(RTE Ireland)   If you hide your moonshine in the water trough don't be surprised when your buffaloes get drunk and you're arrested   (rte.ie) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they weren't .... water buffaloes
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One of the men called a local vet after their buffaloes starting to "act strangely and their mouths started frothing",

Gujarat buffalo buffaloed buffalo buffaloing buffaloed buffalo.
 
Mouser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did they find any of them up in a tree, or does that only work for elephants?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Drunk Pig
Youtube ICZG33IxtgE
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think I would always be surprised if my buffaloes got drunk.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And you all were worried about giving a mouse a cookie.
 
FaultyFacetiousness
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ICZG33Ix​tgE]


"shiate the bed almighty" that was the funniest thing I've seen today.
 
danceswithcrows [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"When your buffaloes get drunk" sounds like it should be a Tom Waits album.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 minute ago  

danceswithcrows: "When your buffaloes get drunk" sounds like it should be a Tom Waits album.


I'd listen to that
 
