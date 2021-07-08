 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lehigh Valley Live)   If you want to save someone from an opioid over dose it is better to give the person Narcan than shoot them up with Meth. You don't want to end up being charged with 3rd degree murder like this woman   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
25
    More: PSA, Northampton County, Pennsylvania, Murder, Homicide, Sheriff, Easton, Pennsylvania, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Drugs  
•       •       •

617 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2021 at 5:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Bible mostly ignores Jesus' evil neighbor "Marissa of Nazareth" aka Bizarro Jesus.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pulled into Nazareth, was feelin' about half past dead
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Metler is charged with delivering a glycine bag labeled NETFLIX and containing fentanyl and other drugs to the male victim, who then overdosed, court papers say.

I was not aware Netflix still did physical deliveries, nor that they contained fentanyl.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess she didn't see Pulp Fiction...

oh well.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was just trying Hair of the Dog.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd just like to add some honest unbiased input: I try to shoot everyone up with Meth. For variety.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI: https://www.naloxoneexchange.com​/our-b​log/how-to-get-free-narcan/

There are actually people who get mad at the existence of Narcan, and it amazes me.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JesseL: FYI: https://www.naloxoneexchange.com​/​our-blog/how-to-get-free-narcan/

There are actually people who get mad at the existence of Narcan, and it amazes me.


That's because addicts should be punished and left to die of their own vices. It's right there in the Bible.  "I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.  Except if you shoot up heroin. Skip the line and feel what it's like to touch the Face of God, you cheater."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hum. Okay. I guess.
Did we arrest the cops that tased a dude having a diabetic episode?
No. We didn't.
Maybe, being incorrect isn't a crime?
Or does this logic only apply to the police?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

foo monkey: JesseL: FYI: https://www.naloxoneexchange.com/​our-blog/how-to-get-free-narcan/

There are actually people who get mad at the existence of Narcan, and it amazes me.

That's because addicts should be punished and left to die of their own vices. It's right there in the Bible.  "I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.  Except if you shoot up heroin. Skip the line and feel what it's like to touch the Face of God, you cheater."


Yeah. But. Absolutely nothing in the Bible says let people die of a medical emergency.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JesseL: FYI: https://www.naloxoneexchange.com​/​our-blog/how-to-get-free-narcan/

There are actually people who get mad at the existence of Narcan, and it amazes me.


Cops? Republicans? Ohio?
 
Shryke
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JesseL: FYI: https://www.naloxoneexchange.com​/​our-blog/how-to-get-free-narcan/

There are actually people who get mad at the existence of Narcan, and it amazes me.


I didn't get that from your link?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, a speedball?
What could possibly go wr........
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Junkie logic?

Seriously though, some junkies ate so knowledgeable about their poison, and aspects of human biology* that it blows you away how knowledgeable they are.

/*the part of biology that is related to their high
//still junkies and I wouldn't trust them when they are itching for a fix
///no issues with cleaned up people
 
JesseL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shryke: JesseL: FYI: https://www.naloxoneexchange.com/​our-blog/how-to-get-free-narcan/

There are actually people who get mad at the existence of Narcan, and it amazes me.

I didn't get that from your link?


Link and comment not intended to be related in that sense. 

Everyone should get some narcan and have it handy. It saves lives.

There are some awful people who think lives aren't worth saving when it involves an overdose.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If the ice coffee enema doesn't do it...
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

foo monkey: JesseL: FYI: https://www.naloxoneexchange.com/​our-blog/how-to-get-free-narcan/

There are actually people who get mad at the existence of Narcan, and it amazes me.

That's because addicts should be punished and left to die of their own vices. It's right there in the Bible.  "I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.  Except if you shoot up heroin. Skip the line and feel what it's like to touch the Face of God, you cheater."


Just put this here
www1.cbn.comView Full Size
 
frogmyte
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

spongeboob: foo monkey: JesseL: FYI: https://www.naloxoneexchange.com/​our-blog/how-to-get-free-narcan/

There are actually people who get mad at the existence of Narcan, and it amazes me.

That's because addicts should be punished and left to die of their own vices. It's right there in the Bible.  "I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.  Except if you shoot up heroin. Skip the line and feel what it's like to touch the Face of God, you cheater."

Just put this here
[www1.cbn.com image 640x480]


Holy shiat that's amazing.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So, a speedball?
What could possibly go wr........


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Yes what could go wrong
 
JesseL
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

frogmyte: spongeboob: foo monkey: JesseL: FYI: https://www.naloxoneexchange.com/​our-blog/how-to-get-free-narcan/

There are actually people who get mad at the existence of Narcan, and it amazes me.

That's because addicts should be punished and left to die of their own vices. It's right there in the Bible.  "I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.  Except if you shoot up heroin. Skip the line and feel what it's like to touch the Face of God, you cheater."

Just put this here
[www1.cbn.com image 640x480]

Holy shiat that's amazing.


My kid got this coloring sheet from school last winter and that picture was the first thing I thought of.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I have no idea what's going on there.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I were her lawyer, I'd try to argue from intent. If I went to court at all.
I imagine there will be some kind of deal here.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

spongeboob: foo monkey: JesseL: FYI: https://www.naloxoneexchange.com/​our-blog/how-to-get-free-narcan/

There are actually people who get mad at the existence of Narcan, and it amazes me.

That's because addicts should be punished and left to die of their own vices. It's right there in the Bible.  "I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.  Except if you shoot up heroin. Skip the line and feel what it's like to touch the Face of God, you cheater."

Just put this here
[www1.cbn.com image 640x480]


The guy's got alcohol, cocaine, cigarettes, heroin, and gambling?  Jesus, pick a lane.
 
JesseL
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

foo monkey: spongeboob: foo monkey: JesseL: FYI: https://www.naloxoneexchange.com/​our-blog/how-to-get-free-narcan/

There are actually people who get mad at the existence of Narcan, and it amazes me.

That's because addicts should be punished and left to die of their own vices. It's right there in the Bible.  "I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.  Except if you shoot up heroin. Skip the line and feel what it's like to touch the Face of God, you cheater."

Just put this here
[www1.cbn.com image 640x480]

The guy's got alcohol, cocaine, cigarettes, heroin, and gambling?  Jesus, pick a lane.


Jesus clearly settled on stealing the guy's heroin.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

spongeboob: foo monkey: JesseL: FYI: https://www.naloxoneexchange.com/​our-blog/how-to-get-free-narcan/

There are actually people who get mad at the existence of Narcan, and it amazes me.

That's because addicts should be punished and left to die of their own vices. It's right there in the Bible.  "I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.  Except if you shoot up heroin. Skip the line and feel what it's like to touch the Face of God, you cheater."

Just put this here
[www1.cbn.com image 640x480]


I don't know exactly why, but it's always made me laugh he uses an abalone shell for an ashtray.
 
ifky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well they were on High St.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.