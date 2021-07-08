 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1853, Commodore Matthew Perry sailed into Tokyo Bay, in what was his most famous role until the Friends reunion   (history.com) divider line
14
    More: Vintage, Japan, Commodore Matthew Calbraith Perry, Japanese officials, Japanese government, Treaty of Kanagawa, foreign power, President Millard Fillmore, superior American ships  
•       •       •

129 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2021 at 1:50 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Commodore Matthew Calbraith Perry, representing the U.S. government, sails into Tokyo Bay, Japan, with a squadron of four vessels. For a time, Japanese officials refused to speak with Perry, but under threat of attack by the superior American ships they accepted letters from President Millard Fillmore, making the United States the first Western nation to establish relations with Japan since it had been declared closed to foreigners two centuries before

And you wonder why no one in the old world trusts us.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Commodore Matthew Calbraith Perry, representing the U.S. government, sails into Tokyo Bay, Japan, with a squadron of four vessels. For a time, Japanese officials refused to speak with Perry, but under threat of attack by the superior American ships they accepted letters from President Millard Fillmore, making the United States the first Western nation to establish relations with Japan since it had been declared closed to foreigners two centuries before

And you wonder why no one in the old world trusts us.


Don't need trust when you have guns, so, neener neener.

While I can't condone it, I am still amused by the balls it takes to have the conversation "You're going to be friends and trade with us." "Nah, we're good, thanks." *pulls gunbattleship cannon* "That wasn't a request."
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Could it BE anymore colonialist?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Arguably, forcing Japan to modernize, accept foreign trade and eliminate the Shogunate put the United States on the path to the Second World War.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In junior college speech class, I did a presentation on Commodore Matthew Perry and my opening slide had a picture of him alongside a picture of Chandler Bing with a big X across it.

That's all I have to contribute to this discussion.
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can you see my nipples through this gunboat?
 
kindms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: In junior college speech class, I did a presentation on Commodore Matthew Perry and my opening slide had a picture of him alongside a picture of Chandler Bing with a big X across it.

That's all I have to contribute to this discussion.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Merltech: Commodore Matthew Calbraith Perry, representing the U.S. government, sails into Tokyo Bay, Japan, with a squadron of four vessels. For a time, Japanese officials refused to speak with Perry, but under threat of attack by the superior American ships they accepted letters from President Millard Fillmore, making the United States the first Western nation to establish relations with Japan since it had been declared closed to foreigners two centuries before

And you wonder why no one in the old world trusts us.


Yeah the US is the only people to do this.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Merltech: Commodore Matthew Calbraith Perry, representing the U.S. government, sails into Tokyo Bay, Japan, with a squadron of four vessels. For a time, Japanese officials refused to speak with Perry, but under threat of attack by the superior American ships they accepted letters from President Millard Fillmore, making the United States the first Western nation to establish relations with Japan since it had been declared closed to foreigners two centuries before

And you wonder why no one in the old world trusts us.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Arguably, forcing Japan to modernize, accept foreign trade and eliminate the Shogunate put the United States on the path to the Second World War.


Then the US forced them to be modern capitalists.
Talk about shooting yourself in the foot.
 
batlock666
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Arguably, forcing Japan to modernize, accept foreign trade and eliminate the Shogunate put the United States on the path to the Second World War.


Also this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Merltech: Commodore Matthew Calbraith Perry, representing the U.S. government, sails into Tokyo Bay, Japan, with a squadron of four vessels. For a time, Japanese officials refused to speak with Perry, but under threat of attack by the superior American ships they accepted letters from President Millard Fillmore, making the United States the first Western nation to establish relations with Japan since it had been declared closed to foreigners two centuries before

And you wonder why no one in the old world trusts us.


Europeans did that in Asia too.  Periodically bombarded their towns with naval artillery as well.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Arguably, forcing Japan to modernize, accept foreign trade and eliminate the Shogunate put the United States on the path to the Second World War.


Yeah, but we have PlayStations and anime as a result as well, so I'd say it's a fair trade.
 
mchaboud
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PirateKing: Could it BE anymore colonialist?


British: Hold my beer.
French: Hold my wine.
Dutch: Hold my.... Slave.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.