 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Bolshoi, Flesh For Lulu, Revenge, and The Stranglers. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #233. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
12
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

30 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 08 Jul 2021 at 12:30 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
'Standing' by (of course)...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Konnichiwa farquers.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Helloooooo.
Show attire today
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a gig that was too. Fantastic acoustics in the Royal Festival Hall. Bit like Sydney Opera House.
I was really happy with my recording of it....& then they went & released it on blu ray (although they cut most of Bob's talking out)
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pista: Helloooooo.
Show attire today
[Fark user image image 850x746]
What a gig that was too. Fantastic acoustics in the Royal Festival Hall. Bit like Sydney Opera House.
I was really happy with my recording of it....& then they went & released it on blu ray (although they cut most of Bob's talking out)


So envious. Got the DVDs months ago as a present, still haven't watched it. Saving it for a rainy day...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Congrats to England yesterday :( Now don't screw up on Sunday!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For your pre-show enjoyment:

On 30 July 1966, a cop from Cork met a farm girl from Bushmills in a pub in Derry, NI.

They drank and watched England defeated West Germany 4-2 in the FIFA World Cup at Wimbley in extra time. Later that night, they drunkenly shagged on the Quay Trail along the River Foyle.

Six months later, they married and pc_gator was conceived. The rest is history.

Both have since passed thru the pearly gates but often spoke very fondly of that game/evening.

For that reason alone, FARK ITALY!

Three Lions 2021 Remix
Youtube r_I96FZbIC8
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Konnichiwa farquers.


Shonen Knife The Cyber Show 2021 - Opening → Konnichiwa
Youtube ftESQ5ZZly4
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
note: we're working on junk behind the scenes. you might here brief silence from time to time. don't panic, even if we break it, it will be quickly replaced with a prior show.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tuned in now. Either the KUCI schedule is lying to me, or Valentina's got herself a horn section.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: Helloooooo.
Show attire today
[Fark user image image 850x746]
What a gig that was too. Fantastic acoustics in the Royal Festival Hall. Bit like Sydney Opera House.
I was really happy with my recording of it....& then they went & released it on blu ray (although they cut most of Bob's talking out)

So envious. Got the DVDs months ago as a present, still haven't watched it. Saving it for a rainy day...


The editing/ video production on the Curaetion disc is appalling. Nick Wickham should never be let near a box brownie let alone an editing suite.
When you play it, resist the urge to press the stop button & check your player settings. It starts in 4:3 black & white. As it progresses, he's added some bizarre effects & by the time you get to It's Over you really have to question whether the disc is actually faulty. I was close to sending it back & asking for a proper one.
Other than that, the audio is stunning & the setlist even better.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.