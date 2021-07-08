 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Member of fire department attempted to illegally burn residence, charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, but God forbid they mention arson
19 Comments
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How much cocaine was he on?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: How much cocaine was he on?


250 milli-Don-Juniors
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

wanted for questioning.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't pyromaniacs frequently try to join fire departments?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
firemen are pretty much in the law enforcement club. do as you please, answer to no one. having the balls to run into burning buildings makes you untouchable.
 
dave0821
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
brought a fire truck to the residence to aid him in burning the structure

what kind of fire trucks do you have in america??  Most countries fire trucks put out fires
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Don't pyromaniacs frequently try to join fire departments?


no.
They succeed
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let's not forget Dude that accessing a fire plug, um... a fire hydrant, for... um, ya know personal use... within the city... that ain't legal either.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's not arson if burning it is ok with the owner.  And their insurance company
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It was probably some falling down building on his or a friends property.

Tear it down?  Screw it we'll just burn it down. I'll bring a fire truck just in case.
 
lurkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Police also said Rusz accessed a fire hydrant for personal use without permission.

I want a "personal use" hydrant. Yeah.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
falkone32
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
S06E05 - Sideshow Bob on Attempted Murder
Youtube AQQPNQ0PFSc
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Don't pyromaniacs frequently try to join fire departments?


All firefighters are pyromaniacs. Fortunately, very few of them are arsonists.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
TFA: brought a fire truck to the residence to aid him in burning the structure on Sawyer Road.

That's not how this works.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: It's not arson if burning it is ok with the owner.  And their insurance company


I actually came here to say this.

It even seems as though that is the case here. He's simply performing illegal burns...meaning he's setting fires ON the property. If there are no insurance claims, then he can burn the house that is on the property without arson charges being brought.

He can't however, burn anything on the property by way of illegal burn laws in place for community safety reasons.

/my neighbor performs many illegal burns
//nobody will call the law on him
///just as well though, he's old & poor and just trying to cut-corners where he can by not taking everything to the dump
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The article is unclear; but in some jurisdictions it's not arson if you're burning your own property. Blew my mind in law school to learn that in some places you can set your own house on fire and it won't be arson.

And as has been said, if the owner is okay with it, it may not be arson to burn someone else's house down, either.
 
Eravior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Don't pyromaniacs frequently try to join fire departments?


dave0821: brought a fire truck to the residence to aid him in burning the structure

what kind of fire trucks do you have in america??  Most countries fire trucks put out fires


Maybe we should call them water trucks to avoid confusion and disappointed pyros.
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: TFA: brought a fire truck to the residence to aid him in burning the structure on Sawyer Road.

That's not how this works.


It says he brought a fire truck, not a water truck.
 
