(Daily Mail)   Well, it could have been The Crazy World of Arthur Brown
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was actually a (great) funeral parlour ad

Aiwa Commercial "Another One Bites The Dust" Best Commercial of ALL Time
Youtube GEe_2g0Bjuc
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops. Take it back. It was an Aiwa ad not a funeral parlour one
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All tapes do turn into Queen albums given enough time, so this was more or less inevitable.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fire - The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown @ TOTP 1968
Youtube en1uwIzI3SE


FF.. and that's a young Carl Palmer on drums
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Needs more cowbell

/Reospeedwagon.mp4
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It may be poor taste, but its still kinda funny
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/en1uwIzI​3SE]

FF.. and that's a young Carl Palmer on drums


My work here is done.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wreckless Eric - Final Taxi
Youtube cHBwBfqYhIM
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe they were trying CPR and wanted to get the rhythm right.
 
invictus2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mjjt: That was actually a (great) funeral parlour ad

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GEe_2g0B​juc]


shakes tiny fist
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When you realise you'll never TotalFark again.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a Coffin Flop
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Could have been Let the bodies hit the floor
 
Gloucester
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A friend of mine arranged his own funeral, and was cremated last year.  He specified Arthur Brown - 'Fire' as the funeral music.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Young Ones - Bowie Lyrics Clip
Youtube uZp4EsIQg1k
 
sprag [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Plots R Us

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wmbY​5​S9uEY
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: At least it wasn't a Coffin Flop
[Fark user image 800x500]


Well if you want entertainment

Coffin Dance Remix Bass Boost Song With Original Video
Youtube jl9xKw_xEas
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mjjt: CarnySaur: At least it wasn't a Coffin Flop
[Fark user image 800x500]

Well if you want entertainment

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jl9xKw_x​Eas]


Or drama

Hot Shots 1 - Funeral scene
Youtube xHYAA3OPLvE
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why do they call it an ambulance and not a herse
 
uncoveror
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I Love The Dead by Alice Cooper would have been worse.
 
