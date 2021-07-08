 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 4 KC)   Don't smuggle paddlefish, because that's how Fark finds out that Walmart sells caviar   (fox4kc.com) divider line
31
    More: Strange, Sturgeon, Paddlefish, Roe, Caviar, plastic bags, hours of surveillance, Missouri, MORGAN COUNTY  
•       •       •

540 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2021 at 9:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.


Salmon roe.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.

Salmon roe.


The tiny eggs? No, that's flying fish roe. I never found it had much flavour; even most sushi places use it mostly as a garnish.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never knew about this kind of fish. My dad was into bass and striper.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.

Salmon roe.


Nope, smaller than that. Like little red micro-beads of salty-fishy goodness. It's not like I can buy them anyway. No car, no access to a decent grocery, food desert unless I am Russian which I am not.

/ Amazon sucks, too expensive, I'd rather take an all day bus ride to the Asian district which is not a bad farking idea.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Glitchwerks: CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.

Salmon roe.

The tiny eggs? No, that's flying fish roe. I never found it had much flavour; even most sushi places use it mostly as a garnish.


Ah, okay, my bad.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: Glitchwerks: CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.

Salmon roe.

Nope, smaller than that. Like little red micro-beads of salty-fishy goodness. It's not like I can buy them anyway. No car, no access to a decent grocery, food desert unless I am Russian which I am not.

/ Amazon sucks, too expensive, I'd rather take an all day bus ride to the Asian district which is not a bad farking idea.


Tobiko, it's called. You should be able to buy small frozen packages of it online for very little.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: Glitchwerks: CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.

Salmon roe.

Nope, smaller than that. Like little red micro-beads of salty-fishy goodness. It's not like I can buy them anyway. No car, no access to a decent grocery, food desert unless I am Russian which I am not.

/ Amazon sucks, too expensive, I'd rather take an all day bus ride to the Asian district which is not a bad farking idea.


Masago, or capelin roe is teenier than tobiko/flying fish roe.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalashinator: CrazyCurt: Glitchwerks: CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.

Salmon roe.

Nope, smaller than that. Like little red micro-beads of salty-fishy goodness. It's not like I can buy them anyway. No car, no access to a decent grocery, food desert unless I am Russian which I am not.

/ Amazon sucks, too expensive, I'd rather take an all day bus ride to the Asian district which is not a bad farking idea.

Masago, or capelin roe is teenier than tobiko/flying fish roe.


Ah, there's that too. Apparently, it's considered a lesser substitute for flying fish roe.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Kalashinator:

Masago, or capelin roe is teenier than tobiko/flying fish roe.

Ah, there's that too. Apparently, it's considered a lesser substitute for flying fish roe.


Aw man, you mean the Midwestern grocery store sushi I had used the crappy stuff?!  *kicks rock*

/still worth the $8
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Since it was being smuggled, I was *really* hoping this would be a story about a Chinese paddlefish and that it was somehow found extant again, since it's not been seen in the wild in nearly 20 years. Alas, just some hillbillies being greedy with the American species.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: aagrajag: Kalashinator:

Masago, or capelin roe is teenier than tobiko/flying fish roe.

Ah, there's that too. Apparently, it's considered a lesser substitute for flying fish roe.

Aw man, you mean the Midwestern grocery store sushi I had used the crappy stuff?!  *kicks rock*

/still worth the $8


Safer than an authentic truck stop egg salad sandwich.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Glitchwerks: CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.

Salmon roe.

Nope, smaller than that. Like little red micro-beads of salty-fishy goodness. It's not like I can buy them anyway. No car, no access to a decent grocery, food desert unless I am Russian which I am not.

/ Amazon sucks, too expensive, I'd rather take an all day bus ride to the Asian district which is not a bad farking idea.


You live in a food desert that inexplicably has a Russian market and you are complaining about your inability to procure caviar, which is literally a Russian word. This is confusing me.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Glitchwerks: CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.

Salmon roe.

Nope, smaller than that. Like little red micro-beads of salty-fishy goodness. It's not like I can buy them anyway. No car, no access to a decent grocery, food desert unless I am Russian which I am not.

/ Amazon sucks, too expensive, I'd rather take an all day bus ride to the Asian district which is not a bad farking idea.


Tobiko
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.


Usually salmon or tuna roe (eggs) for us plebs. Sturgeon roe is the stuff that costs more than Fark users can afford and is what rich people eat.  TFA is quoting sturgeon prices. Paddlefish roe? Never heard of it. Probably used in Japanese restaurants that also try to pass cheap fish for the real thing.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Never knew about this kind of fish. My dad was into bass and striper.


Well, I live near there. Paddlefish are strictly regulated. No permit is a felony and prison time. Very protected species.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: aagrajag: Glitchwerks: CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.

Salmon roe.

The tiny eggs? No, that's flying fish roe. I never found it had much flavour; even most sushi places use it mostly as a garnish.

Ah, okay, my bad.


Tobiko, flying fish roe. Usually about 1mm in diameter.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.

Usually salmon or tuna roe (eggs) for us plebs. Sturgeon roe is the stuff that costs more than Fark users can afford and is what rich people eat.  TFA is quoting sturgeon prices. Paddlefish roe? Never heard of it. Probably used in Japanese restaurants that also try to pass cheap fish for the real thing.


Like oilfish advertised as "butterfish" or "white salmon".

I like the stuff, personally, but more than two or three pieces will do to you pretty much the same thing as did these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


It isn't even legal to sell as food in many countries.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: CrazyCurt: Glitchwerks: CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.

Salmon roe.

Nope, smaller than that. Like little red micro-beads of salty-fishy goodness. It's not like I can buy them anyway. No car, no access to a decent grocery, food desert unless I am Russian which I am not.

/ Amazon sucks, too expensive, I'd rather take an all day bus ride to the Asian district which is not a bad farking idea.

Masago, or capelin roe is teenier than tobiko/flying fish roe.


Masago is orange, not red.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Kalashinator: aagrajag: Kalashinator:

Masago, or capelin roe is teenier than tobiko/flying fish roe.

Ah, there's that too. Apparently, it's considered a lesser substitute for flying fish roe.

Aw man, you mean the Midwestern grocery store sushi I had used the crappy stuff?!  *kicks rock*

/still worth the $8

Safer than an authentic truck stop egg salad sandwich.


Hey now, those sandwiches are how you beef up your immune system. Survival of the fittest against a worthy enemy 😆.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Kalashinator: aagrajag: Kalashinator:

Masago, or capelin roe is teenier than tobiko/flying fish roe.

Ah, there's that too. Apparently, it's considered a lesser substitute for flying fish roe.

Aw man, you mean the Midwestern grocery store sushi I had used the crappy stuff?!  *kicks rock*

/still worth the $8

Safer than an authentic truck stop egg salad sandwich.

Hey now, those sandwiches are how you beef up your immune system. Survival of the fittest against a worthy enemy 😆.


They also allow you to learn the holophoner!
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aagrajag: baron von doodle: CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.

Usually salmon or tuna roe (eggs) for us plebs. Sturgeon roe is the stuff that costs more than Fark users can afford and is what rich people eat.  TFA is quoting sturgeon prices. Paddlefish roe? Never heard of it. Probably used in Japanese restaurants that also try to pass cheap fish for the real thing.

Like oilfish advertised as "butterfish" or "white salmon".

I like the stuff, personally, but more than two or three pieces will do to you pretty much the same thing as did these:

[Fark user image image 360x450]

It isn't even legal to sell as food in many countries.


Oof. Wow! chips. I remember those. Should have come with two rolls of toilet paper per bag.

*May cause anal leakage.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: aagrajag: baron von doodle: CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.

Usually salmon or tuna roe (eggs) for us plebs. Sturgeon roe is the stuff that costs more than Fark users can afford and is what rich people eat.  TFA is quoting sturgeon prices. Paddlefish roe? Never heard of it. Probably used in Japanese restaurants that also try to pass cheap fish for the real thing.

Like oilfish advertised as "butterfish" or "white salmon".

I like the stuff, personally, but more than two or three pieces will do to you pretty much the same thing as did these:

[Fark user image image 360x450]

It isn't even legal to sell as food in many countries.

Oof. Wow! chips. I remember those. Should have come with two rolls of toilet paper per bag.

*May cause anal leakage.


Never had a chance to try them, so the oil never hit the anus.

Supposedly, I could recreate the approximate effect with those sugarless Haribo gummies.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: baron von doodle: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Kalashinator: aagrajag: Kalashinator:

Masago, or capelin roe is teenier than tobiko/flying fish roe.

Ah, there's that too. Apparently, it's considered a lesser substitute for flying fish roe.

Aw man, you mean the Midwestern grocery store sushi I had used the crappy stuff?!  *kicks rock*

/still worth the $8

Safer than an authentic truck stop egg salad sandwich.

Hey now, those sandwiches are how you beef up your immune system. Survival of the fittest against a worthy enemy 😆.

They also allow you to learn the holophoner!


My shop boss.... That's all he eats. Gas station sandwiches. Yes, he travels for work, but he keeps buying them when he is in town.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Kalashinator: CrazyCurt: Glitchwerks: CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.

Salmon roe.

Nope, smaller than that. Like little red micro-beads of salty-fishy goodness. It's not like I can buy them anyway. No car, no access to a decent grocery, food desert unless I am Russian which I am not.

/ Amazon sucks, too expensive, I'd rather take an all day bus ride to the Asian district which is not a bad farking idea.

Masago, or capelin roe is teenier than tobiko/flying fish roe.

Masago is orange, not red.


Usually, but I'm pretty certain that's just food dye used to mimic the pricier stuff. I think it's almost colourless in its natural state.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: baron von doodle: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Kalashinator: aagrajag: Kalashinator:

Masago, or capelin roe is teenier than tobiko/flying fish roe.

Ah, there's that too. Apparently, it's considered a lesser substitute for flying fish roe.

Aw man, you mean the Midwestern grocery store sushi I had used the crappy stuff?!  *kicks rock*

/still worth the $8

Safer than an authentic truck stop egg salad sandwich.

Hey now, those sandwiches are how you beef up your immune system. Survival of the fittest against a worthy enemy 😆.

They also allow you to learn the holophoner!

My shop boss.... That's all he eats. Gas station sandwiches. Yes, he travels for work, but he keeps buying them when he is in town.


I may understand your boss. When I was in college, I had a serious addiction to these objectively-terrible vending-machine cheeseburgers. I still can't explain it, but they seemed to function as a near-instantaneous hangover cure.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aagrajag: baron von doodle: aagrajag: baron von doodle: CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.

Usually salmon or tuna roe (eggs) for us plebs. Sturgeon roe is the stuff that costs more than Fark users can afford and is what rich people eat.  TFA is quoting sturgeon prices. Paddlefish roe? Never heard of it. Probably used in Japanese restaurants that also try to pass cheap fish for the real thing.

Like oilfish advertised as "butterfish" or "white salmon".

I like the stuff, personally, but more than two or three pieces will do to you pretty much the same thing as did these:

[Fark user image image 360x450]

It isn't even legal to sell as food in many countries.

Oof. Wow! chips. I remember those. Should have come with two rolls of toilet paper per bag.

*May cause anal leakage.

Never had a chance to try them, so the oil never hit the anus.

Supposedly, I could recreate the approximate effect with those sugarless Haribo gummies.


They used non-organic oil as a substitute. Tastes good. The body can't process it, so no fat intake. Down a tablespoon of mineral oil (one third of max per day). Then.... Park your ass on a toilet. That was WOW! Chips if you ate a large portion.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aagrajag: baron von doodle: CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.

Usually salmon or tuna roe (eggs) for us plebs. Sturgeon roe is the stuff that costs more than Fark users can afford and is what rich people eat.  TFA is quoting sturgeon prices. Paddlefish roe? Never heard of it. Probably used in Japanese restaurants that also try to pass cheap fish for the real thing.

Like oilfish advertised as "butterfish" or "white salmon".

I like the stuff, personally, but more than two or three pieces will do to you pretty much the same thing as did these:

[Fark user image 360x450]

It isn't even legal to sell as food in many countries.


It depends on your particular digestive system. I've never had a problem with it. It's also called "super white tuna".
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aagrajag: baron von doodle: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: baron von doodle: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Kalashinator: aagrajag: Kalashinator:

Masago, or capelin roe is teenier than tobiko/flying fish roe.

Ah, there's that too. Apparently, it's considered a lesser substitute for flying fish roe.

Aw man, you mean the Midwestern grocery store sushi I had used the crappy stuff?!  *kicks rock*

/still worth the $8

Safer than an authentic truck stop egg salad sandwich.

Hey now, those sandwiches are how you beef up your immune system. Survival of the fittest against a worthy enemy 😆.

They also allow you to learn the holophoner!

My shop boss.... That's all he eats. Gas station sandwiches. Yes, he travels for work, but he keeps buying them when he is in town.

I may understand your boss. When I was in college, I had a serious addiction to these objectively-terrible vending-machine cheeseburgers. I still can't explain it, but they seemed to function as a near-instantaneous hangover cure.


Ages ago, I was the barista at the local scam/ Devry Institute. I know those cheeseburgers.

This isn't very good..... I need another one.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: aagrajag: baron von doodle: CrazyCurt: I don't know what it is but the Japanese tend to have this tiny red caviar that is totally awesome on sushi.

/ Koi eggs I reckon.

Usually salmon or tuna roe (eggs) for us plebs. Sturgeon roe is the stuff that costs more than Fark users can afford and is what rich people eat.  TFA is quoting sturgeon prices. Paddlefish roe? Never heard of it. Probably used in Japanese restaurants that also try to pass cheap fish for the real thing.

Like oilfish advertised as "butterfish" or "white salmon".

I like the stuff, personally, but more than two or three pieces will do to you pretty much the same thing as did these:

[Fark user image 360x450]

It isn't even legal to sell as food in many countries.

It depends on your particular digestive system. I've never had a problem with it. It's also called "super white tuna".


Yeah, it never seemed to have that effect on me either; I just recall being warned about it. Pity, because although I'm in SushiLand, it's been banned from sale since 1970.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.