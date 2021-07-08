 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Security forces in Haiti kill four, capture two 'foreign mercenaries' linked to assassination of President, who were pretending to be US DEA agents   (aljazeera.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I smell Erik Prince.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I smell Erik Prince.


LOL as if the Dark Lord was going to let witnesses live or get paid for the job.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I smell Erik Prince.


The 'Erik Prince assassinated the President of Haiti' idea went from 'Oh, come on,' to 'huh' in record time.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

toraque: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I smell Erik Prince.

The 'Erik Prince assassinated the President of Haiti' idea went from 'Oh, come on,' to 'huh' in record time.


Coicidence? I think not.

researchgate.netView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretending, or moonlighting?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I smell Erik Prince.


That this is even a remote possibility is horrifying.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I smell Erik Prince.

That this is even a remote possibility is horrifying.


They were in Haiti in 2019, although maybe on the other side...

https://theintercept.com/2019/03/20/h​a​iti-president-mercenary-operation/
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I smell Erik Prince.


Yup. That was my first thought as soon as I heard it. He's a merc for mobsters. Wanna bet there's some hinky financial dealings in this president's past?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm am stoked for this new Narcos spinoff
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I smell Erik Prince.


Remember, folks. "Security contractor" is the right's politically correct way to say "mercenary".
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Security forces in Haiti that probably did the assassination themselves have shot dead four suspected killers patsies of President Jovenel Moise and captured two other suckers to pin the blame on
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I smell Erik Prince.

Yup. That was my first thought as soon as I heard it. He's a merc for mobsters. Wanna bet there's some hinky financial dealings in this president's past?


Owed an unpaid debt to a mobster, as a former businessman?  Or since there is instability within parliament and the courts, someone who could benefit financially from that instability?
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was the President of Haiti pretending to be a DEA agent?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I smell Erik Prince.

The 'Erik Prince assassinated the President of Haiti' idea went from 'Oh, come on,' to 'huh' in record time.


When I read yesterday that the assassins were speaking English with an American accent my first thought was that it wouldn't be unexpected for Eric Prince to turn out to be involved. I'll ready my "shocked" face for possible confirmation.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I smell Erik Prince.

Remember, folks. "Security contractor" is the right's politically correct way to say "mercenary".


I'm curious as to your logic in this.  Do you think that liberal politicians don't use mercenaries as well?  They are being used in increasing numbers, by many countries to the political left of the USA.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I smell Erik Prince.

LOL as if the Dark Lord was going to let witnesses live or get paid for the job.


I've never heard of Prince stiffing his mercs, and his mercs have gotten in trouble for murdering people in plain daylight in front of tons of witnesses in Iraq for instance. They largely act with impunity.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During a pandemic, in the worst hurricane season yet, while the Atlantic supply chain is still farked up. Yup, someone wanted to win a war against Haiti without actually going to war againtg Haiti.

Canada ha poured a lot of money and medical staff into Haiti. I don't think we can afford to do it again, with the pandemic still posing a threat, and our commitments to help India.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They want to set up a Republican Utopia?  Insert fat, orange ruler for life, 'hire' the locals at rock bottom prices and reduce the wages over time.  Set up manufacturing at slave wages that can deliver to Merican markets faster than China.  Two class/aparthied system and a controlled press.  Doable once you get the fat orange ruler in there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
target.scene7.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuperChuck: Why was the President of Haiti pretending to be a DEA agent?


His wife was cos-playing as a drug courier who may have hidden several baggies of drugs upon her person.   It's their 'thing'.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: somedude210: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I smell Erik Prince.

Yup. That was my first thought as soon as I heard it. He's a merc for mobsters. Wanna bet there's some hinky financial dealings in this president's past?

Owed an unpaid debt to a mobster, as a former businessman?  Or since there is instability within parliament and the courts, someone who could benefit financially from that instability?


Yes
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the end goal was? Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the world.  Did someone recently discover oil or diamonds there, or was the President raising his prices on what he charges Cartel smugglers to operate from his country?

But yeah, this was the Erik Prince all over it, as does that kidnapping of that Emerati Princess a couple years back.  I hope the FBI ends up tying one of the crimes to Prince, and sending him to prison for it.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: During a pandemic, in the worst hurricane season yet, while the Atlantic supply chain is still farked up. Yup, someone wanted to win a war against Haiti without actually going to war againtg Haiti.

Canada ha poured a lot of money and medical staff into Haiti. I don't think we can afford to do it again, with the pandemic still posing a threat, and our commitments to help India.


They have yet to rebuild from the U2 earthquake.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The veterans of America's Forever War have to ho someplace. Some are content as police officers. Others get into militia LARPing, and some join mercenary private armies and pretend Rhodesia is everywhere.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I wonder what the end goal was? Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the world.  Did someone recently discover oil or diamonds there, or was the President raising his prices on what he charges Cartel smugglers to operate from his country?

But yeah, this was the Erik Prince all over it, as does that kidnapping of that Emerati Princess a couple years back.  I hope the FBI ends up tying one of the crimes to Prince, and sending him to prison for it.


Absolutely correct.  The only thing left to steal is the foreign aid that the country receives.  Might  not even be money, but food and medical supplies that can be resold.  Still, a country's worth is good numbers.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: The veterans of America's Forever War have to ho someplace. Some are content as police officers. Others get into militia LARPing, and some join mercenary private armies and pretend Rhodesia is everywhere.


I meant to type "go", but "ho" works just as well.
 
Mouser
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

toraque: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I smell Erik Prince.

The 'Erik Prince assassinated the President of Haiti' idea went from 'Oh, come on,' to 'huh' in record time.


What, Hillary needs the competition?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I wonder what the end goal was? Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the world.  Did someone recently discover oil or diamonds there, or was the President raising his prices on what he charges Cartel smugglers to operate from his country?

But yeah, this was the Erik Prince all over it, as does that kidnapping of that Emerati Princess a couple years back.  I hope the FBI ends up tying one of the crimes to Prince, and sending him to prison for it.


lol, America send Eric Prince to jail? That's hilarious. Our country generally "punishes" people like that by slapping them with........ more wealth, and a lifetime of comfort and plenty which ends peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones and after receiving the best medical care in the world.
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Haiti has oil. Lots of it. Just sayin'
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: They want to set up a Republican Utopia?  Insert fat, orange ruler for life, 'hire' the locals at rock bottom prices and reduce the wages over time.  Set up manufacturing at slave wages that can deliver to Merican markets faster than China.  Two class/aparthied system and a controlled press.  Doable once you get the fat orange ruler in there.


you are smokin to much rock, hunter.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: Why was the President of Haiti pretending to be a DEA agent?


Elvis' career took off when Nixon made Elvis a special DEA agent.  It's magic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Majin_Buu: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I smell Erik Prince.

Remember, folks. "Security contractor" is the right's politically correct way to say "mercenary".

I'm curious as to your logic in this.  Do you think that liberal politicians don't use mercenaries as well?  They are being used in increasing numbers, by many countries to the political left of the USA.


Hogwash.  Hiring a mercenary is an offensive action.  The American Left is incapable of offensive action.  They play defense only.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: They want to set up a Republican Utopia?  Insert fat, orange ruler for life, 'hire' the locals at rock bottom prices and reduce the wages over time.  Set up manufacturing at slave wages that can deliver to Merican markets faster than China.  Two class/aparthied system and a controlled press.  Doable once you get the fat orange ruler in there.


Yeah.  It's really sad what the GOP is doing to Montana.
 
tuxq
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Pretending, or moonlighting?


Not even kidding, what you yell at someone in a high stress situation becomes muscle memory. What you say isn't even thought about, it just comes out.

This is more plausible than you'd think
 
tuxq
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: FLMountainMan: Majin_Buu: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I smell Erik Prince.

Remember, folks. "Security contractor" is the right's politically correct way to say "mercenary".

I'm curious as to your logic in this.  Do you think that liberal politicians don't use mercenaries as well?  They are being used in increasing numbers, by many countries to the political left of the USA.

Hogwash.  Hiring a mercenary is an offensive action.  The American Left is incapable of offensive action.  They play defense only.


The worst offense is convincing yourself your offense is only defense.

/mental gymnastics and arkanicide
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I wonder what the end goal was? Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the world.  Did someone recently discover oil or diamonds there, or was the President raising his prices on what he charges Cartel smugglers to operate from his country?

But yeah, this was the Erik Prince all over it, as does that kidnapping of that Emerati Princess a couple years back.  I hope the FBI ends up tying one of the crimes to Prince, and sending him to prison for it.


Now that Trump is gone, Prince needs to plan the destruction of democracy is large and small somewhere.  Haiti makes sense.  This is a Prince backed coup.  He expects his mercenaries to stage in Haiti with Impunity.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: But yeah, this was the Erik Prince all over it, as does that kidnapping of that Emerati Princess a couple years back.  I hope the FBI ends up tying one of the crimes to Prince, and sending him to prison for it.


This is hilarious, that Farkers are so quick to connect some imaginary dots to the only mercenary they collectively know.  It's not like there are (probably) hundreds of organizations worldwide like Blackwater that have successfully been able to stay out of the papers and off the public radar.  But sure, it's Erik Prince, and he would have gotten away with it too if it wasn't for you damn internet nerds.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: Harry Freakstorm: They want to set up a Republican Utopia?  Insert fat, orange ruler for life, 'hire' the locals at rock bottom prices and reduce the wages over time.  Set up manufacturing at slave wages that can deliver to Merican markets faster than China.  Two class/aparthied system and a controlled press.  Doable once you get the fat orange ruler in there.

you are smokin to much rock, hunter.


Haven't seen you in a dog's age.  Funny how you turn up now attempting to muddy the waters in defense of Eroc Pronze and his GQP toadies.  What are the chances?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParanoidRodent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: winedrinkingman: I wonder what the end goal was? Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the world.  Did someone recently discover oil or diamonds there, or was the President raising his prices on what he charges Cartel smugglers to operate from his country?

But yeah, this was the Erik Prince all over it, as does that kidnapping of that Emerati Princess a couple years back.  I hope the FBI ends up tying one of the crimes to Prince, and sending him to prison for it.

lol, America send Eric Prince to jail? That's hilarious. Our country generally "punishes" people like that by slapping them with........ more wealth, and a lifetime of comfort and plenty which ends peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones and after receiving the best medical care in the world.


He won't see prosecution in the US.  He's too well connected.  If Prince ever gets his comeuppance, it will probably be in the form of an "accident" courtesy of some national intelligence service, criminal cartel or similar shadowy group that he annoyed enough.  A man like him just keeps gaining enemies.  He's not the most likely person to die of natural causes.

At the end of the day, he's not part of the US armed forces so the US will just raise a token fuss if someone else offs him (or if a US agency did). He and his ilk are disposable and deniable.  That's exactly why they're as busy as they are.  The generals can find a replacement mercenary if this one expires or becomes a liability.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The Haitian government has declared a two-week state of emergency to help it find the assassins."

Those guys are long gone, it's more likely as others have stated here that they will "find them".
 
Ashelth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I wonder what the end goal was? Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the world.  Did someone recently discover oil or diamonds there, or was the President raising his prices on what he charges Cartel smugglers to operate from his country?

But yeah, this was the Erik Prince all over it, as does that kidnapping of that Emerati Princess a couple years back.  I hope the FBI ends up tying one of the crimes to Prince, and sending him to prison for it.


You should catch up on Haitian politics.  I'm not exactly sure given what's been going on there this was a bad thing.  New leadership that may reign in authoritarianism and corruption without the military taking over again?  Now that the "assassins" are dead I'm wondering if it will be all swept under the rug, new elections being held etc etc.

I am impressed that the Haitian police and military managed to interdict the assassins, especially since it's less than a mile to the coast and sea port.  However there wasn't enough security to prevent them from access?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are we so much of an international joke that we would send assassins whose cover was as thin as simple DEA?

On the other hand, are we so much of an international joke that ANOTHER country would do that thinking "yeah, that's a good cover. Americans would be stupid enough to do that"

Discuss
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Are we so much of an international joke that we would send assassins whose cover was as thin as simple DEA?

On the other hand, are we so much of an international joke that ANOTHER country would do that thinking "yeah, that's a good cover. Americans would be stupid enough to do that"

Discuss


/ oh yeah, 100% Prince is involved.
 
Mouser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Are we so much of an international joke that we would send assassins whose cover was as thin as simple DEA?

On the other hand, are we so much of an international joke that ANOTHER country would do that thinking "yeah, that's a good cover. Americans would be stupid enough to do that"

Discuss


The assassins supposedly spoke Spanish and English, meaning they were probably foreigners, not Haitians.
- Cubans?
- Mexican drug cartels?
- Venezuelans?

You could find plenty of countries/subnational groups who'd love a false-flag op like this.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: oh yeah, 100% Prince is involved.


Damn. I thought he was dead.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
it's Haiti

pretty obvious on the face of it, he wasn't a very good shepherd

maybe he needed some killing
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I smell Erik Prince.


I smell a link to South Florida.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Turbo Cojones: Absolutely correct.  The only thing left to steal is the foreign aid that the country receives.  Might  not even be money, but food and medical supplies that can be resold.  Still, a country's worth is good numbers.


That well may be dry.  The assassinated president had accused the Clinton Foundation of diverting billions dollars in foreign aid.
 
