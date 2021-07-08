 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   The latest hip trend is putting babies on train tracks for the TikTok. Everyone is doing it, so don't be late or miss out   (uk.news.yahoo.com) divider line
9
    More: Unlikely, Train station, Network Rail, Rail transport, Train, Rail tracks, Train driver Jody Donnelly, social media, level crossing  
•       •       •

136 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2021 at 11:03 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Babies On Spikes
Youtube a41PNkrgYcg
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody knows it won't stop until some baby gets killed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more fun to make babies while riding on a train.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Everybody knows it won't stop until some baby gets killed.


No.  It won't stop then.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
uh-uh
and then along came jones ♪♫
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Casey Jones was a son of a biatch
Knocked that toddler into a ditch
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Out of my brain on the 515.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ha. Only liberals have the guts to pull that off.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like this mom is practicing her baby dropping skills...all set for the next set of railroad tracks...
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.