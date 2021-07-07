 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Redding Record Searchlight)   Golfer swings club on dry grass and accidentally hits ground. What's the worst that could happen?   (redding.com) divider line
37
    More: Fail, Investigative reporting, High school, better place, Daily newsletter, Place, Investigative journalism, High School Musical, best tips  
•       •       •

2737 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2021 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex is the best when the gal is this dry.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought some turd shot him
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna call bullshiat on the fire started by a golf club. You swung, it sparked and started a fire and you didn't see it? Yeah, no. Going to go out on the line and say it was far more likely cigarette/cigar related.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up came a lady, and she was nude
Naked that is,
Stripped bare

Next thing you know old Jed's in bed, Beaton' his meat till his balls turned red
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But you try to start a fire like a Boy Scout and you're there for an hour.  I don't know if I believe that.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Sex is the best when the gal is this dry.


Says a guy who was voted most likely to inspire desiccation.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fore!
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ftfa
"All my fence, I don't know, that's 300 feet of blackness, woven fence burned again, chicken wire fence burned again, all my netting burned again, all my fruit trees burned again, again and again," Birondo said.

I feel his frustration but something something life in the desert TAKE THE HINT
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: waxbeans: Sex is the best when the gal is this dry.

Says a guy who was voted most likely to inspire desiccation.


Well. It's best to me.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Titanium clubs will spark almost every time you hit the ground ..
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire investigator Ron Krznarich

looks like a classic batman onomatopoeia

KRZNARICH!!!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
golfers swingers clubs can't cope with the dryness
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: Ftfa
"All my fence, I don't know, that's 300 feet of blackness, woven fence burned again, chicken wire fence burned again, all my netting burned again, all my fruit trees burned again, again and again," Birondo said.

I feel his frustration but something something life in the desert TAKE THE HINT


Redding is not a desert.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody using their lucky flint ball
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 440x248] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No he is " bowing" to the King

don't even ask
Youtube wbButZO2vyE
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When the golfer tried to chip his ball back onto the course it created a spark when his club hit a rock or some dirt, he said."

Now I find out that all of my houseplants are potential claymore mines!
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: I'm gonna call bullshiat on the fire started by a golf club. You swung, it sparked and started a fire and you didn't see it? Yeah, no. Going to go out on the line and say it was far more likely cigarette/cigar related.


Go hit golf balls at night.  you'll see sparks almost every shot.  If this guy clipped a rock just right it is totally plausible
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


🎶 Golf clubs, exploding tires, look out for your forest fires.
Dry trees, dry grass, please don't let them burn your ass ... 🎶
 
T Baggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikalmd: Titanium clubs will spark almost every time you hit the ground ..


A well publicized 2014 UC-Irvine study concluded titanium clubs could start fires.

They published an 18 second youtube video showing large sparks from titanium club swings.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf is a red flag event?

Who knew?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess they work!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He chose the wrong balls

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

T Baggins: mikalmd: Titanium clubs will spark almost every time you hit the ground ..

A well publicized 2014 UC-Irvine study concluded titanium clubs could start fires.

They published an 18 second youtube video showing large sparks from titanium club swings.


Well I guess they're going to make those illegal in California
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Sex is the best when the gal is this dry.


Sit down, Mr. Shapiro
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bullsh*t you tossed your cigar and started a fire
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"It was so hot my golf swing started a fire...and I ended up going fishing before I even knew it started"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You hit some long forgotten unexploded WWII ordinance? Like you go for a divot and end end up hitting the fuse on a bomb?
 
fiver5
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Luse: I'm gonna call bullshiat on the fire started by a golf club. You swung, it sparked and started a fire and you didn't see it? Yeah, no. Going to go out on the line and say it was far more likely cigarette/cigar related.


It's the equivalent of the old "I was cleaning it and it just went off"
 
rhiannon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I went out in the garage, grabbed my hose, again - for the third time"

Been there, done that. I was younger though.
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Golf is still a thing?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Luse: I'm gonna call bullshiat on the fire started by a golf club. You swung, it sparked and started a fire and you didn't see it? Yeah, no. Going to go out on the line and say it was far more likely cigarette/cigar related.


It's Redding, a hot meth pipe is a strong contender.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

T Baggins: mikalmd: Titanium clubs will spark almost every time you hit the ground ..

A well publicized 2014 UC-Irvine study concluded titanium clubs could start fires.

They published an 18 second youtube video showing large sparks from titanium club swings.


Wow. I was all in the "this is bullshiat" camp but apparently it's not.
 
cardex
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: T Baggins: mikalmd: Titanium clubs will spark almost every time you hit the ground ..

A well publicized 2014 UC-Irvine study concluded titanium clubs could start fires.

They published an 18 second youtube video showing large sparks from titanium club swings.

Well I guess they're going to make those illegal in California


They should have made gulf courses illegal anyplace that requires irrigation to keep the grass green a very long time ago.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cardex: waxbeans: T Baggins: mikalmd: Titanium clubs will spark almost every time you hit the ground ..

A well publicized 2014 UC-Irvine study concluded titanium clubs could start fires.

They published an 18 second youtube video showing large sparks from titanium club swings.

Well I guess they're going to make those illegal in California

They should have made gulf courses illegal anyplace that requires irrigation to keep the grass green a very long time ago.


Well. Yeah.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.