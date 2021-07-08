 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   Admire someone else's well-received short story, but not clever or talented enough to write anything like it on your own? No worries, just convince Slate to let you write an article explaining how it was really all about you, but not really   (slate.com) divider line
547 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2021 at 12:05 PM (37 minutes ago)



Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh I dunno subby, TFA was pretty even-handed about the facts of it. The front half of that story is in fact lifted from her life.

That she was at all surprised by this is indeed a bit naive. Writers constantly lift things directly from real life. Things they've experienced or things they've merely head of. While the story writer should have masked it a bit better, she was apparently quite young and didn't expect the story to have the legs it did. It's a forgivable mistake.

The writer of TFA does sound terribly self absorbed, but it's also an article about something deeply personal, so self absorption should be expected. My one criticism is they should have led off with facts, because the first half of the article makes the reader feel like they're about to be told how much TFA's author identifies with the story. Not that, yeah, part of it really was lifted from her life.

As for May-December romances I have no personal experience outside of a couple who are dear friends. There's a 20 some-odd year difference between them, he was in his forties and she in her twenties when they got together. It was love at first sight and they've been together going on 20 years with four kids. So I would say if the couple in question are happy with it people should mind their own farking business.

Predatory people come in all ages, shapes, and sizes, so take great care in making assumptions about relationships you aren't involved in. Work in facts not your feelings.

Finally, physical age is sometimes wildly different than emotional or mental age in both directions. There is no standard people outside the relationship should be demanding from consenting adults. So I repeat: If the couple is happy then you should be happy for them, not a judgmental asshole. Because when you are then you aren't helping your friend(s), you're making their life just that much harder for shiat that's your problem not theirs.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, it seems like at least half the story is, actually, about her.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
See this is why my writing sticks to Backstreet Boys x NSYNC sci-fi fanfic: my reader knows exactly what all 34 of my novels are about.
 
tuxq
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Do you write for Slate?

dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This story is included in the book "You Know You Want This". Its a collection of psycho-sexual horror stories. Its very good.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

koder: See this is why my writing sticks to Backstreet Boys x NSYNC sci-fi fanfic: my reader knows exactly what all 34 of my novels are about.


And I cannot WAIT for book 35.  Get to writing, damnit!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: psycho-sexual horror stories


Sometimes I read a phrase and I think "no thanks."
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

koder: See this is why my writing sticks to Backstreet Boys x NSYNC sci-fi fanfic: my reader knows exactly what all 34 of my novels are about.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

casual disregard: dothemath: psycho-sexual horror stories

Sometimes I read a phrase and I think "no thanks."


Its the only thing ive read in many years that reminds me of early "Night Shift" era Stephen King.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

koder: See this is why my writing sticks to Backstreet Boys x NSYNC sci-fi fanfic: my reader knows exactly what all 34 of my novels are about.


Yeah. Yeah.  34 novels where the boys go to an alternate Earth, have to dance/rap the evil dude and his dance minions, at least one of them falls for a alternate Earth girl, tearful farewell, through the dimensional rip just in time for their Madison Square Garden gig.

Mine has the BSBs driving a tank through a northeastern wasteland as WW II hasn't ended and the Zomnazis are occupying New England.  I actually give them songs to sing as they drive along, zapping Zomnazis with a 40 mm high speed rail gun.  "Leaves of New England, they speak to me.   Trees of New England hear my words."

/little jealous
//you can write and describe a dance routine like Stephen King can describe the effect of a chainsaw on a human skull.
///Looking forward to 37
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is it about cats?
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

They could do (and have done) worse.
 
Watubi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tech journalists, especially, seem to always make the story about themselves.  No, I don't care how many steps you took at CES or how tiring it was.  Other trade journalists seem to do just fine at even bigger trade shows.

/DNRTFA
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So at the back end of civilization, "well received short stories" are nothing more than navel gazing about ill-conceived one-night stands and everyone thinks they're deep and meaningful.

That's just sad.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Is it about cats?


It's about Natassja Kinski.
 
