(CNN)   Microsoft: UPDATE YOUR PC IMMEDIATELY OR YOU COULD DIE   (cnn.com) divider line
27
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2021 at 9:26 AM



27 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
1) The default settings are secure
2) Doing a Windows update and getting the latest security patch will fix it
3) Ooga Booga intensifies
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I did what I guess is the latest Windows update hour long update yesterday.  The main thrust of that update is really just to make MS Teems your least favorite MS feature.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fix: We Couldn't Complete the Updates Undoing Changes on Windows 10
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark no. Suck on it Gates.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is why you should only buy pre-spool printers.

There's a lot covered in that first year of education.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is why I still run Windows 95.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thank god I got Windows 11
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Upgrade to a Chromebox...  soon.

Just gotta get a replacement game for Command and Conquer Red Alert II and Yuri's Revenge.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The joke's on you, I'm already dead (on the inside).
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It will be a turning point in the history of warfare when a cyber attack is met with a real kinetic strike.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Fark no. Suck on it Gates.


Gates hasn't been part of Microsoft for years.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Unhelpful article leaves out where to get the patches?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Unhelpful article leaves out where to get the patches?


If you don't know how to patch your OS, you shouldn't be using a computer.
 
TheRealist II
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bullshiat !!! Aaaaaargh , thud .
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Unhelpful article leaves out where to get the patches?


I get my patches at Michaels craft stores.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: [i.makeagif.com image 320x238]


It would have been funnier if he had knocked the monitor off his desk.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These goddamn techies keep fixing shiat that isn't broken, and the new version always has more bugs and vulnerabilities than the previous one.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: kpaxoid: Unhelpful article leaves out where to get the patches?

I get my patches at Michaels craft stores.


darn it
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Unhelpful article leaves out where to get the patches?


Did you try turning it off and on again?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image image 425x223]


Is THAT what they mean by stopping CRT in schools?
 
zerkalo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Praise BOB
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is why my primary computer is an abacus.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

