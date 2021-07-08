 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   MTA unveils clean subway car   (gothamist.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For now...
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And urine soaked and tagged in less one stop
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TURK 182
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York is a hellhole now!  I remember back in my day, the subways were beautiful and clean and you could head down to Times Square and check out a peep show for just a nickel!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other day I was waiting for the train and noticed one suspiciously empty car. When the doors opened, sure enough, there was a medium sized pile of human sh*t right inside the door.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: For now...


That color scheme is hideous.  Grime and graffiti would probably be an improvement.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Complete with a toilet for the homeless, or as you and I call it, "the floor".
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a subway car until it has a few of these
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who designs or builds a transit bus, train-car, trolley, etc that can't simply be hosed down (inside and out) for cleaning is an idiot.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Anyone who designs or builds a transit bus, train-car, trolley, etc that can't simply be hosed down (inside and out) for cleaning is an idiot.


To be fair, that does appear to be what they've done here.  Solid, hard plastic benches and linoleum flooring.  You should be able to turn on a firehose and scrub the whole car out in a couple minutes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, back in the 70's:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Meanwhile, back in the 70's:

[i.pinimg.com image 640x422]
[i.pinimg.com image 390x587]
[live.staticflickr.com image 500x334]


Those are just helpful directions for how to get to JFK when there's construction on the Van Wyck.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: TURK 182


Came for this.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still in the wrapper too.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Still in the wrapper too.


Does it make the same squeaking/sticking noises as Aunt Eunice's plastic wrapped furniture? Because it certainly looks like it does.
 
Nora Gretz [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
WTF is communications-based signal technology?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mouser: wage0048: Anyone who designs or builds a transit bus, train-car, trolley, etc that can't simply be hosed down (inside and out) for cleaning is an idiot.

To be fair, that does appear to be what they've done here.  Solid, hard plastic benches and linoleum flooring.  You should be able to turn on a firehose and scrub the whole car out in a couple minutes.


it might be a little tricky using high pressure water hoses in an underground environment
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Charlie will be overjoyed at the upgrade.
 
Bread314
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is ridiculous. There are almost 6500 cars already in the MTA and trains are 8-11 cars long.  On the line I usually ride, they have gone from 3 trains an hour to 2 trains per hour and eliminated 8 complete trains each day because they are broken.  That's one of 36 lines that have also lost service due to broken down cars.  Celebrating 5 new cars would be like a restaurant having a grand re-opening of their restaurant because they fixed one of their 100 booths but 40 of them are still unusable.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: Meanwhile, back in the 70's:

[i.pinimg.com image 640x422]
[i.pinimg.com image 390x587]
[live.staticflickr.com image 500x334]


Plus it was really dangerous... for muggers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nora Gretz: WTF is communications-based signal technology?


It's a way to make trains run faster without having to radio in to the tower.

Mind you, the NYCTA's system dates back to the early 20th century; it's needed an upgrade for at least 40 years now.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bread314: This is ridiculous. There are almost 6500 cars already in the MTA and trains are 8-11 cars long.  On the line I usually ride, they have gone from 3 trains an hour to 2 trains per hour and eliminated 8 complete trains each day because they are broken.  That's one of 36 lines that have also lost service due to broken down cars.  Celebrating 5 new cars would be like a restaurant having a grand re-opening of their restaurant because they fixed one of their 100 booths but 40 of them are still unusable.


Be thankful it's not the 80s where if you got home on time you went on your knees and thanks the deity you follow.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No competititon for a completely new sparkling clean center city subway station, unveiled in the morning, fully tagged by the afternoon commute.   You weren't born yet.   Did the cops just leave after the opening or did they bring spray cans with them?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: It's not a subway car until it has a few of these
[Fark user image 640x481]


Came for this.

Thank you.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
lol at the arrows underneath the door. people can read the "don't lean on doors" sign, they just ignore it.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nothing says homey comfort like industrial caution yellow.
 
