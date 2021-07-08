 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   Nevada will no longer punish fighters for using marijuana. Bard, Rangers, and Paladins however are held to a higher standard   (aol.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, World Anti-Doping Agency, Drugs in sport, Performance-enhancing drugs, Ergogenic use of anabolic steroids, Anderson Silva, NSAC chairman Stephen J. Cloobeck, punishing fighters, Nick Diaz  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2021 at 3:11 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The idea of handing CM Punk a victory really rustled some Jimmies...
 
drayno76
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's some bullshiat, the Bards and Minstrels should always be allowed to have weed.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nick Diaz to make a UFC comeback in 3...2...1...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Free Sha'Carri
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As long as the musicians still get their jazz cigarettes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, going to have to call subby itt on that one. Every Bard I've met is perpetually stoned, drunk, both, and usually running around with a PoA being regularly tapped. Always broke though... I guess the poor musician thing never went out if style.
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pretty much a given for Druids.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The popularity of cage fighting (and joe rogan) does not say great things about our society.
 
kahnzo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Paladins maybe, but Rangers?  Really.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drayno76: That's some bullshiat, the Bards and Minstrels should always be allowed to have weed.


I'm playing a bard with his own stash right now in our campaign.  Who has ever heard of a bard without weed?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
using marijuana for what?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This seems like quest for glory.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: using marijuana for what?


Perception buffs.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought this was a good-natured game. I'm going to bug out if you do anything to make the cops show up.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Isitoveryet: using marijuana for what?

Perception buffs.


you gamers and your languages!
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Using it for bulking phases of weight training would give an advantage to those athletes that have trouble taking in enough calories to actually make further muscle gains.
 
Snarfle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: Using it for bulking phases of weight training would give an advantage to those athletes that have trouble taking in enough calories to actually make further muscle gains.


Cheetos don't help you grow muscles.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If I identify as a wizard can I have all the shrooms I want?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

drayno76: That's some bullshiat, the Bards and Minstrels should always be allowed to have weed.


Yeah, 1st edition Bards had to start as a Fighter, then switch class to Thief, and then to Druid.

You really think anybody would take 5-9 Thief levels then live under Druidic tutelage and not partake of any weed?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"They took your gold medal away, sta"
"Yo man, didn't you hear, they gave it back to me but I lost it!"

https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-li​v​e/video/nagano-olympics-ross-rebagliat​i/2870437
 
Veloram
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
d4 d20

Roll em if ya got em
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
'sOK.

The Barbarian is on PCP and Jimson.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: [Fark user image 280x158] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Oh, man...

Fark user imageView Full Size

"What did I come in here to cast?"
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snarfle: gozar_the_destroyer: Using it for bulking phases of weight training would give an advantage to those athletes that have trouble taking in enough calories to actually make further muscle gains.

Cheetos don't help you grow muscles.


They help with covering your calorie intake so that the proteins you are eating go to building muscle instead of being burned for energy. Also, growing muscle takes a good amount of energy
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.