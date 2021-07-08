 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(22 Words)   School bans "To Kill a Mockingbird" because of its emphasis on the idea of a "white savior." Wait until they read The Bible   (twentytwowords.com) divider line
70
    More: Stupid, Great Depression, Of Mice and Men, John Steinbeck, United Kingdom, Scottish secondary school, classic novel, English department, Racism  
•       •       •

421 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2021 at 10:20 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they read The Bible

Read both and let the Bible's dark-skinned savior counteract Mockingbird's.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... didnt he NOT save the man on trial?

But at least he tried to do what was right in the face of systemic racism?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the character Atticus is asked to defend Tom Robinson, a black man wrongly accused of ra***g a white woman

Why are we censoring that?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I was ready to be outraged, but it's Scotland.

I'm somewhat less worried about them knowing about the uglier parts of American history.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: the character Atticus is asked to defend Tom Robinson, a black man wrongly accused of ra***g a white woman

Why are we censoring that?


Presumably because it can be a trigger for disturbingly high number of women who have suffered that kind of trauma?

/No idea how effective it is in helping
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: the character Atticus is asked to defend Tom Robinson, a black man wrongly accused of ra***g a white woman

Why are we censoring that?


It's very important that we never do anything to offend anyone. That word might trigger someone.


/personally I think every human should be locked in a box and not allowed to communicate with anyone else.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: NewportBarGuy: the character Atticus is asked to defend Tom Robinson, a black man wrongly accused of ra***g a white woman

Why are we censoring that?

Presumably because it can be a trigger for disturbingly high number of women who have suffered that kind of trauma?

/No idea how effective it is in helping


This. My wife hates yard work, so I have to do all the raking.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is the argument that the black man accused of raping a white woman in the deeply racist south should have been represented by a black lawyer? Were black men even allowed to become lawyers in a place with that level of systemic racism?
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Newsflash:  Jesus was very unlikely to have been a white man.  Don't tell any fundie Christians about this unless immediate stroke care is available.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: the character Atticus is asked to defend Tom Robinson, a black man wrongly accused of ra***g a white woman

Why are we censoring that?


Rappers are a negative influence on society what with their glorification of violence and overt sexualization of women. Thus they should be censored.

-Tipper


...wait a sec
 
gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It was the white woman who molested the black guy, then cried rape. I just tried to help him, but fark me right
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cool, I think we should promote an educational environment that bears as little possible resemblance to the real world as possible.
Why prepare children to deal with racism when you can just pretend it doesnt exist?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby, don't be daft. Nobody reads the bible.
 
HeartBurnKid [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
subby: Wait until they read The Bible

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: the character Atticus is asked to defend Tom Robinson, a black man wrongly accused of ra***g a white woman

Why are we censoring that?


Rap is not a crime!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


///
 
kindms
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

LOL WUT
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Only redhead in the Bible was Ruth.  Everyone else was... swarthy.
Pilate might have been pale.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait, who the hell does he save? Boo Radley?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

toraque: Is the argument that the black man accused of raping a white woman in the deeply racist south should have been represented by a black lawyer? Were black men even allowed to become lawyers in a place with that level of systemic racism?


The book portrays the black man as wrongly accused. That's what they have a problem with.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [Fark user image 500x325]

///


Of all the movies featuring scenes where a mentally challenged dude saves a girl dressed like a ham from being molested, that was the very best one.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Subtonic: NewportBarGuy: the character Atticus is asked to defend Tom Robinson, a black man wrongly accused of ra***g a white woman

Why are we censoring that?

Rappers are a negative influence on society what with their glorification of violence and overt sexualization of women. Thus they should be censored.

-Tipper


...wait a sec


Seriously though banning rap music would probably do more to help kids and society than banning a book. Not that I agree with censorship of anything but if you want to start policing ideas start with the ones glorifying street crime and violence. Once that is tackled we can worry about what sort of negative influence it is on the kids when they read a book about a white man standing up to defend a black man.
 
kindms
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: NewportBarGuy: the character Atticus is asked to defend Tom Robinson, a black man wrongly accused of ra***g a white woman

Why are we censoring that?

It's very important that we never do anything to offend anyone. That word might trigger someone.


/personally I think every human should be locked in a box and not allowed to communicate with anyone else.


murder, moist, attack, cyclist, vegan, pineapple pizza......
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Or maybe, just maybe...

Incorporate discussing what a white savior narrative is into the unit?

There certainly are real instances of white folk doing decent things, but there's a lot to unpack when it's in sooo many works of fiction, it might be worth a few lessons.

It might even help students recognize it in modern media.


Some (not all) matters that TKAM does usefully engage with:
- Racism is learned and it's something Scout struggles with, though her lessons tend to be explicit.
- Jim Crow narratives around Black men often smeared them as violent, hypersexual, and a threat to white women.
- Racism to suppress Blacks was also used by poor whites to always keep an even lower caste.
- Extra judicial murders were very much a reality and the story grapples with two lynching attempts.
- Structural wealth does create advantages for groups, as shown by the Finch family and their history as slave owners.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Of course the book is problematic. It's about a problematic time in US history. That's the point.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: Newsflash:  Jesus was very unlikely to have been a white man.  Don't tell any fundie Christians about this unless immediate stroke care is available.


Christianity has long since moved past what is written in the bible. Every christian does absolutely worship a white, Byzantine Jesus.

Oh an sometimes Jews are 'white,' it depends on who is doing the denigrating against what other group that day.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: NewportBarGuy: the character Atticus is asked to defend Tom Robinson, a black man wrongly accused of ra***g a white woman

Why are we censoring that?

Presumably because it can be a trigger for disturbingly high number of women who have suffered that kind of trauma?

/No idea how effective it is in helping

uniquenameorwhat.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It seems if there's concern about the effects of  portrayal of "white saviorism", the way to fight it isn't to ban the book, and thus make it more appealing to the students.  Maybe they should try teaching the book, but point out the "white saviorism" and why that might be a problem.  And discuss it in the context of the time the book was written as well as in the modern context.  But no, we don't want to encourage any actual thought or reflections, so let's just push it aside and pretend it never existed.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

toraque: Is the argument that the black man accused of raping a white woman in the deeply racist south should have been represented by a black lawyer?


No.

Glad I could help.
 
Fark Against the Machine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: NewportBarGuy: the character Atticus is asked to defend Tom Robinson, a black man wrongly accused of ra***g a white woman

Why are we censoring that?

It's very important that we never do anything to offend anyone. That word might trigger someone.


/personally I think every human should be locked in a box and not allowed to communicate with anyone else.


Stop! You're triggering my claustrophobia!
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It is a white person trying to save a person of color from white people. If there's a problem, its the perpetuation of the "not all white people" trope, avant la lettre.But white people are also the villains.

I think the book is worth students' reading it, but make sure they read it alongside Claude McKay, James Baldwin, Ralph Ellison, Octavia Butler, etc.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
[Stupid] is acting like the curriculum in farking Scotland matters just to scratch your grievance itch -- you filthy idiot whiners.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SMB2811: pissnmoan: Newsflash:  Jesus was very unlikely to have been a white man.  Don't tell any fundie Christians about this unless immediate stroke care is available.

Christianity has long since moved past what is written in the bible. Every christian does absolutely worship a white, Byzantine Jesus.

Oh an sometimes Jews are 'white,' it depends on who is doing the denigrating against what other group that day.


Cesare Borgia (the blonde/brunette man that is actually in those various paintings) had a Spanish father, and an Italian mother.  He was NOT Byzantine.
 
NoGods
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Wait, who the hell does he save? Boo Radley?


I thought Boo Radley was the white savior.

/my brother in law had a dog named Boo Radley.
//it was white.
///in Alabama.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
School in Scotland decides to stop teaching 61 and 85 year old books and focus on something more recent and relevant.

This is worse than that time they got rid of Aunt Jemima.  WHY THEY TAKE AWAY SYRUP LADY?!  WHY!?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here's an idea. Why not keep the book but include a discussion afterwards about the patronizing aspect of some white savior coming to the rescue of those poor unfortunate downtrodden folks? Or are they afraid that might inspire independent thought?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Only redhead in the Bible was Ruth.  Everyone else was... swarthy.
Pilate might have been pale.


Esau also.

She also had some famous descendants, notably David and Solomon, who may have had red hair also. (The word translated "ruddy" could mean red headed or ruddy complexion. )
 
cefm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Removed from the mandatory curriculum is not "banned". And the curriculum should change regularly, to keep the teachers from getting lazy, and to try new things. The book is still in the school library.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: It seems if there's concern about the effects of  portrayal of "white saviorism", the way to fight it isn't to ban the book, and thus make it more appealing to the students.  Maybe they should try teaching the book, but point out the "white saviorism" and why that might be a problem.  And discuss it in the context of the time the book was written as well as in the modern context.  But no, we don't want to encourage any actual thought or reflections, so let's just push it aside and pretend it never existed.


Also maybe we could look into how Atticus Finch nearly got strung up himself and his children slashed up and/or orphaned because he kicked with the wrong foot.

You can always just put it down to economic anxiety.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hell I was pissed when I found out it wasn't about tequila. 

I honestly thought the name of the book was 'Tequila Mockingbird' until about 9th grade. 
Central Kentucky accents actually make it sound that way.
 
thornhill
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yes, Atticus is an idealized white Southern man, but it's clear from the aborted first draft, Go Set a Watchman, that the adult Scout would eventually realize that. So this is actually something that Harper Lee wanted discussed.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Subtonic: NewportBarGuy: the character Atticus is asked to defend Tom Robinson, a black man wrongly accused of ra***g a white woman

Why are we censoring that?

Rappers are a negative influence on society what with their glorification of violence and overt sexualization of women. Thus they should be censored.

-Tipper


...wait a sec

Seriously though banning rap music would probably do more to help kids and society than banning a book. Not that I agree with censorship of anything but if you want to start policing ideas start with the ones glorifying street crime and violence. Once that is tackled we can worry about what sort of negative influence it is on the kids when they read a book about a white man standing up to defend a black man.


Rap music is a white corporate conspiracy, I thought everyone knew that.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Rappers are a negative influence on society what with their glorification of violence and overt sexualization of women. Thus they should be censored.


Oh to be sure.

I remember when Tupac shot that dude in Reno just to watch him die.  Remember when Bigs died in that shootout with law enforcement? And his girlfriend committed suicide by cop, and they were both escorted to heaven by illegal alien angels?   And then there was that time when Ludacris' mom warned him to not go into town strapped, and he ended up dead.   And Flava Flav taking down Texas Red was a horrible moment in rap history.    But the worst was when Dre fell for that chick in El Paso and murdered a dude over it, and had to go on the lamb.

Rap violence is the worst, I tell ya'.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
. . . and despite what the dumb bullshiat blog trash says, nothing is being 'banned.'   Just that maybe. . . maybe. . books by actual Black authors about the Black experience under Jim Crow should be read rather than a white fictional account.

We've all read To Kill A Mockingbird, and like it or not, Tom Robinson is not the main focus of that book.  The entire narrative and agency of the book is white characters.  That is *one* point of view, and if that's the only point of view you're offering students, you're not educatin' gud.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I sure hope no one is complaining. This is the world you wanted.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: the character Atticus is asked to defend Tom Robinson, a black man wrongly accused of ra***g a white woman

Why are we censoring that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.