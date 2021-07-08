 Skip to content
(KTVO Kirksville)   Give a dumbass a fish and he'll eat for a day. Teach a dumbass to fish and he'll shoot himself in the chest with a .357 magnum   (ktvo.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
>> told investigators he was messing around with his .357 magnum<<

Another good guy with a gun.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder where, in East Texas, this guy was originally from...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
357, 358, whatever it takes - I just want some fish.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Shaw told investigators he was messing around with his .357 magnum when it accidentally discharged.

points for honesty, but more range time needed.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's.....not how I remember that saying going.

Then again if you teach a man how to start a fire he'll be warm for the night. If you set that man on fire he'll be warm for the rest of his life.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Human 0, fish 1. I see no problem with this.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Freedom isn't free
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just as our wise Founding Fathers intended.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
MAGNUM, RIP
 
ifky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
357?!?! That's a lot of ice cream!
magnumicecream.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

casual disregard: That's.....not how I remember that saying going.

Then again if you teach a man how to start a fire he'll be warm for the night. If you set that man on fire he'll be warm for the rest of his life.


Dead Milkmen - If you love someone, set them on fire
Youtube Zlyvcti3kQU
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That is a tough call. Do you call 911 and be forever known as a dumbass or do the world a favor and let nature take its course?
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Shaw told investigators he was messing around with his .357 magnum when it accidentally discharged.

Thats not an accident, its negligence.

In this country you can take away a mans education, health care and job, no problem, but try taking away his gun and get ready for a tantrum.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What a crappie thing to happen.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: >> told investigators he was messing around with his .357 magnum<<

Another good guy with a gun.


Yes only the bad idiot was hurt.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Shaw told investigators he was messing around with his .357 magnum when it accidentally discharged.

Messed around, found out.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
messing around with his .357 magnum....

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: 357, 358, whatever it takes - I just want some fish.


220, 221 whatever it takes.

/Honey if you call and I'm not here I'm either at the gun club or the gym....
 
cefm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: >> told investigators he was messing around with his .357 magnum<<

Another good guy with a gun.


How exactly does one "mess around" with a gun (or any tool really)?  You're either leaving it alone or you're using it for its intended purpose. I've never "messed around" with a flashlight or a socket wrench and those things are unlikely to kill me.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: >> told investigators he was messing around with his .357 magnum<<

Another good guy with a gun.


Usually they claim they were cleaning their gun.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: Shaw told investigators he was messing around with his .357 magnum when it accidentally discharged.

points for honesty, but more range time needed.


Given the shortage, he probably used one of his three total cartridges.

/Don't miss at the range
 
