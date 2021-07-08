 Skip to content
 
Washington State saw an increase in Group A offenses in 2020, which include violent crimes, property crimes and crimes against society. Number of litterers and nuisance creators on the Group W bench unknown
12
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, when you can't travel, you've got to do all your crimes at home.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow, I'll bet that's a LOT of circles and arrows.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Too soon
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And that's just the ones committed by the police.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm sure comstat isn't overrepresenting protests

notgonnatellu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Those who wore white shoes before Memorial Day, you deserve the whole alphabet thrown at you!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I bet the University of Washington is gonna give them he'll for this!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I bet the University of Washington is gonna give them he'll for this!


And hell!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Make those "crimes" not crimes.  Problem solved.

Even better.  Have an intersectional scorecard.  If a person commits an act against a person with more institutional power, make it not a crime.  Such that a white hitting anybody is a crime.  But a POC hitting a white, not a crime.  Of course we will need the government to codify intersectional power score cards, but government is good at making rules.  So it shouldn't be a problem.

Societal problems solved.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fraud saw the biggest increase, with 59,134 fraud offenses compared to 25,562 offenses reported in 2019. The increase was due in part to fraudulent unemployment claims filed during the pandemic, according to WASPC.

It sounds like there was a whole bunch of business owners who didn't want their unemployment insurance to increase, so they laid off workers without filing paperwork and then got caught when the employee tried to claim unemployment.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Murder, manslaughter and fraud were on the rise in 2020 in Washington state, according to a crime report by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).

LOL
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: Too soon


I know, it's 3-4 months til Thanksgiving :)
 
