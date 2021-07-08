 Skip to content
(NBC News)   LA authorities seize over $1 billion in marijuana. Unknown whether the amount is the street value or just over-inflated 'cop math'   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Mojave Desert, Police, Palmdale, California, illegal grows officials, Felony, Los Angeles-area authorities, Southern California, Antelope Valley  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's see. We have $1,000,000,000 / 33,480 lbs.

That's $29,868.57 per pound. Round that up to an even $30,000 for simplicity's sake.

Divide by 16 and you get $1,875/oz. or $62.50/g

That's either some reeeealy good shiat or someone threw in an extra decimal place somewhere.

Cops don't math too good.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And I'm sure the officer in the Evidence Department got every bit of the $10,000 they brought it
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Best I can do is $50.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those idiots cut down Joshua Trees to set up their this-is-not-the-Grow-you're-looking-fo​r operation.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's that cop first-aid you want to watch out for.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we might start getting concerned about the training level of our local cops when they start demanding medals for catching a plant.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anything, they should make hash with it.
But they won't.
Pricks.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could have seized the $1B in bitcoin that bought the weed.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a farking waste of time and ressources.

What about cops go after meth and heroin instead? Those drugs are ''real'' drugs really hurting people.

Marijuana aint a farking drug and it needs to be legalized nationwide, hell, worldwide. Stop this BS about weed being illegal, its farking BS.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The illegal growers in the Antelope Valley, which is in a high desert area, have been stealing water from hydrants and using illegal wells; using toxic and banned chemicals and dumping them where they poison the environment"

There's always some.asshole who ruins it for everyone.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny if they could sell this to a state that legalized it once it's no longer evidence.   Then all the legit grow operations would complain about cops 'dumping' their pot on 'their' markets.  The growers would form an OPEC like group to control the price and the cops would 'work' with a under producing grower like Kuwait to dump their pot in to the market.  The other growers would invade 'Kuwait' to prove Kuwait wasn't growing pot, just reselling cop pot.  Then Kuwait would hire the bestest PR firm and have the daughter of the company president tearfully tell the story of the poor pot plants being pulled out by their root.  The cops would come to their rescue 'as a national coalition of the willing cops'
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once found 5 lb sack of marijuana behind a dumpster.

I was tempted to keep it and smoke it, but no, I did the right thing and went to the cops and turned over every ounce of that 4 lb sack.

/dodges tomatoes
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The growers are stealing water, operating without proper licensing and trespassing. I have no problem with illegal grow-ops being shut down.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Those drugs are ''real'' drugs really hurting people.


That's why they don't go after them. Pot helps people. The powers that be don't like that.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was legal to ship across state lines then California's near insatiable appetite could be filled by other states like Oregon and Colorado that might have a surplus

This isn't a law enforcement problem, it's an economics problem and a textbook case of a misregulated market. The farking feds farking things up as farking usual
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

^This.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The cops immediately stored the 1 lb sack in an evidence locker
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well it's legal now so they have to get in that last good deal
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This should be a tax avoidance crime, which is only a "real" crime depending on your melatonin level.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You didn't read the article did you.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Article said 370,000 marijuana plants and harvested product, so i assume they're valuing the 370k plants plus the 16 tons. I don't know how much 370k marijuana plants are worth.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They weigh the plants, trunks and stems, soil, pots, you name it. Then they compare that to the price of buds on the street. Then apply the cop math order of magnitude multiplier and yeah, I can see how they get that number.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

While I agree with your sentiment, these growers did this on public land with no regard for the destruction of the ecosystem on which they were growing. They stole water dumped chemicals and trash into streams.

The operation had to be shut down, no matter what they were growing.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unfortunately, when the evidence was presented at trial, the 1 oz bag lacked any fingerprints to tie it to their prime suspect...
 
asciibaron
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

the damage illegal operations do to the environment, would you like all that dumped in your living room?  if not, EABOD
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Where are they gonna sell all that? I can go to the store and legally buy an oz of top shelf for $150. Before legalization, my old grower was having trouble making money selling his product for $250 an oz, so he quit.
 
beeztreezandthesieze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They weigh the plants, trunks and stems, soil, pots, you name it. Then they compare that to the price of buds on the street. Then apply the cop math order of magnitude multiplier and yeah, I can see how they get that number.


It's a hypothetical
 
