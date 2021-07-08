 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Plane crash emphasizes poor Russian aviation safety record, regional woes, stupendous lithobraking ability   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Watching how land based vehicles disintegrate on youtube, I can't imagine that anything in the air is any better.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russians are the world's hillbillies. Whenever you see a video of somebody doing something really stupid and injuring themselves, it's usually from Russia.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin has tons of cash.. make him pay for it.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
thefeeherytheory.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians are the world's hillbillies. Whenever you see a video of somebody doing something really stupid and injuring themselves, it's usually from Russia.


You can do anything die horribly at zorb.ru!
Dramatic video: Deadly zorb tragedy at Russian ski resort caught on camera
Youtube -uBFwqI4TlM
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Crash incident report of AN-28 over Kamchatka Peninsula.

1. Plane flew until it did not.

2. Advise stocking more emergency vodka so that when plane stops flying passengers and pilots do not care.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The difficulty lies in finding a large enough elevator shaft for a plane to drop into.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Those poor Russians, stuck in Russia with its poor everything.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Those poor Russians, stuck in Russia with its poor everything.


Of course they're stuck in Russia now.  Crashing into a mountain side tends to leave bits of you stuck in whatever country the mountian side is it in.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Putin has tons of cash.. make him pay for it.


He's busy punishing those who compare him or Stalin to Hitler.  It's a full time job.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Russians are the worst white people.
 
henrypenry1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTA: "...spurred calls for solutions".

How about don't fly in Russia!?

(Vodak is a solution)
 
Nocrash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Agree about all of that but wonder what percentage of US crashes are caused by pilot error. TFA says in post Soviet Russia 75% of time pilot crashes plane. Not other way around as in famous internet equine meme.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Agree about all of that but wonder what percentage of US crashes are caused by pilot error. TFA says in post Soviet Russia 75% of time pilot crashes plane. Not other way around as in famous internet equine meme.


Insufficient data.

IE, there's not enough plane crashes in the United States to give good numbers.
 
Nocrash
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: Russians are the worst white people.


Pretty sure that's racist somehow. The few I kno'w are simply dicks. The Poles are dicks too but not as bright. And the French. Don't get me started. You see where we are going here.

I apologize to everyone if I'm responding to a troll.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians are the world's hillbillies. Whenever you see a video of somebody doing something really stupid and injuring themselves, it's usually from Russia.


Russia has some communities, like around St. Petersburg, that are very culturally evolved.  Then you get out into Russia's other communities and they are mostly like you say, a bunch of hicks.

The difference is not genetic, it's a matter of environment.  Some communities get all the education, the best healthcare, good childhood and prenatal nutrition, and clean water and air.  Everyone else has a shortage of these things.

You can see this same thing in America, almost by which states vote blue and which ones vote red.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Agree about all of that but wonder what percentage of US crashes are caused by pilot error. TFA says in post Soviet Russia 75% of time pilot crashes plane. Not other way around as in famous internet equine meme.


If you're interested in looking it up, it's called CFIT (Controlled Flight Into Terrain) by the FAA & NTSB.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The most effective counter to the Soviet navy turned out to be a Tu-104.
 
gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rooskies are all car thieves here in Portland.

Let's nuke them

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Nocrash: Agree about all of that but wonder what percentage of US crashes are caused by pilot error. TFA says in post Soviet Russia 75% of time pilot crashes plane. Not other way around as in famous internet equine meme.

If you're interested in looking it up, it's called CFIT (Controlled Flight Into Terrain) by the FAA & NTSB.


There's going to be a disparity in the numbers when you start taking into account whether the operation is general aviation (GA) versus an air transport (part 121 or 135) op.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Jake Havechek: Russians are the world's hillbillies. Whenever you see a video of somebody doing something really stupid and injuring themselves, it's usually from Russia.

You can do anything die horribly at zorb.ru!
[YouTube video: Dramatic video: Deadly zorb tragedy at Russian ski resort caught on camera]


That escalated quickly jpg
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Jake Havechek: Russians are the world's hillbillies. Whenever you see a video of somebody doing something really stupid and injuring themselves, it's usually from Russia.

You can do anything die horribly at zorb.ru!
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-uBFwqI4​TlM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


To this day he's still rolling.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: ChiliBoots: Nocrash: Agree about all of that but wonder what percentage of US crashes are caused by pilot error. TFA says in post Soviet Russia 75% of time pilot crashes plane. Not other way around as in famous internet equine meme.

If you're interested in looking it up, it's called CFIT (Controlled Flight Into Terrain) by the FAA & NTSB.

There's going to be a disparity in the numbers when you start taking into account whether the operation is general aviation (GA) versus an air transport (part 121 or 135) op.


Yeah, general aviation (Cessna-type very small planes) is dangerous pretty much in every country.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians are the world's hillbillies. Whenever you see a video of somebody doing something really stupid and injuring themselves, it's usually from Russia.


It's a simple rule to follow. Don't trust anything that's been approved for use by Russia.
 
