(The Sun)   Swingers keep it awkward, daughter lets her husband bang her hot mum (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
82
•       •       •

Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What?  It's not like he's having a three way with them.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then she calls him "daddy".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Mum's name Cory Chase?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds cool! Everyone's an adult. Go to it.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't he supposed to fark her father? Or was she supposed to fark his father?
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the wife is letting him do it because she has a very large shoe she's going to drop later with what she wants.

Talk about great guilt material.
 
archerjoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm My Own Grandpa- Ray Stevens ( with family tree diagram)
Youtube eYlJH81dSiw
 
hexiadetrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article sounds alot like old "Dear Penthouse" letters.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You Are All Sheep: the wife is letting him do it because she has a very large shoe she's going to drop later with what she wants.

Talk about great guilt material.


Is it butt stuff?... It's always butt stuff.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange to me but the article is factual. Her mom is hot for her age and if they're all consenting adults then live your life the way you want folks.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life imitates art Pornhub.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: You Are All Sheep: the wife is letting him do it because she has a very large shoe she's going to drop later with what she wants.

Talk about great guilt material.

Is it butt stuff?... It's always butt stuff.


More like she wants to take a dump in his mouth at the wedding or something
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 - My gut reaction shouldn't dictate what consenting adults do.

2 - That soft-blur filter needs to go.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If reading only The Sun, one could get the idea that the entire UK is one large trailer park in Kentucky.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Everyday we stray further from the light of God.

/and for context, I'm not very religious
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unsurprisingly no mention of a father anywhere in this story.
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: What?  It's not like he's having a three way with them.


Are you sure about that?
[nowthisicanfapto.jpg]
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You Are All Sheep: the wife is letting him do it because she has a very large shoe she's going to drop later with what she wants.

Talk about great guilt material.


Eh, I know a dude who's wife likes him to bang other women, but not relatives (afaik). It's a fetish, just not a common one.

The fact that he's doing her mom is weird, but whatever. If they're having threesomes, that's gross. Incest is farking creepy.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That started weird. Then it got weirder.

dothemath: Unsurprisingly no mention of a father anywhere in this story.


Aright gents. Who wants to f papa?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy.  This will be awkward at whatever big family event the Brits have.

Please pass the chlamydia, er, Baked Eel
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Oh boy.  This will be awkward at whatever big family event the Brits have.

Please pass the chlamydia, er, Baked Eel


Spotted dick.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, my MIL is a warpig, I'd not want this deal in my house.
 
Khryswhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got no problem with this. You're all consenting adults  - you do you (or her mom or whoever). I just don't understand broadcasting it to the world. What possesses someone to make this video?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing as millennial and z'er porn is nothing but incest porn...
Can you keep it to yourselves...
Thank from all then on bent people.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't do a thing without posting it all over social media you gotta wonder if you're doing it (or them, in this case,) for the right reasons.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hm.  I believe I've seen a few short-form documentary films about just this sort of situation.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Ugh, my MIL is a warpig, I'd not want this deal in my house.


Generals gathered in their masses?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Khryswhy: What possesses someone to make this video?


The high of having small bills thrown at your mouth eventually wears off.
 
EsqueletoAtheist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's quite a bizarre love triangle they got going there.

I'm sure this will all work out great.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You Are All Sheep: the wife is letting him do it because she has a very large shoe she's going to drop later with what she wants.

Talk about great guilt material.


My wife just did this to me. I could see it coming a mile away just wasn't sure when she was going to do it. Granted, none of it involved sex. My car is way more fun than her horse will be.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Life imitates art Pornhub.


I wish.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would think this would get back to someone's employer and be a problem. But maybe they have legal protection against employer retaliation in the UK?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Salmon: Ugh, my MIL is a warpig, I'd not want this deal in my house.

Generals gathered in their masses?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: If you can't do a thing without posting it all over social media you gotta wonder if you're doing it (or them, in this case,) for the right reasons.


Always the wrong reasons. Always.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron_city_ap: You Are All Sheep: the wife is letting him do it because she has a very large shoe she's going to drop later with what she wants.

Talk about great guilt material.

My wife just did this to me. I could see it coming a mile away just wasn't sure when she was going to do it. Granted, none of it involved sex. My car is way more fun than her horse will be.


Don't be too sure about that
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Khryswhy: I just don't understand broadcasting it to the world.


Sex has a lot of fetishes...some more pronounced than others. They might be into a subset of voyeurism. Allowing others to know their dirty secrets. It get's them off.

All I know is my MIL is in her 70's and has back and knee problems and I don't find her sexy at all.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron_city_ap: My car is way more fun than her horse will be.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Life imitates art Pornhub.


Or Brazzers, take your pick.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: You Are All Sheep: the wife is letting him do it because she has a very large shoe she's going to drop later with what she wants.

Talk about great guilt material.

Eh, I know a dude who's wife likes him to bang other women, but not relatives (afaik). It's a fetish, just not a common one.

The fact that he's doing her mom is weird, but whatever. If they're having threesomes, that's gross. Incest is farking creepy.


Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhh I kinda draw the line at incest, even if it is consensual.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: What?  It's not like he's having a three way with them.


That's the follow up article.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Khryswhy: I've got no problem with this. You're all consenting adults  - you do you (or her mom or whoever). I just don't understand broadcasting it to the world. What possesses someone to make this video?


The usual.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


oh look, they have 985 videos of this kind of thing.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: You Are All Sheep: the wife is letting him do it because she has a very large shoe she's going to drop later with what she wants.

Talk about great guilt material.

My wife just did this to me. I could see it coming a mile away just wasn't sure when she was going to do it. Granted, none of it involved sex. My car is way more fun than her horse will be.


Do you have sex with your car?
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: iron_city_ap: You Are All Sheep: the wife is letting him do it because she has a very large shoe she's going to drop later with what she wants.

Talk about great guilt material.

My wife just did this to me. I could see it coming a mile away just wasn't sure when she was going to do it. Granted, none of it involved sex. My car is way more fun than her horse will be.

Do you have sex with your car?


Queen - I'm In Love With My Car (Official Video)
Youtube oaEM4JYFPfw
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Do you have sex with your car?


Actually, there was a TV show on TLC a few years back and this one fellow was having sex with his car.

I think it was called Weird Obsessions or some crap like that.
 
