Wells Fargo: We're closing all personal lines of credit effective immediately. Oh, that'll hurt your credit score, but oh well
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I recognize that a bank can stop offering a product if/when they want to, but it seems very unfair that a customer's credit score be dinged because of a "loss of available credit" that they never asked for.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're a bunch of shady creeps.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wells Fargo - not even once.  At least, not of my own free will.  My mortgage was sold to them once upon a time, and I was pissed about it.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd bet WF silently bought another credit service and will be immediately sending credit offers at higher rates to everyone they just screwed.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Years ago, Wells Fargo bought out the smaller bank I had been with forever. I could tell service was getting worse, but not bad enough to really affect me. Then one day I went to deposit a check from a Canadian bank and was told it would be an $85 fee for a foreign check and would take about a month to clear.

Walked down the street to another bank with the check and they said it would be no problem to deposit and would clear the next day and had no idea what Wells Fargo's problem was. So I closed my Wells Fargo account and took all my money to the other bank and lived happily ever after.

tl;dr - Wells Fargo will just make shiat up to take your money
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Wells Fargo - not even once.  At least, not of my own free will.  My mortgage was sold to them once upon a time, and I was pissed about it.


When I bought my house, I got the notice that WF had bought my mortgage 2 days after I closed on the house.  I refinanced a year later with a different company, and the new WF buyout notice came in the mail the day before the confirmation package from the broker I was working with.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Benevolent Misanthrope: Wells Fargo - not even once.  At least, not of my own free will.  My mortgage was sold to them once upon a time, and I was pissed about it.

When I bought my house, I got the notice that WF had bought my mortgage 2 days after I closed on the house.  I refinanced a year later with a different company, and the new WF buyout notice came in the mail the day before the confirmation package from the broker I was working with.


Yeah, when I closed, my mortgage was sold no fewer than 3 times before my first payment was due.  I had no idea who to pay that first month and had to call all 3 to figure it out.  Then Wells Fargo bought it and tried to tell me I was behind, when I had sent it to the owner of the mortgage at the time.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm convinced that we have Vogons here. Instead of destroying the Earth for a bypass, they all became managers at Wells Fargo. Next up: Their Cisco hold music will be replaced with readings of their poetry.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Wells Fargo - not even once.  At least, not of my own free will.  My mortgage was sold to them once upon a time, and I was pissed about it.


Seriously. At some point, I think we're supposed to conclude that WF's remaining customers aren't there for the hunting.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who still uses Wells Fargo after all the shady sh*t they've done deserves whatever they get. The bank shouldn't even be allowed to operate anymore.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well. I can see which card I will stop using immediately.

Actually that really shouldn't affect me in any way, but it's still a dick move and I don't like it when corporations, particularly banks, step on their customers.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhhh....there it is....good ol' biblical capitalism. Where the banks take your loot and tell you to thank them for it.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GET A CREDIT UNION
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: I recognize that a bank can stop offering a product if/when they want to, but it seems very unfair that a customer's credit score be dinged because of a "loss of available credit" that they never asked for.


It's bullshiat that credit scores are even a thing.  And I say this as someone with a good rating. It's an arbitrary system none of us had a choice to opt into our out of, that can fark up so much of a persons life without them having any say in the matter. Complete bullshiat. Not to mention the data breaches.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took me several years but I finally convinced my MIL to switch the hell away from Wells Fargo
 
Stochastic Cow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thanking my lucky stars I switched to a credit union years ago.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should bail out WF.  It sounds like they are not as profitable as they had hoped to be.  Have the government get them into that top their profit, so the execs can get bonuses.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never even got my double boiler from them. 😡
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I'd bet WF silently bought another credit service and will be immediately sending credit offers at higher rates to everyone they just screwed.


My guess too. They get to boost the rate on all of their customers
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Benevolent Misanthrope: Wells Fargo - not even once.  At least, not of my own free will.  My mortgage was sold to them once upon a time, and I was pissed about it.

When I bought my house, I got the notice that WF had bought my mortgage 2 days after I closed on the house.  I refinanced a year later with a different company, and the new WF buyout notice came in the mail the day before the confirmation package from the broker I was working with.


Same situation. Also, Wells Fargo will send you a nice check for your Escrow account being over the required amount, only to short you enough so that your mortgage payment jumps $300/month to cover them having shorted your escrow.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Anyone who still uses Wells Fargo after all the shady sh*t they've done deserves whatever they get. The bank shouldn't even be allowed to operate anymore.


I didn't choose to be a Wells Fargo customer, and as far as I am aware, there's nothing I can do to opt out of it.

It's the perfect racket.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just saying, 1st Mattress Federal would never do this to its customers
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Well. I can see which card I will stop using immediately.

Actually that really shouldn't affect me in any way, but it's still a dick move and I don't like it when corporations, particularly banks, step on their customers.


It's Wells Fargo. They've been stepping on their customers (and everybody else) for years.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wells_F​a​rgo#Lawsuits,_fines_and_controversies
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Walker: Anyone who still uses Wells Fargo after all the shady sh*t they've done deserves whatever they get. The bank shouldn't even be allowed to operate anymore.

I didn't choose to be a Wells Fargo customer, and as far as I am aware, there's nothing I can do to opt out of it.

It's the perfect racket.


Take out a loan at a higher rate from a different lender, use it to pay off your wells fargo owned mortgage. Then cry when your second lender then sells your loan to wells fargo.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm wondering if they're doing this because they see deflation on the horizon.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wells Fargo: We'll go far Well, go fark yourself
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I don't understand is why not just sell the debt to another company?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a banker I find this baffling.

First, some of these were used as overdraft protection on DDAs. If you overdraw a balancing payment is made from this account to prevent being overdrawn. Nice for the customer and the bank gets a bit of interest if the customer holds the debt for a while.

Second, the rates on these start at 9.5%. As long as their credit requirements are good (or are less good with only small credit approvals) there isn't much risk here. They are charging around 3x prime so this is great non-fee income driver.

Third, WF is a farking huge bank. They should have all kinds of credit products to meet the needs of their clients.

If I was a client of theirs I would consider this letter to be an invitation to move my accounts elsewhere.

/USAA FTW!
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Credit unions for the win. I had chase for years until they got sued for rearranging daily charges in order of amount starting with the highest first to increase overdraft fees.  I dumped them the next day. Cant imagine any other big bank is much better.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, at this rate I do not expect them to be in business much longer. They stopped offering new equity loans last year and are pulling out of auto loans as well. This takes them almost entirely out of the lending business.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Wells Fargo: How to calculate your Credit Score. They advise there are five factors: payment history, how much you owe, length of your credit history, recent credit activity, and "the types of accounts you have."

So technically, losing one of your credit accounts means you have fewer accounts with available credit, and thus less borrowing power overall. Depending on the size of your line of credit and the other factors, losing available credit could hurt your credit score.

Yeah, it varies from person to person, but at least a few will be hit hard by this change. If I had an account with Wells Fargo and was affected, I'd try to get a line of credit elsewhere, pronto.
 
jeff3141
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why anyone would voluntarily still bank with Wells Fargo completely baffles me. Maybe they like being victims.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recently, I had to get a new air conditioning unit as the old one crapped out. Being my fault, and circumstances, I didn't have the money to buy it outright. So the local AC company set me up with a line of credit with fairly reasonable terms. I got there information on the loan about 3 days ago and lo and behold, it's with Wells fargo.

Try to set up a username to look at the balance and everything and verify stuff, and I was immediately directed to a page saying online services are unavailable. When I found out it was Wells Fargo, I was going to transfer the account anyway, but this is just lighting the fuse. I'm not putting up with this bulls hit.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: I recognize that a bank can stop offering a product if/when they want to, but it seems very unfair that a customer's credit score be dinged because of a "loss of available credit" that they never asked for.


Considering the shiat they usually pulled, that's almost a gimme.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With Wells Fargo, how many of those personal lines of credit are real accounts versus how many did employees set up to get a commission?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wells Fargo has basically spent the past few decades screwing their customers.  So nothing new.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: As a banker I find this baffling.

First, some of these were used as overdraft protection on DDAs. If you overdraw a balancing payment is made from this account to prevent being overdrawn. Nice for the customer and the bank gets a bit of interest if the customer holds the debt for a while.

Second, the rates on these start at 9.5%. As long as their credit requirements are good (or are less good with only small credit approvals) there isn't much risk here. They are charging around 3x prime so this is great non-fee income driver.

Third, WF is a farking huge bank. They should have all kinds of credit products to meet the needs of their clients.

If I was a client of theirs I would consider this letter to be an invitation to move my accounts elsewhere.

/USAA FTW!


You shouldn't find this baffling at all, not bashing you personally.

Look at what you typed in the first paragraph, about overdraft fees. Follow the money, they just want to hit people with more overdraft fees in this manner because it's cheaper for them and worse for us.
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is at least one story every year about Wells Fargo screwing over its customers. Why do people still have any business there?  Its an internet world. You can bank with any institution you want. I live in a city over 2 million but most of my loans are with a small town credit union (1 branch!) I found online. I chose another bank because they were the only bank within 10 miles of me who didn't take TARP money.  When the perfect institution for you is literally a click away, why allow Wells Fargo to keep screwing you over?
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banks do things with no rhyme nor reason. I had a Bank of America card for 20 yrs or so. I always paid more than the minimum. Was never ever late. Never exceeded more than 55 percent of the available credit on it. One day I get a letter telling me that if I had been adversely effected by covid financially that they had a program of stopping interest and delaying payments for several mos. I didnt need it so I didnt take the offer. A month later I paid the balance on my account in full as I did from time to time.

They immediately cancelled my card. I called and inquired as to why because if anything my credit score was excellent and had been for the entirety that I had the card. Income had actually increased. Debt to income ratio was actually less. I was told in a very snarky tone "from time to time we decide to close accounts. And we dont owe you any explanation whatsoever" and I called 3 more times over the next month and got a different person who told me the same thing.

Meanwhile theyre forgiving debt delaying payments etc to people who refused or couldnt pay and theyre shiat canning a perfectly good customer. Within 2 mos of cancelling my card and being dicks about it they sent me offers for 0 interest for 12 mos 18 mos etc loans. Sent me several preapproved offers. Then actually sent me an unsolicited card and told me to activate it and it was mine. It had lower interest and a credit line 5k higher than my cancelled one. I called about that one and it became evident that they had cancelled mine and others erroneously and was playing a game of CYA. shiat happens and mistakes happen. Had I not been talked to with the tone attitude and words that I was by MULTIPLE reps Id likely have taken the offer. But I told them to stick it.

I also took out a loan 3 weeks later in the five figure range with a 3 percent higher interest with another company rather than use Bank of America again.

Theres a book I used to give people that worked for me when I ran several auto parts stores. Its called WAYMISH. Everyone in customer service related jobs should have to read it.

WAYMISH: Why are you making it so hard for me to give you my money?: Ray Considine, Ted Cohn: 9780967324500: Amazon.com: Books
 
wage0048
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Wells Fargo - not even once.  At least, not of my own free will.  My mortgage was sold to them once upon a time, and I was pissed about it.


Even their employee discounts aren't sufficient cause for me to want to let them touch any of my money.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: From Wells Fargo: How to calculate your Credit Score. They advise there are five factors: payment history, how much you owe, length of your credit history, recent credit activity, and "the types of accounts you have."

So technically, losing one of your credit accounts means you have fewer accounts with available credit, and thus less borrowing power overall. Depending on the size of your line of credit and the other factors, losing available credit could hurt your credit score.

Yeah, it varies from person to person, but at least a few will be hit hard by this change. If I had an account with Wells Fargo and was affected, I'd try to get a line of credit elsewhere, pronto.


...except applying for credit also lowers your credit score.

/As does not having a line of credit...
//As does having "too many" lines of credit...
///As does having conversations about credit with your significant other within the confines of your own private residence...
 
Resin33
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Grand_Moff_Joseph: I recognize that a bank can stop offering a product if/when they want to, but it seems very unfair that a customer's credit score be dinged because of a "loss of available credit" that they never asked for.

It's bullshiat that credit scores are even a thing.  And I say this as someone with a good rating. It's an arbitrary system none of us had a choice to opt into our out of, that can fark up so much of a persons life without them having any say in the matter. Complete bullshiat. Not to mention the data breaches.


I disagree. I don't want to subsidize people with crappy credit worthiness by paying higher rates, which is what would happen if you eliminated credit history.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wells Fargo screwed around with my Grandmother's trust fund years ago after she passed away. They really pissed off the lawyer we had dealing with them to get that taken care of. Wouldn't touch that bank with a 10ft pole.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Just saying, 1st Mattress Federal would never do this to its customers


Also, 1st Mattress and Wells Fargo pay the about same interest rate on deposits, though Wells has higher fees and worse customer service.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wells Fargo's lines of credit haven't been competitive anyways.  They're behind the times in pretty much every step of the process, from application to rates to qualifications.  Considering these are unsecured and other lenders are willing to take the risk while being more advanced in every aspect of process, it doesn't make sense for them to continue offering it.

And don't get me started on their arcane brokerage platform.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well's Fargo....the HOA of banks.

For the life of me I can't understand why people use either, but they do.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: Anyone who still uses Wells Fargo after all the shady sh*t they've done deserves whatever they get. The bank shouldn't even be allowed to operate anymore.


this is the damn truth. WF gets caught up in some major league under handed operations 2-3 times a year. they make huge money off shady dealing, get caught, admit no wrong doing then pay a tiny fine. it's been pretty obvious for a very long time WF has some really powerful people in their pocket. if you or i tried to pull this shiat we'd be lifers in the gray bar hotel.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FWF! They run scams get dinged for and then do it again!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Banks do things with no rhyme nor reason. I had a Bank of America card for 20 yrs or so. I always paid more than the minimum. Was never ever late. Never exceeded more than 55 percent of the available credit on it. One day I get a letter telling me that if I had been adversely effected by covid financially that they had a program of stopping interest and delaying payments for several mos. I didnt need it so I didnt take the offer. A month later I paid the balance on my account in full as I did from time to time.

They immediately cancelled my card. I called and inquired as to why because if anything my credit score was excellent and had been for the entirety that I had the card. Income had actually increased. Debt to income ratio was actually less. I was told in a very snarky tone "from time to time we decide to close accounts. And we dont owe you any explanation whatsoever" and I called 3 more times over the next month and got a different person who told me the same thing.

Meanwhile theyre forgiving debt delaying payments etc to people who refused or couldnt pay and theyre shiat canning a perfectly good customer. Within 2 mos of cancelling my card and being dicks about it they sent me offers for 0 interest for 12 mos 18 mos etc loans. Sent me several preapproved offers. Then actually sent me an unsolicited card and told me to activate it and it was mine. It had lower interest and a credit line 5k higher than my cancelled one. I called about that one and it became evident that they had cancelled mine and others erroneously and was playing a game of CYA. shiat happens and mistakes happen. Had I not been talked to with the tone attitude and words that I was by MULTIPLE reps Id likely have taken the offer. But I told them to stick it.

I also took out a loan 3 weeks later in the five figure range with a 3 percent higher interest with another company rather than use Bank of America again.

Theres a book I used to give people that worked for me when I ran several auto pa ...


The only bank worse than Wells Fargo is BoA.
 
