(Axios)   "There is no chance Trump's lawsuits will do any better than the dozens that have preceded it, and Trump and his lawyers surely know that"   (axios.com) divider line
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First clue: filed by lawyers with AOL email addresses

Second clue: involves Trump as the Plaintiff

/might both be a tie for first clue
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What they surely know is that the dumbass base will send money. It is the grift that would not die.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He either expects:

1) They'll "settle". He doesn't really know what that means in this case, but it was his preferred outcome in every other one of the hundreds of times he's been in court.

2) He'll lose, but will add "rigged court case" to the litany of grievances in his rallies and ongoing sheep-fleecing (fund raising).
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twenty bucks is twenty bucks.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you think winning the lawsuits are the point, you're not paying attention.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He's already "fundraising" off of it. It's a plan to grift the rubes....again.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder if the funds raised will be enough to pay the court-ordered sanctions that will inevitably follow.
 
gyorg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

snocone: What they surely know is that the dumbass base will send money. It is the grift that would not die.


Reading about trump, the one thing he is good at is getting people to give him money. Unfortunately he's very bad at spending it. And no one will lend him money now so donations are it. (Though it won't save him from defaulting on loans really soon.)
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

snocone: What they surely know is that the dumbass base will send money. It is the grift that would not die.


"Trump needs your help to fight Facebook's censorship!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In his world the only way he loses is when people stop looking.

Its the attention economy. Doesnt matter how bad he gets beaten or how stupid he looks doing it as long as he keeps your eyes and ears he wins.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Heart attack, stroke, aneurysm, self-inflicted high-velocity lead poisoning, something...this asshole has to die.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's almost like experiencing no consequences emboldens asshattery....
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's nice that churches have competition when it comes to wringing money out of people and then wasting it.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The purpose of the lawsuits is

. get money from his moronic cult
. stay in the limelight
. discredit the legitimate legal system when the lawsuits fail
. thereby motivating his cult to overthrow the legitimate government AKA "the deep dark socialist state"
. at least promote domestic terrorist style attacks on big tech
 
debug
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's just so he can ask his simpleminded followers for more money. He's fully aware that these suits are bullshiat, but they provide him an opportunity to continue grifting.  It took less than an hour for him to start begging for money to fund the suits.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The whole point of Trump filing this lawsuit is to rile up his base, declare his defense of "free speech," and generally garner attention amid Joe Biden's mild but steady rise in popularity.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
File an anti-SLAPP suit and ask for double any grift proceeds as compensation.

How many frivolous lawsuits can one man file before he gets sanctioned?
 
cleek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
5X-IMPACT!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

debug: It's just so he can ask his simpleminded followers for more money. He's fully aware that these suits are bullshiat, but they provide him an opportunity to continue grifting.  It took less than an hour for him to start begging for money to fund the suits.

[Fark user image 850x972]


I sure hope the preseedent Trump sees mah name!

Also, it got him back in the news.   Not just OANN and Fox but those other Fake News places.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

debug: It's just so he can ask his simpleminded followers for more money. He's fully aware that these suits are bullshiat, but they provide him an opportunity to continue grifting.  It took less than an hour for him to start begging for money to fund the suits.

[Fark user image image 850x972]


"Increase your impact by 500%"

Dafuq does that even mean?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

debug: It's just so he can ask his simpleminded followers for more money. He's fully aware that these suits are bullshiat, but they provide him an opportunity to continue grifting.  It took less than an hour for him to start begging for money to fund the suits.

[Fark user image 850x972]


5X impact?  They're implying that there will be some sort of match from your donation, but where would that come from?  They know what marks their base is composed of.
 
Gift Horses Mouth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He is expecting 1 of 2 outcomes.

1. the settle and his accounts are reinstated.
2. They go to court and the social media companies must disclose under oath their full processes of censorship and he is counting on that exposing them on bias.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: debug: It's just so he can ask his simpleminded followers for more money. He's fully aware that these suits are bullshiat, but they provide him an opportunity to continue grifting.  It took less than an hour for him to start begging for money to fund the suits.

[Fark user image 850x972]

5X impact?  They're implying that there will be some sort of match from your donation, but where would that come from?  They know what marks their base is composed of.


It's like those phishing emails that are so poorly spellchecked, they know only those too dumb to realize it or fight back will fall for it.

But damn if it isn't the most hollow of tactics.
 
