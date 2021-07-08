 Skip to content
 
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for July 8 is 'mulct' as in: "When I grew up on a farm, every morning I'd be awoken by my father with a hearty 'Git up, dem cows gottta be mulct"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I first read that as mulch.
 
invictus2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for July 8 is 'mulct' as in: "When I grew up on a farm, every morning I'd be awoken by my father with a hearty 'Git up, dem cows gottta be mulct"


Japanese Human Milking!
Youtube IgrTPtwyQ3A


/ get up John Boy, day lights a burnin!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's not a common word, but if you can fit it in context, it's a dazzler.  People are all like "What does 'mulct' mean?" and you just tap your cigarette into the ashtray, and casually give them the meaning, like they must have somehow forgotten it through the course of their everyday, unthinking dialogue over these many years....
 
cranked
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I kill! I maim! I fray! I mulch!
 
JesseL
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anent your use of obscure words, like "mulct"...
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Anent your use of obscure words, like "mulct"...


Doesn't "anent" mean "in regards to?"
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Friend's CSB: Best friend went to South America on a school trip, and at the airport, a translator told them that some official said they would have to "pay ... a mulct." Everyone went, "A what?" The word "multa" appears to be more common in Spanish than its English cognate.
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Civil Asset Forfeiture: I've been mulcted!
 
