(Metro)   "The residents of the otherwise sleepy village seemed surprised to learn a major swingers festival was taking place in their area"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'there was a lack of loos and washing facilities'

Eww.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: 'there was a lack of loos and washing facilities'

Eww.


But a farkload of hot tubs. Nothing like making extra garlicy people stew.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: 'there was a lack of loos and washing facilities'

Eww.


they lick each other clean.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
British swingers...
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: 'there was a lack of loos and washing facilities'

Eww.


Let's be honest, the Linkin Park tribute band is way grosser than that.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Swingers. You culdn't pay me to do that.
 
pueblonative
‘’ less than a minute ago  
the four-day event, where a Mr and Mrs Swingathon contest

Please tell me the winners dressed up like Robin Williams and Kate Spade.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wouldn't avoid the convention, but I would deny them my essence.
 
