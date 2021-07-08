 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Huge snake / missing from mall / found after search / hiding in wall / Burmese python   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
19
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good liner
Posted on fark
Finally greened
Subby a whore
Jesus saves
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably should end with 'Burmese Saved'
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Person of interest suspected of helping snake break out
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must have had buns, hun.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's in my pants, ladies
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Probably should end with 'Burmese Saved'


Burma Snake..
 
Hebjamn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plumbers and HVAC Techs called in to help with search.

Affirming my decision undertake electrician training.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Probably should end with 'Burmese Saved'



No, Burma Snake.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: toraque: Probably should end with 'Burmese Saved'
Burma Snake..


Just what I was thinking
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit.
 
tmacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back to involuntary servitude:  Burma Slave?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huge Snake is the name of my male genitalia.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No badgers?
 
lunchlady55
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Python there? / Double Take / No it's A / Burma Snake
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tie a feeder rabbit or chicken to something heavy, place some chicken soup on its back, snake would've came out from hiding in hours.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The chirdrens won't get the headline.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
THHHBBBBTTT!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well done, subby.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
