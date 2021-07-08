 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Nicolas Cage, Oprah Winfrey called to Times Square
20
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never thought I'd say this, but good job NYPD.
 
Teechur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teechur: [Fark user image 300x168] [View Full Size image _x_]


That gif never ceases to make me laugh, even all these years later.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bees didn't mind being moved from Times Square. There were too many tourists there anyways.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have called that Texas bee lady.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: The bees didn't mind being moved from Times Square. There were too many tourists there anyways.


Nobody goes there anymore.  It's too crowded.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Teechur: [Fark user image 300x168] [View Full Size image _x_]

That gif never ceases to make me laugh, even all these years later.


Yep. That little dance Oprah does? It gets me every time.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Weatherkiss: Teechur: [Fark user image 300x168] [View Full Size image _x_]

That gif never ceases to make me laugh, even all these years later.

Yep. That little dance Oprah does? It gets me every time.


I tell myself that's Aziz Ansari/Tom Haverford near the end, too.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Teechur: [Fark user image image 300x168]


You get some bees, and you get some bees, and everyone gets some bees !
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Never thought I'd say this, but good job NYPD.


Kind of stings, doesn't it?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Swarms are pretty passive.  Likely could have just brushed them into a box faster than that vacuum.

There used to be hives on the top of the Javits but I think they're gone now.  Might be from some other rooftop hive. Wonder where they came from.

Remember kids:  bees good.  Yellowjackets are just a-holes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey guys. You should've called me. I'm an Englishman in New York.
 
brilett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ain't nobody wants that honey.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
NYPD beekeeper? Did they just shoot all the bees?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: NYPD beekeeper? Did they just shoot all the bees?


It started as a sting.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
These new billboards are getting to be too realistic.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
foo monkey:

Thanks yogi
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Teddy Brosevelt: NYPD beekeeper? Did they just shoot all the bees?

It started as a sting.


Turned into a honey pot.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Candyman made a trip to Time Square.
 
