She fu*ked that fox, didnt she?

Reminds me of an award-winning Canadian bestseller.

[Fark user image 391x598]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: dothemath: She fu*ked that fox, didnt she?

Reminds me of an award-winning Canadian bestseller.

[Fark user image image 391x598]


Beat me to it while I was hemming and hawing over it was SFW enough.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: dothemath: She fu*ked that fox, didnt she?

How many people would fark animals if it wasnt taboo/illegal? I bet a lot.

People are degenerates.


Im pretty sure people who fu*k animals dont give a damn whether its legal or not.

Theyre already breaking the laws of God and nature.
 
Mollari [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Finnegan Fox chats while being scratched
Youtube cFqLEwAvaHI
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
so for the experts:
Fark user imageView Full Size


the guy on the right, is he furry enough for bear territory, or is not furry enough and just a standard bear?
 
Mollari [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mollari: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/cFqLEwAv​aHI]


Cat (Leo) boops (Finnegan) Fox on nose !
Youtube JIiLjLBY3PU
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: dothemath: She fu*ked that fox, didnt she?

How many people would fark animals if it wasnt taboo/illegal? I bet a lot.

People are degenerates.


Why would you think that? Is that something you think about??
 
casual disregard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

zjoik: so for the experts:
[Fark user image 850x532]

the guy on the right, is he furry enough for bear territory, or is not furry enough and just a standard bear?


To ignore your question entirely, I'm not sure whether Spiderman counts as a furry.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: lolmao500: dothemath: She fu*ked that fox, didnt she?

How many people would fark animals if it wasnt taboo/illegal? I bet a lot.

People are degenerates.

Im pretty sure people who fu*k animals dont give a damn whether its legal or not.

Theyre already breaking the laws of God and nature.


Hey I don't fark anything that doesn't have the ability to consent. That includes animals. I'm not sure you are on very solid ground if you think the imaginary god you worship controls ethics. And have you ever examined the laws of man? Complete and utter bullshiat. God is a poor reflection of man and mankind is sorely lacking. Dig deep within yourself you pathetic sycophant. Maybe find a truth you don't need your crappy made up god for
 
Nirbo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: lolmao500: dothemath: She fu*ked that fox, didnt she?

How many people would fark animals if it wasnt taboo/illegal? I bet a lot.

People are degenerates.

Why would you think that? Is that something you think about??


I make spreadsheets to busy my naughty hands
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aungen: dothemath: She fu*ked that fox, didnt she?

Apparently, peanut butter still works.
I mean ... I assume.  Not from intimate knowledge.


Careful now, probation remember
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why does everyfurry want to be either a fox or a cat?  Not my thing, but do have fun, y'all.

i.redd.itView Full Size

/random thought, soon we're going to have Furry retirement homes
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
frenchculture.orgView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grizzly​_​Man
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

casual disregard: zjoik: so for the experts:
[Fark user image 850x532]

the guy on the right, is he furry enough for bear territory, or is not furry enough and just a standard bear?

To ignore your question entirely, I'm not sure whether Spiderman counts as a furry.


Wouldn't spiderman be like a 50% furry, considering the idea of spiderman is part spider?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bughunter: random thought, soon we're going to have Furry retirement homes


oh my gosh is that a promise
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: dothemath: lolmao500: dothemath: She fu*ked that fox, didnt she?

How many people would fark animals if it wasnt taboo/illegal? I bet a lot.

People are degenerates.

Im pretty sure people who fu*k animals dont give a damn whether its legal or not.

Theyre already breaking the laws of God and nature.

Hey I don't fark anything that doesn't have the ability to consent. That includes animals. I'm not sure you are on very solid ground if you think the imaginary god you worship controls ethics. And have you ever examined the laws of man? Complete and utter bullshiat. God is a poor reflection of man and mankind is sorely lacking. Dig deep within yourself you pathetic sycophant. Maybe find a truth you don't need your crappy made up god for


Geez, lighten up buddy.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: lolmao500: dothemath: She fu*ked that fox, didnt she?

How many people would fark animals if it wasnt taboo/illegal? I bet a lot.

People are degenerates.

Why would you think that? Is that something you think about??


A lot of times when I read a story on fark, I think about how a lot of humans are really farking nuts, so its not a stretch these same people would fark animals.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well at least we'll finally learn what the fox says.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: dothemath: lolmao500: dothemath: She fu*ked that fox, didnt she?

How many people would fark animals if it wasnt taboo/illegal? I bet a lot.

People are degenerates.

Im pretty sure people who fu*k animals dont give a damn whether its legal or not.

Theyre already breaking the laws of God and nature.

Hey I don't fark anything that doesn't have the ability to consent. That includes animals. I'm not sure you are on very solid ground if you think the imaginary god you worship controls ethics. And have you ever examined the laws of man? Complete and utter bullshiat. God is a poor reflection of man and mankind is sorely lacking. Dig deep within yourself you pathetic sycophant. Maybe find a truth you don't need your crappy made up god for


lol
Sure thing, buddy.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Serious Post on Serious Thread: dothemath: lolmao500: dothemath: She fu*ked that fox, didnt she?

How many people would fark animals if it wasnt taboo/illegal? I bet a lot.

People are degenerates.

Im pretty sure people who fu*k animals dont give a damn whether its legal or not.

Theyre already breaking the laws of God and nature.

Hey I don't fark anything that doesn't have the ability to consent. That includes animals. I'm not sure you are on very solid ground if you think the imaginary god you worship controls ethics. And have you ever examined the laws of man? Complete and utter bullshiat. God is a poor reflection of man and mankind is sorely lacking. Dig deep within yourself you pathetic sycophant. Maybe find a truth you don't need your crappy made up god for

Geez, lighten up buddy.


Yeah I suppose I should. But when some d-bag invokes the 'laws of god and man' as an authority on morality. I just get a little pissed. As any cursory understanding of the law of god or man is a minefield at best and a delusional shiatshow on the whole.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ylvis - The Fox (What Does The Fox Say?) [Official music video HD]
Youtube jofNR_WkoCE
Fine, I'll be the one to do it...
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grizzly​_​Man


Treadwell wasn't a furry, he was food.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Raven seemed to think that animal-behavior scientists inevitably decry as bad anthropomorphism any attempt to acknowledge animal emotion, so that she has to defy science to honor Fox.

They don't really do that -- your puppy loves you, don't worry. But what Raven does here is definitely bad anthropomorphism. Ascribing the ability to play a game with rules, or to create art, to a non-human animal assumes that the animal has a part of the brain that was hitherto undiscovered in nature. It's inconsistent with all that we know about evolution to assume that a species could develop a brain function and not use it. So, with that game of chicken she played with the fox, I don't dispute that the fox was experiencing the emotion of "fun" in its little fox-brain, but I do dispute that its apparent adherence to rules was anything other than an easily learned behavior, ingrained with the positive reinforcement of praise and friendly feedback.

And the apparent creation of "funnily arranged" art? Oh FFS.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: Serious Post on Serious Thread: dothemath: lolmao500: dothemath: She fu*ked that fox, didnt she?

How many people would fark animals if it wasnt taboo/illegal? I bet a lot.

People are degenerates.

Im pretty sure people who fu*k animals dont give a damn whether its legal or not.

Theyre already breaking the laws of God and nature.

Hey I don't fark anything that doesn't have the ability to consent. That includes animals. I'm not sure you are on very solid ground if you think the imaginary god you worship controls ethics. And have you ever examined the laws of man? Complete and utter bullshiat. God is a poor reflection of man and mankind is sorely lacking. Dig deep within yourself you pathetic sycophant. Maybe find a truth you don't need your crappy made up god for

lol
Sure thing, buddy.


So what quaint version of god do you subscribe to? The ones you imagine are benevolent but completely advocated death for anyone not agreeing with them?

Fark off buddy. You are no buddy of mine.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.