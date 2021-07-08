 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The Olympic Fustercluck continues, with Covid easily qualifying in all events   (bbc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As it was foretold...
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As long as they televise the tentacle races I could care less.
 
Headso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tokyo Olympics: Fans largely barred

What's the point of even hosting it if you aren't even going to get the tourism money, with the terrible vaccination rates that make Europe and Mississippi look like they are doing well they should have just canceled.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm honestly so sad for Japan.  I think people there were excited to host the games, and I was thinking to travel to see them.  I was hoping they'd delay another year and just do the summer/winter games in the same year like they used to, so all their preparation could still be utilized.  But they just haven't handled the pandemic well on any level, and trying to put on the games right now is just another bad decision.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My niece is there right now with the Irish boxing team. Hope she's ok
 
EyeballKid [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, well. At least there's no risk that anyone could be exposed to jazz music or interracial relationships.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: My niece is there right now with the Irish boxing team. Hope she's ok


I hope so too!  What's her name and weight class?
I'm a big Olympics junkie so I'll be watching; I'll keep an eye out for her :)
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Headso: Tokyo Olympics: Fans largely barred

What's the point of even hosting it if you aren't even going to get the tourism money, with the terrible vaccination rates that make Europe and Mississippi look like they are doing well they should have just canceled.


TV deals. But yeah, the tourism and return tourism is a big deal. And of course deals were made with the competing nations and their athletes.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Headso: Tokyo Olympics: Fans largely barred

What's the point of even hosting it if you aren't even going to get the tourism money, with the terrible vaccination rates that make Europe and Mississippi look like they are doing well they should have just canceled.


Some newsperson this morning said that spectators didn't make that much money, broadcasting rights made up 70-80% of profits.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the events at Fukushima Stadium, has anyone seen the beer stand?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They were warned.
 
quo vadimus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't know about this particular case, but in general cities hosting the Olympics have used near-slave labor to bulldoze poor communities and put up shoddy venues that are often bajillion dollar money losers for the residents of said city.

The Olympics themselves, are, of course, also unabashedly racist.

And then there's the rampant abuse of athletes by coaches and countries.

I feel sorry for the athletes who work hard to qualify for what they have been brainwashed to believe is the culmination of their work. Everyone else involved? fark 'em.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: As long as they televise the tentacle races I could care less.


Instead of a javelin throw they're just going to have kaiju piss for distance.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Headso: Tokyo Olympics: Fans largely barred

What's the point of even hosting it if you aren't even going to get the tourism money, with the terrible vaccination rates that make Europe and Mississippi look like they are doing well they should have just canceled.

Some newsperson this morning said that spectators didn't make that much money, broadcasting rights made up 70-80% of profits.


I feel like they probably mean event ticket sales, which I'm sure is true, but those people are also tourist'ing the rest of the country.  I doubt many people go ONLY to see the Games.
 
Juc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
they shoulda just flat out cancelled it at this point.
it's a pretty big financial hit.
 
