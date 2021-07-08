 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WWLP)   Fark this one particular trash bin   (wwlp.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, English-language films, Bob Brandon of Springfield, lightning bolt, close call, 22News viewer, American films, static electricity, Electricity  
•       •       •

685 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2021 at 1:35 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the video, he is then seen running immediately into his home for shelter. to change his shorts
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A 22News viewer was nearly struck by lightning while outside of their home

Next time watch 22News inside your home.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least he acknowledges he is simply lucky, not that it was a 'miracle' or 'God watching over him.'
 
casual disregard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You have an interesting concept of luck.
 
Creoena
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The magical sky wizard must be an Astros fan.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wait, a bolt of lightning hit a giant PLASTIC garbage bin...in the middle of the side he was dragging, not the one facing away, and made a melted hole? Shenanigans is officially declared until someone explains this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: At least he acknowledges he is simply lucky, not that it was a 'miracle' or 'God watching over him.'


When people thank God for barely escaping such situations, they should consider that God was trying to kill them, but got distracted by someone's prayer and missed. Really, everyone should be praying 24/7 to distract God from his hobby of murdering people (and kittens).
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: At least he acknowledges he is simply lucky, not that it was a 'miracle' or 'God watching over him.'


Whew. That's a lucky break for us farkers. I, for one, feel relieved.
 
fat boy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: Wait, a bolt of lightning hit a giant PLASTIC garbage bin...in the middle of the side he was dragging, not the one facing away, and made a melted hole? Shenanigans is officially declared until someone explains this.

[Fark user image image 501x295]


The side of the bin away from the handle may have a metal bar or something similar for the trash truck to grab hold of

Like this:

sandiego.govView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: Wait, a bolt of lightning hit a giant PLASTIC garbage bin...in the middle of the side he was dragging, not the one facing away, and made a melted hole? Shenanigans is officially declared until someone explains this.

[Fark user image image 501x295]


A lot of static electricity can build up on plastics.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: Wait, a bolt of lightning hit a giant PLASTIC garbage bin...in the middle of the side he was dragging, not the one facing away, and made a melted hole? Shenanigans is officially declared until someone explains this.

[Fark user image 501x295]


The only thing I can think of is that the trash can was wet enough for it to provide an easier path to ground than his body.  And if the entire surface of the bin is wet the bolt can hit it anywhere.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: Wait, a bolt of lightning hit a giant PLASTIC garbage bin...in the middle of the side he was dragging, not the one facing away, and made a melted hole? Shenanigans is officially declared until someone explains this.

[Fark user image 501x295]


Well, let's talk about how language sucks:  there was no "bolt", and it didn't "hit" or "strike" anything.

To be more precise, an electrical discharge occurred between the ground and the turbulent overhead clouds and the recycling bin was in its arc. The side of the bin closer to the ground was apparently more sensitive to the thermal changes - hence the hole.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Outlawtsar: Wait, a bolt of lightning hit a giant PLASTIC garbage bin...in the middle of the side he was dragging, not the one facing away, and made a melted hole? Shenanigans is officially declared until someone explains this.

[Fark user image 501x295]

Well, let's talk about how language sucks:  there was no "bolt", and it didn't "hit" or "strike" anything.

To be more precise, an electrical discharge occurred between the ground and the turbulent overhead clouds and the recycling bin was in its arc. The side of the bin closer to the ground was apparently more sensitive to the thermal changes - hence the hole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Outlawtsar: Wait, a bolt of lightning hit a giant PLASTIC garbage bin...in the middle of the side he was dragging, not the one facing away, and made a melted hole? Shenanigans is officially declared until someone explains this.

[Fark user image image 501x295]


Exactly what explanation is required in your learned estimation?

Lightning bolts have a fantastic amount of electrical potential behind them. Sure, a big metal structure is more likely to be struck than one made of less conductive material, but they strike trees all the time and wood is a terrible conductor. With hundreds of millions of volts, the handful of ohms of resistance of a plastic garbage can is not likely to be the thing that determines the exact location of the strike.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: [Fark user image 125x125] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ok, that made me actually laugh out loud.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.